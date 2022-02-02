  • Oops!
Dota Pro Circuit Winter Tour meta recap: South America

Otomo
·Contributor
·6-min read
The 2021-2022 Dota Pro Circuit (DPC) season's Winter Tour is now over. Across two divisions in six regions and with 96 teams competing in total, competition in the circuit's regional leagues has thus far been intense.

With the leagues now over and everyone looking ahead to the Regional Finals, let’s take a look into the metagames of each region and see which heroes were the most picked, the most feared, and the most overrated.

The fourth installment of this series will be bringing the spotlight over to South America. You can also check out our other recaps for Southeast Asia, Western Europe, and North America

Note: All the data featured focuses on Division I games only.

The God of War shines in South America

(Photo: Valve Software)
(Photo: Valve Software)

Mars is a popular pick in all DPC regions thanks to his versatility, teamfight prowess, and ability to stand as his team's frontliner. But even if all regions greatly value the God of War, it is in South America where he has enjoyed the most success.

Mars was picked 37 times in South America, winning 23 of his appearances and posting his highest win rate across all regions with 62%. The next highest is Eastern Europe with a 60% win rate.

Snapfire is the second-most picked hero in the region with 34 picks, though she doesn’t come with Mars’ impressive resume as the granny's win rate is only at 41%. Bane comes third with 24 picks, a big drop-off from Snapfire.

The fourth-place spot is a tie between two mortal enemies, Kunkka and Tidehunter, both with 19 picks. Tidehunter has been an incredibly solid offlaner since The International 10 and with no big patches released since then, nothing has stopped him from dominating the offlanes of South America with an impressive 62% win rate.

Kunkka has had a rockier experience in the region. The hero comes with a lot of versatility but that may be his undoing, as he is often picked earlier in the draft and then put into whatever lane the team needs him to go to, despite it being less than optimal in some situations.

The offlane role is where most of the teams in South America tend to agree. Mars, Tidehunter, and Kunkka are highly contested thanks to their teamfight presence. Besides those, the rest of the lanes follow more standard patch meta ideas.

Weaver is the most banned hero in South America

Weaver is an aggressive yet elusive support hero that can also provide a saving mechanism with his Aghanim&#39;s Scepter upgrade. (Photo: Valve Software)
(Photo: Valve Software)

Weaver was banned 47 times during the Division I games in South America and it’s easy to see why thank to his impressive 56% win rate. No other region bans Weaver as much as South America. 

A big part of this is due to how close the region is to North America, where the hero has an astounding win rate of 70%. It’s likely players from the two regions frequently scrim against each other and a meta develops from that.

Similar to North America, Invoker is the second most banned hero of the league with 36 bans. Invoker has an exact win rate of 50%, making the hero perfectly balanced, as all things should be.

Monkey King comes in third among the most banned heroes in the region and the hero certainly deserves those bans. The hero provides a lot of drafting flexibility, sets up a dangerous zone for enemies to fight in, has high mobility, and provides vision to set up pickoffs for his team. It’s no wonder he also has the highest win rate among the five most banned heroes in the region, winning 11 of his 17 games played.

Mars comes fourth in the region. The hero’s strengths have already been discussed earlier. Mars is also the most contested hero overall, being picked or banned in 68 games total.

Tying with Mars in the fourth spot is Timbersaw, with 31 bans. Timbersaw is in a rough spot right now due to Silver Edge being one of the best DPS items of the patch. Silver Edge provides a Break, which completely removes Timbersaw’s ability to withstand physical damage. Despite the strength of Silver Edge, Timbersaw was banned 31 times in South America and won six of his 10 matches.

Clockwerk is making big plays in South America

(Photo: Valve Software)
(Photo: Valve Software)

Clockwerk has long been respected for his ability to catch people from across the map with an unblockable stun. The hero is also relatively tanky and provides global vision with his Rocket Flare ability. During the Winter Tour, Cleckwork won seven of the eight games he was picked in South America.

Clockwerk is not the only support having great success in the region. Abaddon is the most successful hero with at least 10 games played, managing to win nine out of 11 games. Having a strong dispel and being unkillable makes Abaddon a great support to have in the front line for his team. He is also a solid counter to all the popular offlaners in the region.

Of course, it wouldn’t be a list about the South American Dota 2 meta without mentioning Mars, now for the third time in this piece. The hero has the highest win rate among all heroes with at least 20 games played, having won almost two-thirds of his matches for an incredible 62% win percentage.

Brewmaster is not enjoying his time in South America

(Photo: Valve Software)
(Photo: Valve Software)

On paper, it would seem that Brewmaster would fit into the South American meta. He is a tanky offlaner with a solid laning stage and a good teamfight ultimate. 

However, compared to Tidehunter and Mars, Brewmaster requires a lot more micromanagement. The hero’s scaling also falls off in the late game. Those factors add up and that’s why Brewmaster lost all six games he appeared in.

Spirit Breaker continues his trend of performing poorly in every region except China, with South America seeing the hero’s worst showing among all regions. In the 11 games he was picked, Barathrum won only three of them. It will be interesting to see how Icefrog deals with Spiritbreaker's high popularity but weak overall performance.

Of all the heroes with at least 20 games played, Snapfire had the worst showing of the group. Snapfire generally hovers around the 50% win rate in other regions but she only has a 41% win percentage in South America. This may point to a lack of understanding of the hero in the region, rather than Snapfire herself needing a buff, or perhaps she is simply more easily countered in South America.

Otomo is a long-time gaming enthusiast and caster. He has been playing games since he was 10 and is the biggest Dota 2 fan.

For more esports news updates, visit https://yhoo.it/YahooEsportsSEA and check out Yahoo Esports Southeast Asia’s Facebook page and Twitter, as well as our Gaming channel on YouTube.

