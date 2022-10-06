5 cards that have to be played in Magic: The Gathering's Unfinity expansion

GellyPanda
·Gamer
·4-min read
Unfinity draft booster packs on a table
To Unfinity, and beyond (the table). (Photo: Yahoo Gaming SEA)

Since the time of Unglued, Magic: The Gathering has occasionally ventured away from the multiverse-level threats and treated us to a fun, light-hearted set aimed at amusing everyone playing.

Whether it be someone literally tearing up a Chaos Confetti and sprinkling its remains over the "battlefield" or two players trying to out-"I am Rubber, You're Glue" each other with rhymes, the Un-sets have always made the traditionally serious card game more suited for a house party draft.

This continues with Unfinity, which releases on 7 October, after being bumped off its original April Fool's release date by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Unlike the previous Un-sets, however, Unfinity comes in black borders, replacing its silver-bordered ancestors.

Wizards made the change because the silver bordered cards were often judged to be not for tournament play, even though some were perfectly fine in eternal formats like Commander and Legacy. So if you're wondering which cards are eternal-legal, as long as it doesn't have an acorn-shaped holofoil stamp, you're good to go.

But that's not why you're here, is it? Un-sets are meant to be drafted and played, and here are some of the cards we hope to see make an appearance at our next draft party.

The Big Top

It&#39;s all fun and games until people start arguing about the colour of your top on the internet. (Image: Wizards of the Coast)


Sure, there are numerous ways of getting multicoloured mana sources outside of a first-turn Birds of Paradise, but many of these come with not-so-fun conditions, such as taking a point of life off you every time you use it.

The Big Top makes it easy for you to colour coordinate your draft, though if you're wearing Yahoo purple, I guess that might be a bit hard.

One more note, if people are confused as to whether your top is white or blue, please keep that image off the internet.

D00-DL, Caricaturist

Bonus house rule, if you draw a Black Lotus with it you get three mana of any colour. (Image: Wizards of the Coast)


What better way to defeat your opponent than with a 4/4 flying, first strike, vigilance, menace, trample, deathtouch, lifelink and haste for the measly price of 6 colourless mana.

The only catch is — you'd have to draw the token creature with wings, a sword, a shield, mean eyes, horns, claws, fans and footwear. In 15 seconds.

Easy, right?

Opening Ceremony

Unite the coalition! (Image: Wizards of the Coast)


Let's face it, one of the joys of playing Magic is opening boosters. Any MTG player who doesn't like opening boosters is either lying or rich enough to purchase whatever card they want off the internet.

So, with that in mind, why not open a new pack in front of your opponent, with mana to cast whatever the gacha gods might have blessed you with.

The five-mana mix is perfect for the recently-released Dominaria United, with its numerous tri-coloured Legends. Or even better, open a pack of Double Masters 2022. Just make sure you have more mana around in case you find an Eldrazi inside.

If you really want to take this to the next level, though, maybe you might have a pack of Legends lying around just like *cough* Wizards did.

Phone a Friend

Hello, is it me you&#39;re looking for? (Image: Wizards of the Coast)


Who doesn't like randomly calling a person and asking them to choose from four options labelled A, B, C and D without any context?

Any of those four options are pretty great, and could be a game changer for you.

But you know what else could be a game changer?

If you had a wee bit too much to drink and the friend you called was an ex. But hey, all in the name of Magic.

PS: Bonus points if you get your ex to choose the option you want.

Form of the Approach of the Second Sun

I am the card. The card is me. (Image: Wizards of the Coast)


The planes of Amonkhet tell of a second sun that could win you the game for seven mana, provided you could cast it twice.

But it is up to us to write our own destiny, to seize from fate that which the universe would attempt to deny us.

Why rely on a card from Amonkhet, when you could CHANNEL YOUR INNER SECOND SUN AND BECOME THE CARD?

You just need to balance another six cards on your head.

Easy.

Unfinity releases on 7 October in draft boosters, collector boosters and draft multipacks.

GellyPanda is a casual gamer who occasionally dabbles into gacha games.

