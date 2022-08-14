Team Spirit lifting the Aegis of Champions after their victory over PSG.LGD in the grand finals of The International 10. (Photo: Fabrizio Belardetti via Dota 2 Flickr)

Dota 2 developer Valve Software has finally revealed that The International 10 (TI10) True Sight will be released on 24 September.

True Sight is a series of documentary films produced by Valve that gives fans a rare, behind-the-scenes glimpse into what pro players go through in major events throughout the Dota 2 esports scene.

The most anticipated entries for the series are those that cover the grand finals of The International, Dota 2's marquee million-dollar world championship tournament.

The TI10 True Sight will take fans into the epic showdown between Chinese juggernauts PSG.LGD and Eastern European dark horses Team Spirit in the grand finals of TI10, which was held last October in Bucharest, Romania.

In arguably the greatest Cinderella story in all of esports, Team Spirit went from a team that nobody expected to even make the grand finals to defeating the overwhelming favorites in an epic 3-2 slugfest to be crowned the champions of TI10.

With their victory, Team Spirit claimed TI10's grand prize: the Aegis of Champions and a whopping US$18.2 million in prize money.

The TI10 True Sight trailer was fittingly released before Team Spirit and PSG.LGD clashed once again in the upper bracket finals of the PGL Arlington Major.

In a reversal of the result in TI10's finals, PSG.LGD won this clash to become the first grand finalists of the Major.

Should TI10 True Sight's premiere on 24 September follow the premieres of previous entries, it will be unveiled both in a live event and in an online broadcast on the official Dota 2 Twitch and YouTube channels.

TI10 True Sight will notably premiere just over a week before the start of The International 11 (TI11), which will take place from 8 to 30 October in Singapore and will feature a revamped format with a total of 30 participating teams and a new Last Chance Qualifier.

Previous True Sight entries have covered the grand finals of TI9, TI8, TI7, and the 2017 Kyiv Major. You can watch all the True Sight entries here.

Team Spirit Dota 2 roster:

(Photo: Valve Software)

Illya "Yatoro" Mulyarchuk Alexander "TORONTOTOKYO" Khertek Magomed "Collapse" Khalilov Miroslaw "Mira" Kolpakov Yaroslav "Miposhka" Naidenov Airat "Silent" Gaziev (coach)

PSG.LGD Dota 2 roster:

(Photo: Valve Software)

Wang "Ame" Chunyu Cheng "NothingToSay" Jin Xiang Zhang "Faith_bian" Ruida Zhao "XinQ" Zixing Zhang "y`" Yiping Zhang "xiao8" Ning (coach)

