Dr Jipson Quah, accused of lying that patient was vaccinated, offered bail of $20,000

Jipson Quah (PHOTO: Facebook/Jipson Quah)

SINGAPORE — Jipson Quah, a doctor said to have falsely stated that individuals had been administered COVID-19 vaccines, was on Monday (31 January) offered bail of $20,000.

Quah, 33, a medical practitioner at Wan Medical Clinic, has been in remand for two weeks to assist in investigations. He was originally handed a charge of cheating the Ministry of Health (MOH) in a conspiracy with two other individuals, Thomas Chua Cheng Soon and Mehrajunnisha.

Last week, he was handed a more serious charge of dishonestly making a false representation to MOH on 14 January 2022 in a conspiracy with Chua, who is Quah's assistant, and Mehrajunnisha. The alleged false representation was that Mehrajunnisha had been vaccinated with the Sinopharm vaccine when she was not, in order for her to obtain a certificate of vaccination against COVID-19.

Quan’s case will be mentioned again in six weeks on 14 March.

If convicted, Quah faces a maximum punishment of 20 years’ jail and a fine.

Facts of the case

MOH began investigations after it received anonymous feedback last December.

Wan Medical Clinic allegedly partnered Iris Koh, co-founder of controversial anti-vaxxer group Healing The Divide (HTD), to offer “remote” pre-event antigen rapid tests (ART) for members of the group.

Koh has also been charged with an offence of criminal conspiracy to cheat. She is said to have referred HTD members to Quah and suggesting that instead of a vaccine, a replacement be administered to them. Her case is pending before the courts.

Wan Medical Clinic is said to have allowed individuals to submit to the clinic pre-recorded videos and/or photos purporting to show that they had performed ART on themselves. The clinic then allegedly uploaded the negative ART results for these individuals to MOH.