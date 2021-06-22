Dota 2's TI10 could be moved to another venue in Europe after Sweden snub

Kurt Lozano
·Esports Content Producer
·4-min read
(Photo: Valve)
(Photo: Valve)

Dota 2 developer Valve Software announced on Tuesday (22 June) that The International 10 (TI10), this year's iteration of Dota 2's annual world championship tournament, will be moved away from its planned venue in Stockholm, Sweden, to a different country in Europe after the Swedish government refused to give the tournament official recognition.

TI10 was originally scheduled to be held in the Avicii Arena, formerly known as the Ericsson Globe, in the Swedish capital of Stockholm from 5 to 15 August. The tournament will feature 18 of the best teams in the Dota Pro Circuit (DPC) battling for the right to claim the Aegis of Champions and a massive US$40 million prize pool.

In a post on the official Dota 2 blog, Valve said that the Swedish government's refusal to recognise TI10 as an 'elite sporting event' means that players, talent, and staff attempting to procure a visa for travel into the country for TI10 will be denied. 

In addition, individual border agents would also be free to make decisions regarding entry for those travelling to TI10 from countries outside of Europe who do not typically need a visa to enter Sweden.

Valve explained in length that Stockholm Live, the operators of the Avicii Arena, and Visit Stockholm, the tourism body for Stockholm, have been reassuring the developer over the past year that TI10 "qualified for the same exemptions other elite sporting events there received".

However, Valve revealed that, despite previous reassurances from Stockholm Live and Visit Stockholm, that the Swedish Sports Federation voted not to accept esports into Sweden's sports federation. The developer then attempted to reach out to Sweden's Minister of Interior as well as the Swedish government itself but to no avail.

"In subsequent (and immediate) meetings with the Swedish Esports Federation (SESF) and Visit Stockholm we discovered our only remaining option was to ask Sweden's Minister of the Interior to reclassify The International - Dota 2 Championships as an elite sporting event. Our request was immediately denied. We filed an appeal directly with the Swedish government on June 9, but they were unable to provide assistance. On June 14 we followed up asking them to reconsider, and they have so far been unable to offer a resolution," said Valve. 

In light of the Swedish government's apparent refusal to accommodate TI10, Valve stated that they have "started looking for possible alternatives elsewhere in Europe to host the event this year" in the event that the tournament will not be held in Sweden.

"We feel confident that in either instance we will have a solution that allows us to hold TI10 in Europe this year, and that we will be able to announce an updated plan in the very near future. We remain committed to hosting The International this year in a way that is both safe for all involved, and properly celebrates the players and fans of Dota 2. We will be communicating what we find out as soon as we are able," said Valve.

TI10 was originally announced to be held in Stockholm in August 2020. However, the coronavirus pandemic forced the cancellation of the 2019-2020 DPC and the postponement of TI10. Valve then announced back in May that TI10 will be making its return to Sweden this August.

The first-ever iteration of TI back in 2011 was notably held in the GamesCom trade fair in Cologne, Germany. Aside from Germany, other countries that have previously hosted high-profile Dota 2 tournaments in or near Europe include the United Kingdom, France, Poland, Croatia, Romania, Ukraine, and Russia.

For most of its history, TI has been hosted in North America. From 2012 to 2017, the tournament was held in the United States near Valve's home office in Seattle before being moved to Vancouver, Canada in 2018. 

The most recent iteration of Dota 2's annual world championship tournament in 2019 was notably held in Shanghai, China, the first time that TI was held outside of the Western Hemisphere.

Read also:

PSG.LGD trounce Evil Geniuses 3-0 to claim WePlay AniMajor title

For more esports news updates, visit https://yhoo.it/YahooEsportsSEA and check out Yahoo Esports Southeast Asia’s Facebook page and Twitter.

Check out esports videos from Yahoo TV:

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest stories

  • Woman who killed rapist husband goes on trial in France

    A French woman went on trial on Monday for killing the man who raped her for years as her stepfather before becoming her husband and pimp.

  • Why China is getting tough on crypto

    Cryptocurrency prices have fluctuated wildly in recent weeks as China intensifies a crackdown on trading and mining operations.

  • India hits daily Covid vaccination record as free shots opened to all adults

    India recorded its highest-ever daily vaccination count on Monday as it opened up free shots to all adults.

  • Germany arrests Russian scientist for spying for Moscow

    German police have arrested a Russian scientist working at a German university, accusing him of spying for Moscow, prosecutors said on Monday, in a case that risks further inflaming bilateral tensions.

  • Best Fixed Deposits To Lock In Your Savings In Singapore (June 2021)

    We give you the lowdown on how fixed deposits work, and round up the best fixed deposit offers in the market right now. Imagine if you could stash away all the money you received as gifts throughout the year, forget about it for a while, […] The post Best Fixed Deposits To Lock In Your Savings In Singapore (June 2021) appeared first on SingSaver Blog - We Compare, You Save.

  • Australia deputy PM loses job in government climate split

    A climate change revolt in Australia's governing coalition on Monday brought in a new deputy prime minister likely to challenge the country's already hesitant moves to cut greenhouse gas emissions.

  • Covid eases but US won't join EU in opening borders

    As the Covid pandemic recedes dramatically in the West, Europe is opening its doors to Americans -- but the reverse is not holding true, with the United States not budging on restrictions imposed 15 months ago.

  • US Navy tests warship's metal with megablast

    The US Navy has started a series of tests on its newest and most advanced aircraft carrier by detonating powerful explosions to determine whether the ship is ready for war.

  • Behind Airbus-Boeing truce lies a common rival: China

    While the United States and Europe waged a 17-year trade battle over subsidies to Boeing and Airbus, China poured money into its own commercial aircraft to take on the Western aviation duopoly.It took a common threat for the US and Europe to finally put an end to their dispute this past week, as the two sides signed a five-year truce suspending tit-for-tat tariffs.

  • Saudi talks up strength after US cuts military assets

    A downsizing of US military assets in Saudi Arabia will not affect its defence capabilities, the Riyadh-led coalition said Sunday, after it intercepted the largest number of Yemeni rebel drones in a single day.

  • 'Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard' hits top of NAmerican box office

    North American moviegoers again showed their love of action comedies this weekend as new release "The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard" shot to the top of the box office, taking in an estimated $11.7 million, industry watcher Exhibitor Relations reported.

  • Denmark thump Russia to make last 16 in stunning fashion

    Denmark made it through to the last 16 of Euro 2020 on Monday after a convincing 4-1 win over Russia which alongside Belgium's victory against Finland meant they finished second in Group B.

  • Volvo, Northvolt team up for electric battery factory

    Volvo and Sweden's Northvolt have joined forces to build a new battery factory in Europe as the automaker aims to sell only fully electric cars by 2030, the companies said Monday.

  • Bitcoin dives as China widens crackdown on crypto mining

    Bitcoin tumbled more than 10 per cent Monday after China broadened a crackdown on its massive cryptocurrency mining industry with a ban on mines in a key southwestern province.

  • Swedish govt toppled in no-confidence vote

    Sweden's government was toppled on Monday after Stefan Lofven became the country's first prime minister to lose a no-confidence vote, meaning he can now either resign or trigger a snap election.

  • Indonesia hits 2 million virus cases as crisis deepens

    Indonesia passed two million coronavirus cases Monday as infection rates soar and hospitals are flooded with new patients, prompting warnings that the Southeast Asian nation's health crisis could spiral out of control.

  • 'Dawn of new era': Iran's ultraconservatives hail Raisi win

    Iran's ultraconservatives Sunday hailed the election victory of their candidate Ebrahim Raisi, after Washington charged the vote was unfair and Tehran's arch-foe Israel labelled him the country's "most extremist" president yet.

  • German conservatives to unveil post-Merkel plan

    German conservatives will unveil Monday a plan to win voters in a future without Angela Merkel, as chancellor candidate Armin Laschet looks to extend his lead ahead of September's election.

  • Wall Street banks struggle to cash in on China hiring binge

    Wall Street still hasn’t figured out how to make much money in China.

  • Fed chief offers more assurances on economy despite inflation

    The US economy remains on a positive trajectory even as it contends with higher inflation, according to congressional testimony released Monday by the head of the Federal Reserve.Fed Chair Jerome Powell, in prepared remarks ahead of a House hearing Tuesday, reiterated that the central bank will continue its supportive stance to ensure that the "sustained improvement" since the depths of Covid-19 pandemic is extended.