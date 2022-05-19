Dota 2: SumaiL parts ways with Team Secret

Kurt Lozano
·Senior Esports Producer
·3-min read
In this article:
Sumail
Sumail "SumaiL" Hassan has parted ways with Team Secret after another disappointing showing for the team in the Spring Tour of the 2021-2022 Dota Pro Circuit. (Photo: Team Secret)

Team Secret announced on Thursday (19 May) that they have parted ways with superstar carry player Sumail "SumaiL" Hassan following another disappointing showing for the team in the Spring Tour of the 2021-2022 Dota Pro Circuit (DPC) season.

SumaiL joined Secret in November last year alongside Singaporean offlaner Daryl "iceiceice" Koh Pei Xiang.

Despite its star-studded roster that also featured Michal "Nisha" Jankowski, Yazied "YapzOr" Jaradat, and Clement "Puppey" Ivanov, Secret have failed to live up to expectations.

In the Winter Tour regional league for Western Europe, Secret only managed a 4-3 record, which placed them fifth in the league and out of the picture for the Winter Tour regional finals.

It was a similar story in the Spring Tour, as Secret once again placed fifth with a 3-4 record. Two of Secret's four losses notably came at the hands of Nigma Galaxy and Brame Esports, who were both demoted to Division II by the league's conclusion.

While Secret's fifth place finishes were enough to maintain their place in Division I in Western Europe, failing to qualify for a Regional Final or a Major in back-to-back Tours is an unacceptable outcome for a team full comprised of some of the best players in the world.

Secret's captain, Puppey, pointed at the team's disappointing results as the reason for SumaiL's departure.

"This iteration of Team Secret has always had issues. We were trying to solve problems with role swapping or finding a better philosophy to play the game, but ultimately we couldn't achieve consistency and fell flat. When things don't work out, it's best to just move on," Puppey said in a statement.

Secret's captain added there were "no hard feelings" between the team and SumaiL as they parted ways.

"Change is a reliable pursuit towards progress. I am sad that we couldn't achieve success together [with SumaiL] and I wish him all the best," said Puppey.

This departure from Secret notably marks the third time since SumaiL's stint with Evil Geniuses (EG) that he left a team less than a year after joining them.

After leaving EG in 2019, SumaiL spent less than a month with Quincy Crew from mid-September of that year to early November.

The North American superstar's later two stints with OG in Western Europe both lasted roughly five months.

SumaiL first joined OG in late January 2020 then left the team in July while the DPC was shut down by the COVID-19 pandemic. He then rejoined OG in June last year and helped the team qualify for The International 10 (TI10), where they were knocked out in 7th-8th place by eventual champions Team Spirit.

SumaiL then parted ways with OG in early November last year to join Secret.

While SumaiL has thus far failed to find sustained success with a team after leaving EG, he remains one of the best and most accomplished players in the history of Dota 2.

During his time with EG from 2015 to 2019, SumaiL raised the Aegis of Champions in TI5 and finished third in TI6 and TI8. He notably holds the record for the youngest player to win a TI championship, having won the Aegis at TI5 when he was just 16 years old.

For more esports news updates, visit https://yhoo.it/YahooEsportsSEA and check out Yahoo Esports Southeast Asia’s Facebook page and Twitter, as well as our Gaming channel on YouTube.

