Dota Pro Circuit Winter Tour meta recap: North America

The 2021-2022 Dota Pro Circuit (DPC) season's Winter Tour is now over. Across two divisions in six regions and with 96 teams competing in total, competition in the circuit's regional leagues has thus far been intense.

With the leagues now over and everyone looking ahead to the Regional Finals, let’s take a look into the metagames of each region and see which heroes were the most picked, the most feared, and the most overrated.

For the third installment of this series, let's take a look at North America, where Evil Geniuses' years-long stranglehold seems to finally be loosening. You can also check out our other recap for Southeast Asia and Western Europe.

Note: All the data featured focuses on Division I games only.

Supports are the most picked heroes in North America, with Bane taking the crown

Bane is arguably the best disabler in all of Dota 2, with his Fiend's Grip ultimate even piercing magic immunity. (Photo: Valve Software)

Bane's dominance over the metagame extends beyond Europe, as he is also the most picked hero in North America with 34 picks. Bane’s laning strength and ability to shut down magic immune enemies make him a strong support at all stages of the game.

While Bane is the most picked hero in three regions, his record is less impressive in North America compared to other regions. Bane won 55% of his matches in NA, a significant drop from his mind-boggling 73% win rate in Western Europe.

The second and third place picks also follow the same meta as Western Europe, with Snapfire and Queen of Pain being picked 28 and 23 times respectively. Similar to Bane, both heroes have far less success in North America, winning less than half their matches.

Spirit Breaker also continues his trend of being a highly contested hero, as he is tied with Queen of Pain for third place with 23 picks.

Ogre Magi makes a surprise appearance in the top five most picked heroes in the region while also being the fourth support hero to make the list.

Ogre Magi is a great laning support who can buff his allies later on. His innate tankiness makes him a good hero to send in during fights, while his status as a hard support makes his many deaths acceptable.

Overall there is no particularly odd pick being pushed in North America, with supports taking pick priority here as in other regions due to their flexibility in-game and versatility in drafts. While Ogre Magi is the most surprising hero on this list, he has been a staple in the scene for months that is overshadowed only by disablers such as Lion and Bane.

Teams in North America are rightfully wary of Weaver

(Photo: Valve Software)

Weaver was banned 46 times in North America's Division I games and it’s easy to see why. Weaver has an astounding 70% win rate overall, winning 12 out of the 17 games he appeared in, his best performance by far across all regions.

Mars is the second most banned hero in the region and he isn’t nearly as successful as Weaver. The God of War received 36 bans throughout the league, though he only managed to win 46% of the games he has appeared in.

If it’s felt like Invoker hasn’t done much this Tour, that’s because he is one of the most banned heroes across three regions, including North America. With 34 bans in the region, Invoker gets hyped up a lot like his anime counterpart even if he ended the league with an average 50% win rate.

While Mars has had a lackluster Tour so far, other offlaners have thrived. Timbersaw and Beastmaster are the fourth and fifth most banned heroes in the region with 33 and 32 bans respectively. Both of them hold an impressive 60%+ win rate in the region. Beastmaster notably managed to win four of his five appearances.

Shadow Demon is dominating North America

(Photo: Valve Software)

If there’s one hero who is dominating the North American regional league, it’s Shadow Demon. The hero has a magic immunity-piercing slow with Demonic Purge, solid laning with Shadow Poison, while Disruption allows him to either make strong illusions of the enemy or save his allies from sticky situations.

Shadow Demon’s versatility makes him a solid pick as a position 5 support, which led to him winning eight of his nine game appearances.

One of the things that makes Dota 2 so fascinating is how different regions interpret heroes. In Western Europe, Luna is among the most overrated heroes in the game after winning only three of her 14 appearances.

But in North America, the hero is on an entirely different anime arc, winning 15 out of 20 games. The hero’s performance is all over the place, similar to how she is in Dragon’s Blood.

The Breakers, both Dawn and Spirit, continue to be among the worst-performing heroes

(Photos: Valve Software)

Similar to Southeast Asia, Dawnbreaker is still finding her footing in the game. The hero hasn’t solidified her identity as either a core or a support and has only won one game out of six as a result. Dawnbreaker can take some solace in the fact that Nature’s Prophet has an equally abysmal record.

Nature’s Prophet’s performance is less about the hero and more so since Arkosh Gaming played him six times.

As one of the two teams being relegated, Arkosh had a bad performance during the DPC and that may be why Nature’s Prophet looked weak.

It’s very much a chicken and egg situation, did Arkosh lose multiple matches due to Nature’s Prophet being a weak hero or does Nature’s Prophet have a bad win rate due to being picked by Arkosh Gaming?

For heroes who made at least 10 appearances, Pangolier had the weakest showing in the group. The hero won three out of his 12 matches, which is a bit surprising as Pangolier did well in other regions and seems to fit the meta overall.

What’s not surprising is Spirit Breaker making it to the list of most overrated heroes in a region three times in a row. Similar to Southeast Asia and Western Europe, Spirit Breaker lost a lot more games than he won. The hero won 10 out of his 23 matches, with China being the only region where the hero broke the 50% win rate barrier.

Otomo is a long-time gaming enthusiast and caster. He has been playing games since he was 10 and is the biggest Dota 2 fan.

