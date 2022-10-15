Evil Geniuses pull off massive 2-0 sweep over PSG.LGD as TI11 Group Stage action heats up

Evil Geniuses are looking like contenders for the Aegis of Champions once again at The International 11 after they soundly swept PSG.LGD in their Group Stage match. (Photo: Evil Geniuses)

North American powerhouse Evil Geniuses (EG) are looking like contenders for the Aegis of Champions once again after they soundly swept Chinese favourites PSG.LGD 2-0 in their best-of-two Group Stage match at The International 11 (TI11).

Both EG and PSG.LGD were seeded into Group A, dubbed the 'Group of Death' of TI11.

With such tough competition in their group, every win matters for these teams as they fought to be among the 16 squads advancing to the Main Event.

EG entered the match with momentum on their side, having swept regional rivals Soniqs Esports 2-0 in their first series of the Group Stage.

PSG.LGD's debut at TI11 didn't go as well, however, as they were forced to a draw by South American regional qualifier team Hokori.

EG came out swinging to start the series, forcing the GG call from PSG.LGD in just under 30 minutes with a lopsided 30-9 kill lead.

The North American powerhouse continued rolling in game two and looked poised to secure the 2-0 sweep, even getting up to a 18-0 kill lead at one point.

However, PSG.LGD put up a stubborn defence and forced EG to make mistakes as they tried to close out the game.

With EG slipping up, PSG.LGD managed to claw their way back in and were almost able to secure the comeback.

But EG managed to right the ship and eventually close things out after a rollercoaster 50-minute slugfest. Even if they did secure the 2-0 sweep, that game two was a bit too close for comfort.

That was a back and forth game, in the end @EvilGeniuses manage to get their clean sweep! GGs✊#TI11 pic.twitter.com/TekxiyI6mo — Yahoo Esports and Gaming SEA (@YahooEsportsSEA) October 15, 2022

With their victory, EG now have a 4-0 record and will look to complete a perfect Day 1 record as they take on OG in their last match of the day.

Meanwhile, PSG.LGD drop to a surprising 1-3 record. They will be looking to bounce back in their last match of Day 1 against Soniqs Esports.

TI11 will be hosted in Singapore from 15 to 30 October and features a revamped format and a longer schedule.

The tournament will begin with a Group Stage from 15 to 18 October, where 20 teams will fight to become among the 16 squads to advance to the Main Event.

TI11's Main Event will be a double-elimination bracket and is split into two phases, the first being held from 20 to 23 October while the second will take place from 29 to 30 October.

Evil Geniuses roster:

Artour "Arteezy" Babaev Abed "Abed" Yusop Egor "Nightfall" Grigorenko Andreas "Cr1t-" Nielsen Tal "Fly" Aizik

PSG.LGD roster:

Wang "Ame" Chunyu Cheng "NothingToSay" Jin Xiang Zhang "Faith_bian" Ruida Zhao "XinQ" Zixing Zhang "y`" Yiping

