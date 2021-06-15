DR Hellcats defeat EVOS Savage Girl 2-1 to win FSL Wild Rift Open II

(Photo: FSL Mobile Games Facebook)

Filipina League of Legends: Wild Rift team DR Hellcats emerged as the victors of the FSL Wild Rift Open II on Sunday (13 June), capping off their run by defeating Vietnam's EVOS Savage Girl 2-1 in the grand finals of the tournament.

DR Hellcats, EVOS Savage Girl, Filipina team EVOS Tempest, and Thai squad Space Gamer KALLYX outlasted 32 other teams in the preliminary brackets of the tournament to reach its final leg.

DR Hellcats and EVOS Savage Girl, having come from the winner's bracket of the preliminary round, enjoyed upper bracket berths while EVOS Tempest and Space Gamer KALLYX started in the lower bracket.

DR Hellcats defeated EVOS Savage Girl to advance to the grand finals and send their opponents down to the lower bracket, where Space Gamer KALLYX awaited after they in turn defeated Nexplay Tempest.

EVOS Savage Girl took down Space Gamer KALLYX to force a rematch with DR Hellcats in the best-of-three grand finals.

EVOS Savage Girl started the finals strong by defeating DR Hellcats in the opener. However, the Filipina squad bounced back in the next game to force the series to a decider, where they also emerged victorious to secure the championship.

With their victory, DR Hellcats claimed the lion's share of SG$250 (or just under US$190) out of the FSL Wild Rift Open II's SG$500 (or over US$370) prize pool. The Filipina squad also avenged their loss in the FSL Wild Rift Open I, where they lost in the finals to Nexplay Tempest.

EVOS Savage Girl take home SG$120 (or US$91) for finishing in second place while Space Gamer KALLYX and Nexplay Tempest take home SG$75 (or US$57) and SG$50 (or US$38), respectively.

