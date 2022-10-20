Only one SEA team left at TI11 after Fnatic knocked out by Gaimin Gladiators

Fnatic were knocked out of The International 11 after losing to Gaimin Gladiators in the first round of the Main Event's lower bracket. (Photo: Valve Software)

Only one Southeast Asian team remains standing at The International 11 (TI11) in Singapore after Fnatic fell to Western Europe's Gaimin Gladiators in their best-of-one elimination match at the lower bracket of the tournament's Main Event.

Both Fnatic and Gaimin Gladiators had to start the Main Event from the lower bracket after mixed performances during the Group Stage.

Gaimin Gladiators were the seventh seed of Group A with a 8-10 record while Fnatic was the fifth seed of Group B with a 9-9 standing.

Fnatic were in control for most of the early to midgame, thanks in large part to Djardel "DJ" Mampusti's Clockwerk. With the chaos caused by DJ, Marc Polo "Raven" Fausto on Templar Assassin and Armel "Armel" Tabios on Sniper had free rein to dish out the damage.

Fnatic were looking like they would win the game until Miroslav "BOOM" Bičan's Storm Spirit got his Aghanim's Scepter.

With his upgraded Electric Vortex, BOOM caught the entire Fnatic lineup during a high ground siege to give Anton "dyrachyo" Shkredov's Morphling the opening he needed to secure a game-turning teamwipe.

Gaimin Gladiators were quick to take advantage of their window for a comeback, forcing the GG call from Fnatic after 50 minutes of action.

With their victory, Gaimin Gladiators are guaranteed a 9th-12th place finish and now move on to the second round of the lower bracket. They will next face the loser of the upper bracket match between Tundra Esports and OG.

Gaimin Gladiators live to fight another day after they knocked out Fnatic. (Photo: Valve Software)

Meanwhile, Fnatic bow out of the tournament in 13th-16th place and will take home over US$250,000 in consolation. BOOM Esports is the only remaining Southeast Asian representative in Singapore after they pulled off a massive upset over Team Spirit in their own lower bracket match.

TI11 will be hosted in Singapore from 15 to 30 October and features a revamped format and a longer schedule.

The tournament will begin with a Group Stage from 15 to 18 October, where 20 teams will fight to become among the 16 squads to advance to the Main Event.

TI11's Main Event will be a double-elimination bracket and is split into two phases, the first being held from 20 to 23 October while the second will take place from 29 to 30 October.

For everything you need to know about TI11, check here.

Fnatic roster:

Marc Polo "Raven" Fausto Armel "Armel" Tabios Anucha "Jabz" Jirawong Djardel "DJ" Mampusti Jaunuel "Jaunuel" Arcilla

Gaimin Gladiators roster:

Anton "dyrachyo" Shkredov Miroslav "BOOM" Bičan Marcus "Ace" Hoelgaard Erik "tOfu" Engel Melchior "Seleri" Hillenkamp

