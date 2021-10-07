From left to right: Invictus Gaming's Zhou "Emo" Yi, OG's Sumail "SumaiL" Hassan, and Virtus.pro's Danil "gpk" Skutin. (Photos: Invictus Gaming, OG, Virtus.pro)

The International 10 (TI10) is finally underway. A wild first day in the Group Stage ended with OG, Invictus Gaming (IG), and Virtus.pro (VP) locked in a three-way tie for the top spot in Group A while PSG.LGD are looking to reign supreme in Group B.

TI10's Group Stage features the 18 participating teams split into two groups of nine teams each. The teams in each group will be looking to finish in the Top 4 of their groups in order to secure an upper bracket berth in the Main Event. Meanwhile, the fifth to sixth-placed teams will have to start the Main Event from the lower bracket while the bottom team of each group will be eliminated early.

The first set of matches for the day in Group A saw its probable Top 4 teams assert their dominance, with two-time defending champions OG kicking things off with a dominant win over regional rivals Alliance. Meanwhile, IG, Evil Geniuses (EG), and VP swept through T1, Team Aster, and Undying, respectively.

While OG, VP, and EG each scored another 2-0 sweep in the next round of matches for their group against Thunder Predator (TP), Alliance, and T1, respectively, IG stumbled and were forced to a 1-1 draw by Undying from North America.

Group A's Top 4 were then pit against each other in the last round of matches of the day, with EG taking on IG while OG faced VP. OG, IG, and VP all ended the day with five wins and one loss apiece after IG managed to sweep EG while the showdown between OG and VP ended in a 1-1 draw.

Meanwhile, Group B only had two sets of matches to start the Group Stage but the Chinese teams there, namely PSG.LGD, Vici Gaming (VG), and Elephant, are already looking to lock up most of the Top 4 spots.

PSG.LGD, one of the heavy favourites to win TI10, looked as dominant as expected after they made short work of Quincy Crew (QC) and Team Spirit to finish the day with a clean 4-0 record.

Meanwhile, VG and Elephant are tied for second place with three wins and one loss apiece after they swept Beastcoast and SG Esports, respectively, and were both forced to 1-1 draws by Fnatic.

Here's how every match of day one of the Group Stage went down:

Group A:

OG 2-0 Alliance

EG 2-0 Team Aster

IG 2-0 T1

VP 2-0 Undying

IG 1-1 Undying

OG 2-0 TP

VP 2-0 Alliance

EG 2-0 T1

EG 0-2 IG

OG 1-1 VP

Aster 0-2 Undying

Alliance 2-0 TP

Group B:

PSG.LGD 2-0 Quincy Crew

Team Secret 2-0 Team Spirit

Elephant 2-0 Beastcoast

VG 1-1 Fnatic

PSG.LGD 2-0 Spirit

Elephant 1-1 Fnatic

VG 2-0 SG Esports

Secret 0-2 Beastcoast

Here are the standings at the end of the first day of TI10's Group Stage:

(Photo: Wykrhm Reddy)

The second day of the Group Stage will see the majority of the matches take place in Group B.

TI10 is this year's iteration of Dota 2's annual world championship tournament. The event features 18 of the best Dota 2 teams in the world battling from 7 to 17 October in Bucharest, Romania for the right to claim the lion's share of a massive US$40 million prize pool as well as the coveted Aegis of Champions.

