The ESL One Stockholm Major will be the first Dota 2 Major to feature a live audience since early 2020. (Photo: ESL)

The 2021-2022 Dota Pro Circuit (DPC) Spring Tour regional leagues have now mostly concluded, and we now know 15 of the 18 teams that will be competing in the upcoming ESL One Stockholm Major.

Western Europe and China will each send four teams, Southeast Asia has three representatives, while North America and South America will be flying out two squads apiece.

With the Eastern European regional league still in hiatus due to the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine, it remains to be seen whether the region's three slots can be filled.

With that said, here are the teams that qualified for the Stockholm Major thus far and how they earned their respective spots.

15 out of the 18 participating teams in the Stockholm Major have been determined. It remains to be seen whether or not Eastern Europe will be able to attend the Major. (Photo: ESL)

Western Europe: OG, Gaimin Gladiators, Team Liquid, Tundra Esports

The Western European regional league was dominated by a surging OG squad and Winter Tour Regional Finals champions Gaimin Gladiators (GG), with both teams finishing with a 6-1 record.

OG's only loss was to Team Secret, who failed to qualify for the Major with a 3-4 record.

But with GG's sole loss coming at the hands of OG, the latter secured the first seed by virtue of a head-to-head tiebreaker rule.

Team Liquid and Tundra Esports, who both finished with a 4-3 record, rounded out the remaining two Major slots for Western Europe. Liquid defeated Tundra during league play, thus giving them the third seed.

China: PSG.LGD, Xtreme Gaming, Team Aster, Royal Never Give Up

The International 10 runners-up PSG.LGD once again dominated the Chinese regional league, securing the first seed with a 6-1 record.

Xtreme Gaming and Team Aster both finished with a 5-2 record, but Xtreme Gaming won the tiebreaker to take the second seed.

Meanwhile, Royal Never Give Up (RNG) and Vici Gaming (VG) both finished with a 4-3 record and were supposed to play a tiebreaker for the final Major spot.

However, VG ended up forfeiting the tiebreaker to hand over the final ticket to Stockholm for China to RNG.

Southeast Asia: Fnatic, BOOM Esports, T1

Story continues

Fnatic and GAMERS GALAXY Dubai Invitational champions BOOM Esports have been the dominant forces over Southeast Asia for the Spring Tour, with both teams finishing with a 6-1 record.

BOOM notably dealt Fnatic their only loss during league play while their own lone defeat was a default to Nigma Galaxy SEA due to technical issues. However, Fnatic won the tiebreaker match at the end of the season to secure the first seed.

T1 and Polaris Esports were tied for the region's final Major spot after both squads finished with a 4-3 record. T1 won the tiebreaker to secure the final Major spot for Southeast Asia.

North America: Evil Geniuses, TSM

The North American regional league for the Spring Tour was a bloodbath, with Evil Geniuses (EG), TSM, and Quincy Crew all finishing the season with a 6-1 record and in a three-way tie for two Major spots.

To illustrate just how cutthroat the competition was: EG's lone loss came at the hands of TSM, whose only defeat was to Quincy Crew, who in turn lost to EG.

The tiebreaker matches ended with EG going 2-0, TSM splitting 1-1, and Quincy Crew falling 0-2. As a result, EG and TSM qualified for the Stockholm Major as the first and second seeds for North America, respectively, while Quincy Crew fall just short of a Major spot.

South America: Thunder Awaken, Beastcoast

Thunder Awaken was the only Division I team in the Spring Tour to have a perfect 7-0 season, which earned them a ticket to Stockholm as the first seed for South America.

The region's second Major spot was contested by Beastcoast and Hokori, who both finished with a 5-2 record. Beastcoast edged out Hokori, 2-1, in the tiebreaker to punch their ticket to Sweden.

The ESL One Stockholm Major will take place from 12 to 22 May in the Hovet Arena in Stockholm, Sweden. It will feature the 18 best teams in the DPC competing for their cut of a US$500,000 prize pool and 3,530 DPC point pool.

The Stockholm Major is planned to feature a live audience and will be the first Dota 2 Major to be hosted in front of a crowd since DreamLeague Season 13: The Leipzig Major in early 2020.

Otomo is a long-time gaming enthusiast and caster. He has been playing games since he was 10 and is the biggest Dota 2 fan.

For more esports news updates, visit https://yhoo.it/YahooEsportsSEA and check out Yahoo Esports Southeast Asia’s Facebook page and Twitter, as well as our Gaming channel on YouTube.