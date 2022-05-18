The second day of the playoffs at the ESL One Dota 2 Stockholm Major on Wednesday (17 May) saw the stage's first set of elimination matches.

The day kicked off with a shocking upset, as South America's Beastcoast stunned The International 10 (TI10) champions Team Spirit in a 2-0 sweep that sent the latter home.

Eastern Europe's BetBoom Team followed with their own huge upset over Western Europe's Team Liquid in a 2-1 thriller.

Finally, a showdown between two powerhouses from Western Europe and Southeast Asia ended with OG ousting BOOM Esports after a 2-0 sweep.

Team Spirit's Miroslaw "Mira" Kolpakov following his team's 2-0 loss to Beastcoast and subsequent elimination from the ESL One Stockholm Major. (Photo: ESL)

Beastcoast 2-0 Team Spirit

In what may be the biggest upset of the Stockholm Major, Beastcoast sent the TI10 champions packing in back-to-back routs.

The key to the South American team's victory was the Snapfire-Tiny duo, with the Snapfire switching between core and support roles as needed while Tiny acted as a playmaking position 4 support.

Game one saw the Snapfire-Tiny duo both taking on support roles, with Elvis "Gōjira" De la Cruz Peña on Tiny and Steven "Stinger" Vargas on Snapfire.

Beastcoast then drafted cores that were both mobile and could disrupt enemies in teamfights, with Héctor "K1" Rodríguez on Bloodseeker, Jean Pierre "C. smile" Gonzales on a mid Pangolier, and Adrián "Wisper" Céspedes Dobles on Batrider.

Beastcoast's draft prevented Spirit from properly setting up during fights, with K1's Bloodseeker thriving in the chaotic clashes en route to a series-high 18 kills against three deaths. While Spirit put up a stubborn defense of their base, they were constantly getting picked off and were eventually forced to call GG after 37 minutes of action.

Game two wasn't even close. Gōjira once again had his signature Tiny while C. smile took the Snapfire to the mid lane. Wisper also had Batrider once more to help K1's Troll Warlord pick out targets while Stinger on Bane provided key disables and saves from the rear.

Gōjira's performance on Tiny was key to Beastcoast's victory in game two, as he made plays everywhere during the early game and prevented Spirit's lineup from even getting off the ground.

The South American squad simply dismantled the TI10 champions from there, bulldozing them in teamfights while shrugging off any attempts at counterplay.

Despite Spirit's best efforts to hold on, they called GG after a 33-minute drubbing and exited the Stockholm Major.

BetBoom Team 2-1 Team Liquid

The second match of the day saw another huge upset, with BetBoom sending Team Liquid home in a 2-1 reverse sweep.

The Eastern European squad had a questionable draft in game one, which gave Liquid an easy 26-minute victory to star the series.

With their backs against the wall in game two, BetBoom returned to their usual drafts headlined by Nikita "Daxak" Kuzmin's carry Nature's Prophet. Midlaner Denis "Larl" Sigitov was also given Windranger to form a fearsome single-target burst combo with Daxak.

Meanwhile, Evgeniy "Noticed" Ignatenko on Mars, Maksim "Forcemajor" Meretskii on Skywrath Mage, and Akbar "SoNNeikO" Butaev on Winter Wyvern provided the disables Daxak and Larl needed to shred through Liquid's heroes.

Liquid simply could not stand against the firepower coming from BetBoom, who repeatedly outfought and outmaneuvered their opponents in clashes en route to a 46-minute victory.

Larl notably had a series -high 11 kills against just one death to force the series to a decider.

BetBoom drafted another fearsome teamfight composition with a lot of mobility in game three, with Daxak on Chaos Knight, Larl on Void Spirit, Noticed on Underlord, Forcemajor on a position 4 Doom, and SoNNeikO on Grimstroke.

The Eastern European squad's draft did as advertised, dominating their opponents in one clash after another.

While Liquid managed to extend the game to 58 minutes, they were eventually forced to concede the series and get eliminated from the Major.

Daxak and Larl both tied the series-high in kills at 11, pacing BetBoom's 37-19 kill lead as they live to fight another day in Stockholm.

OG 2-0 BOOM Esports

The day ended with Western Europe's OG sending Southeast Asia's BOOM Esports home with a resounding 2-0 sweep.

While OG ended up winning both games of the series, they had to fight tooth and nail for each victory against a resilient BOOM lineup.

Game one was an absolute bloodbath that featured a total of 72 kills across 52 minutes of action. While BOOM were in control early into game one, OG clawed their way to victory in one bloody teamfight after another.

Sébastien "Ceb" Debs on Windranger and Tommy "Taiga" Le on Pugna came up clutch for OG, with Ceb keeping BOOM controlled with Gale Force and countless two-man Shackleshots while Taiga sustained his teammates with Life Drain from the sidelines.

Three OG players had double-digit kills to pace their team's 42-30 kill lead in game one. Artem "Yuragi" Golubiev on Chaos Knight and Ammar "ATF" Al-Assaf on Timbersaw had a series-high 14 kills apiece while Bozhidar "bzm" Bogdanov on Ember Spirit pitched in with 11 kills of his own.

Game two was also a slugfest with 55 total kills in 41 minutes. OG led by the 10-minute mark and never looked back.

Ceb on Windranger once again and Taiga on Earthshaker provided crowd control in teamfights while Yuragi on Morphling, bzm on Puck, and ATF on Timbersaw dished out the damage.

ATF had a game-high 12 kills against five deaths while Yuragi had a clean 10 kills as OG completed the 2-0 series sweep to send BOOM packing.

With their victories, Beastcoast, BetBoom, and OG have all secured a Top 8 finish and at least US$12,500 and 240 Dota Pro Circuit (DPC) points.

Meanwhile, Team Spirit, Team Liquid, and BOOM Esports exit the Stockholm Major in 9th-12th place with nothing to show for their efforts.

The last match of the first round of the lower bracket between Southeast Asian squads T1 and Fnatic will be played on Wednesday (18 May).

The second round of the lower bracket on Friday (20 May) will see Beastcoast take on BetBoom while OG will face the winners of the elimination match between T1 and Fnatic.

Here is the bracket after the second day of the Stockholm Major playoffs:

Beastcoast, BetBoom Team, and OG have survived the first round of the lower bracket. *Note: BetBoom won against Liquid 2-1* (Photo: Wykrhm Reddy)

