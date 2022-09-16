The Exile Unveiled Persona for Phantom Assassin is now available for owners of Dota 2's 2022 Battle Pass, giving the hero an all-new model, animations, and more. (Photo: Valve Software)

Dota 2's new Phantom Assassin Persona, called the 'Exile Unveiled', is now available for owners of the 2022 Battle Pass who have reached level 296.

The new Persona turns the Phantom Assassin into an entirely different character called Asan the Exile, with a unique model, animations, voice lines, portraits, and more.

From a helmed female human into a white-haired, blue-skinned male with elf-like features, Asan also wields the signature Twinblade of the base Phantom Assassin model, though he wears significantly lighter armor that leaves parts of his body exposed.

Lore of the Veiled Order

The lore behind the new Persona lets Asan the Exile take the place of Mortred, the Phantom Assassin we all know and love.

Asan was raised in secret by outcasts of the Veiled Order, or the Sisters of the Veil, the order of assassins that Mortred belongs to.

Mortred is a dutiful member of the Veiled Order and the Veiled Oracle, who speaks the names of those slated to die at the hands of the order.

The Veiled Oracle is speculated to be none other than the Dota 2 hero Oracle himself, who gave Mortred the weapons she uses for the Manifold Paradox Arcana in order to kill his enemies.

On the other hand, Asan was raised to destroy the Veiled Oracle, whom the outcasts of the Veiled Order claim to be a false prophet responsible for corrupting their once-sacred faith.

The Exile Unveiled Persona for Phantom Assassin is the sixth Persona to be released in Dota 2. Personas are cosmetic items that re-imagine a hero, using a brand new model and other customisations.

The list of other Personas include the Acolyte of the Lost Arts Persona for Invoker, the Disciple's Path Persona for Anti-Mage, the Toy Butcher Persona for Pudge, the Davion of Dragon Hold Persona for Dragon Knight, and the Mirana of Nightsilver Persona for Mirana.

The Exile Unveiled Persona is the first of two Personas available in the 2022 Battle Pass, with the other being the Conduit of the Braveheart Persona for Crystal Maiden. The Conduit of the Braveheart Persona will be available in Part 2 of the Battle Pass for owners who have reached level 148.

Other premium hero cosmetics available in the 2022 Battle Pass include the already-released Claszian Apostasy Arcana for Faceless Void, the Voidstorm Asylum Arcana for Razor, and a new Prestige Bundle for Primal Beast.

The 2022 Battle Pass is also split into two parts, with Part 1 running until 2 November. Part 2 of the Battle Pass will run from 3 November to 12 January 2023 and will feature additional content.

The 2022 Battle Pass also directly contributes to the prize pool for The International 11 (TI11), this year's iteration of Dota 2's annual marquee tournament.

As with previous years, developer Valve Software has pledged 25% of all Battle Pass sales prior to the conclusion of TI11 to contribute to the tournament's prize pool.

