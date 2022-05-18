  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Dota 2 Stockholm Major Day 6: Spirit, Liquid, and BOOM go home

Kurt Lozano
·Senior Esports Producer
·6-min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Esports
    Esports
  • Gaming
    Gaming
  • Dota 2
    Dota 2

The second day of the playoffs at the ESL One Dota 2 Stockholm Major on Wednesday (17 May) saw the stage's first set of elimination matches.

The day kicked off with a shocking upset, as South America's Beastcoast stunned The International 10 (TI10) champions Team Spirit in a 2-0 sweep that sent the latter home.

Eastern Europe's BetBoom Team followed with their own huge upset over Western Europe's Team Liquid in a 2-1 thriller.

Finally, a showdown between two powerhouses from Western Europe and Southeast Asia ended with OG ousting BOOM Esports after a 2-0 sweep.

Team Spirit&#39;s Miroslaw
Team Spirit's Miroslaw "Mira" Kolpakov following his team's 2-0 loss to Beastcoast and subsequent elimination from the ESL One Stockholm Major. (Photo: ESL)

Beastcoast 2-0 Team Spirit

In what may be the biggest upset of the Stockholm Major, Beastcoast sent the TI10 champions packing in back-to-back routs.

The key to the South American team's victory was the Snapfire-Tiny duo, with the Snapfire switching between core and support roles as needed while Tiny acted as a playmaking position 4 support.

Game one saw the Snapfire-Tiny duo both taking on support roles, with Elvis "Gōjira" De la Cruz Peña on Tiny and Steven "Stinger" Vargas on Snapfire.

Beastcoast then drafted cores that were both mobile and could disrupt enemies in teamfights, with Héctor "K1" Rodríguez on Bloodseeker, Jean Pierre "C. smile" Gonzales on a mid Pangolier, and Adrián "Wisper" Céspedes Dobles on Batrider.

Beastcoast's draft prevented Spirit from properly setting up during fights, with K1's Bloodseeker thriving in the chaotic clashes en route to a series-high 18 kills against three deaths. While Spirit put up a stubborn defense of their base, they were constantly getting picked off and were eventually forced to call GG after 37 minutes of action.

Game two wasn't even close. Gōjira once again had his signature Tiny while C. smile took the Snapfire to the mid lane. Wisper also had Batrider once more to help K1's Troll Warlord pick out targets while Stinger on Bane provided key disables and saves from the rear.

Gōjira's performance on Tiny was key to Beastcoast's victory in game two, as he made plays everywhere during the early game and prevented Spirit's lineup from even getting off the ground.

The South American squad simply dismantled the TI10 champions from there, bulldozing them in teamfights while shrugging off any attempts at counterplay.

Despite Spirit's best efforts to hold on, they called GG after a 33-minute drubbing and exited the Stockholm Major.

BetBoom Team 2-1 Team Liquid

The second match of the day saw another huge upset, with BetBoom sending Team Liquid home in a 2-1 reverse sweep.

The Eastern European squad had a questionable draft in game one, which gave Liquid an easy 26-minute victory to star the series.

With their backs against the wall in game two, BetBoom returned to their usual drafts headlined by Nikita "Daxak" Kuzmin's carry Nature's Prophet. Midlaner Denis "Larl" Sigitov was also given Windranger to form a fearsome single-target burst combo with Daxak.

Meanwhile, Evgeniy "Noticed" Ignatenko on Mars, Maksim "Forcemajor" Meretskii on Skywrath Mage, and Akbar "SoNNeikO" Butaev on Winter Wyvern provided the disables Daxak and Larl needed to shred through Liquid's heroes.

Liquid simply could not stand against the firepower coming from BetBoom, who repeatedly outfought and outmaneuvered their opponents in clashes en route to a 46-minute victory.

Larl notably had a series -high 11 kills against just one death to force the series to a decider.

BetBoom drafted another fearsome teamfight composition with a lot of mobility in game three, with Daxak on Chaos Knight, Larl on Void Spirit, Noticed on Underlord, Forcemajor on a position 4 Doom, and SoNNeikO on Grimstroke.

The Eastern European squad's draft did as advertised, dominating their opponents in one clash after another.

While Liquid managed to extend the game to 58 minutes, they were eventually forced to concede the series and get eliminated from the Major.

Daxak and Larl both tied the series-high in kills at 11, pacing BetBoom's 37-19 kill lead as they live to fight another day in Stockholm.

OG 2-0 BOOM Esports

The day ended with Western Europe's OG sending Southeast Asia's BOOM Esports home with a resounding 2-0 sweep.

While OG ended up winning both games of the series, they had to fight tooth and nail for each victory against a resilient BOOM lineup.

Game one was an absolute bloodbath that featured a total of 72 kills across 52 minutes of action. While BOOM were in control early into game one, OG clawed their way to victory in one bloody teamfight after another.

Sébastien "Ceb" Debs on Windranger and Tommy "Taiga" Le on Pugna came up clutch for OG, with Ceb keeping BOOM controlled with Gale Force and countless two-man Shackleshots while Taiga sustained his teammates with Life Drain from the sidelines.

Three OG players had double-digit kills to pace their team's 42-30 kill lead in game one. Artem "Yuragi" Golubiev on Chaos Knight and Ammar "ATF" Al-Assaf on Timbersaw had a series-high 14 kills apiece while Bozhidar "bzm" Bogdanov on Ember Spirit pitched in with 11 kills of his own.

Game two was also a slugfest with 55 total kills in 41 minutes. OG led by the 10-minute mark and never looked back.

Ceb on Windranger once again and Taiga on Earthshaker provided crowd control in teamfights while Yuragi on Morphling, bzm on Puck, and ATF on Timbersaw dished out the damage.

ATF had a game-high 12 kills against five deaths while Yuragi had a clean 10 kills as OG completed the 2-0 series sweep to send BOOM packing.

With their victories, Beastcoast, BetBoom, and OG have all secured a Top 8 finish and at least US$12,500 and 240 Dota Pro Circuit (DPC) points.

Meanwhile, Team Spirit, Team Liquid, and BOOM Esports exit the Stockholm Major in 9th-12th place with nothing to show for their efforts.

The last match of the first round of the lower bracket between Southeast Asian squads T1 and Fnatic will be played on Wednesday (18 May).

The second round of the lower bracket on Friday (20 May) will see Beastcoast take on BetBoom while OG will face the winners of the elimination match between T1 and Fnatic.

Here is the bracket after the second day of the Stockholm Major playoffs:

Beastcoast, BetBoom Team, and OG have survived the first round of the lower bracket. (Photo: Wykrhm Reddy)
Beastcoast, BetBoom Team, and OG have survived the first round of the lower bracket. *Note: BetBoom won against Liquid 2-1* (Photo: Wykrhm Reddy)

For everything you need to know about the Stockholm Major, check here.

For more esports news updates, visit https://yhoo.it/YahooEsportsSEA and check out Yahoo Esports Southeast Asia’s Facebook page and Twitter, as well as our Gaming channel on YouTube.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest stories

  • Thick sheet of orange dust blankets Iraq's capital Baghdad

    Another sandstorm has descended on climate-stressed Iraq and has sent at least 4,000 people to hospital with breathing problems. It is the eighth dust storm since mid-April to hit the country, which has been battered by soil degradation, intense droughts and low rainfall linked to climate change.

  • SEA Games: Maximillian Ang makes history with 200m breaststroke win

    Maximillian Ang created a slice of history at the SEA Games, becoming the first Singaporean swimmer to win the men's 200m breaststroke gold.

  • Cricket-Nortje, Parnell return for South Africa’s T20 tour of India

    South Africa have recalled fast bowler Anrich Nortje and all-rounder Wayne Parnell, and handed a first Twenty20 International call-up to batsman Tristan Stubbs, for the five-match tour of India starting on June 9. Nortje, 28, returns to the squad after a hip injury forced him out of the home series against India and Bangladesh earlier this year.

  • War in Ukraine: Latest developments

    Here are the latest developments in the war in Ukraine:

  • Russia says hundreds of Ukrainians surrender at Azovstal, Kyiv urges swap

    Donbas, an eastern area near the Russian border, has become Moscow's new military focus

  • Shanghai lockdown: city reaches milestone as it keeps community infections at zero for the third day, putting city en route to June’s reopening

    Shanghai reached a milestone after keeping community infections at zero for the third day, giving authorities the confidence to relax some of the measures that have kept three of every 100 residents locked down, en route to a full return to normalcy by the end of June. Daily new cases fell for the fourth day, dropping 12.3 per cent to 823 in the past 24 hours, according to data released on Tuesday. Symptomatic cases rose 11.6 per cent to 77, while one patient died. The total death toll since Apr

  • First commercial flight in 6 years leaves Yemen's rebel-held capital

    The first commercial flight in nearly six years takes off from Yemen's rebel-held capital, a major step forward in a peace process that has provided rare relief from conflict.

  • Cannes film festival director comments about stand on Russia

    Cannes film festival director Thierry Fremaux comments on why there will be no official Russian representatives at the event, nor a total boycott of Russian cinema. The festival banned official Russian delegations from the event but will feature "Tchaikovski's Wife" by exiled Russian director Kirill Serebrennikov, who has been outspoken about the war.

  • Beyond Meat and convenience-store chain Lawson to offer plant-based-meat meals in Shanghai, three other mainland cities

    Beyond Meat has formed a new partnership with convenience-store chain Lawson to sell heat-and-eat dishes featuring plant-based protein in a number of Chinese cities including Shanghai. The introduction comes on the same day that Shanghai started gradually reopening businesses after a lengthy lockdown. The Nasdaq-listed vegan meat producer announced that Lawson is rolling out two plant-based lunchboxes – a spaghetti featuring Beyond Pork and a rice-and-vegetables dish featuring Beyond Beef – acro

  • Kosovo veterans face witness intimidation case verdict

    A war crimes court in The Hague will on Wednesday deliver its verdict on two former separatist fighters from Kosovo's 1990s independence war against Serbia, who are accused of intimidating witnesses.

  • Jerusalem archbishop condemns police raid at journalist's funeral

    The Catholic archbishop in Jerusalem on Monday strongly criticised Israel's "police invasion" last week of a Christian hospital ahead of the funeral of slain Al Jazeera reporter Shireen Abu Akleh.

  • 'Dancing, not war': Signs of normality in Ukraine's shattered Kharkiv

    Three women plant flowers on a roundabout in central Kharkiv, while not far away men fill sandbags for a defensive barrier on the north of the city, the side closest to Russia.

  • More than 100,000 people officially missing in Mexico

    More than 100,000 people are now listed as missing in violence-wracked Mexico -- a grim milestone that the United Nations rights chief on Tuesday called "a tragedy of enormous proportions."

  • India cenbank sold $20.1 billion in March to defend rupee -bulletin

    The Reserve Bank of India sold a net $20.1 billion in the spot foreign exchange market in the month of March to support the rupee against the U.S. dollar, its monthly bulletin showed on Tuesday. In March, the rupee hit its first record low for the year, breaking below 76.9050 per dollar which was last touched on April 22, 2020 amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The unit has now been hitting multiple record lows over the last two weeks on the back of broad strength in the dollar and severe risk aversion, touching a life low of 77.7975 earlier in the day.

  • Conservatives tipped to lose in Australian nail-biter election

    Australians punch drunk after three crisis-ridden years of fire, flood and plague will go to the polls on Saturday, in a tight race narrowly tipped to end a decade of conservative rule.

  • Pakistan and IMF to meet over release of funds as economy falters

    The International Monetary Fund will begin talks with Pakistani officials on Wednesday over the release of crucial funds, a process slowed by concerns about the pace of economic reforms in the South Asian country.

  • Indian court limits Muslim gatherings at mosque after Hindu idols found -lawyer

    LUCKNOW,India (Reuters) -A court on Monday banned large Muslim prayer gatherings in one of north India's highest-profile mosques, after a survey team found relics of the Hindu god Shiva and other Hindu symbols there, a lawyer involved in the case said. The judge at the court in Varanasi - Hinduism's holiest city and the site of the historic Gyanvapi mosque - ruled that Islamic gatherings there should be limited to 20 people, lawyer H. S. Jain said. The court ordered the survey of the mosque after five women - represented by Jain - sought permission to perform Hindu rituals in one part of it, saying a Hindu temple once stood on the site.

  • Japan urges China to play 'responsible' role on Ukraine crisis

    Japan's foreign minister on Wednesday urged Beijing to "play a responsible role" on Russia's invasion of Ukraine in his first talks with his Chinese counterpart in six months.

  • SEA Games Esports Day 5: Philippines lead women’s Wild Rift

    The Philippines' women's Wild Rift team dominated the competition, beating Thailand, Singapore, Laos, and Vietnam to earn a 4-0 score and the first seed out of the group stage.

  • Sweden, Finland to submit NATO membership bid Wednesday

    Finland and Sweden announced they will submit their bids to join NATO together Wednesday, despite Turkey's threat to block the military alliance's expansion.