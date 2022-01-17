Driver who reversed van into Tuas eatery, hurting 3, charged in court

A judge's gavel. (PHOTO: Getty Images)

SINGAPORE — A driver who reversed his van into a crowded coffee shop in Tuas last March was charged in court on Monday (17 January).

Tan Hwee Soon, 64, is said to have negligently left his van in reverse gear and stepped on the accelerator while it was in a parking lot, resulting in the vehicle reversing suddenly towards Chong Hock Eating House. The eatery is located at 18 Gul Street 3.

He is said to have caused grievous hurt to two persons, causing one, surnamed Chu, to suffer fractures on the right calf bone and right ankle, and to be placed on 31 days of medical leave. Another person surnamed Low is said to have suffered an open fracture of his right forearm and a right shin abrasion. Low was given 83 days of medical leave.

For the offence involving these two persons, Tan was given one count of negligent act causing grievous hurt.

Tan is also said to have caused hurt to another person by the surname of She, causing She to suffer a contusion in the right hip and be placed on seven days of medical leave. For this offence, he was given one count of negligent act causing hurt.

While the ages of the three alleged victims were not stated in charge sheets, Today earlier reported that two men and a woman, aged 40 to 69, were taken to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital after the incident.

Tan will next appear in court on 10 March for a plead guilty mention.

If convicted of negligent act causing grievous hurt, he may be jailed up to two years, or fined up to $5,000, or both. If convicted of negligent act causing hurt, he may be fined up to six months, or fined up to $2,500, or both.

