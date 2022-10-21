Evil Geniuses bombed out of The International 11 in 9th-12th place after they got swept by South America's Beastcoast, 2-0, in the second round of the lower bracket. (Photo: Valve Software)

North American powerhouse Evil Geniuses (EG) have bombed out of The International 11 (TI11) in 9th-12th place after they got upset by South America's Beastcoast, 2-0, in the second round of the lower bracket in Day 2 of the Main Event.

It's another disappointing run for EG at TI, especially when considering how strong they looked before the Main Event.

EG dominated the Group Stage, finishing atop the standings of Group A with a 14-4 record, and were looking like one of the biggest contenders for the Aegis of Champions. However, the North American powerhouse quickly fell from grace after they fell victim to a massive upset by Thunder Awaken and got knocked down to the lower bracket.

In stark contrast, Beastcoast struggled throughout the Group Stage and only managed a 8-10 record. As the seventh seed of Group B, the team still qualified for the Main Event but had to start from the lower bracket.

Beastcoast then had to knock out fellow South American team Hokori in the first round of the lower bracket to face EG in the second round.

The South Americans came out swinging to start the series, dominating EG to the tune of a 40-14 kill lead in just under 36 minutes of action.

EG put up a much better fight in game two, but it was not enough to stop Beastcoast's overwhelming momentum. Despite their best efforts to mount a comeback, the South Americans seized the 2-0 series sweep after a 41-minute slugfest.

Beastcoast's victory has guaranteed them at least a 7th-8th place finish as well as over US$420,000 in winnings. They are now also the second South American team in the Top 8 after Thunder Awaken secured Top 6 with their own victory over EG in the upper bracket.

With their loss, EG exit TI11 in 9th-12th place with over US$340,000 in consolation. Artour "Arteezy" Babaev lost more than just another TI too, as he shaved his head prior in a bid to gain the 'bald buff' for their lower bracket run.

TI11 will be hosted in Singapore from 15 to 30 October and features a revamped format and a longer schedule.

TI11's Main Event will be a double-elimination bracket and is split into two phases, the first being held from 20 to 23 October while the second will take place from 29 to 30 October.

Beastcoast roster:

Héctor "K1" Rodríguez Jean "Chris Luck" Gonzales Adrián "Wisper" Dobles Elvis "Scofield" Peña Steven "Stinger" Vargas

Evil Geniuses roster: