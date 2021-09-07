Employers with at least 10 staff must inform MOM of any retrenchment from 1 Nov

Office workers seen during lunch hour in Singapore’s central business district. (PHOTO: Dhany Osman / Yahoo News Singapore)

SINGAPORE — From 1 November, employers with at least 10 employees must inform the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) of all retrenchments regardless of the number of employees affected.

Employers have to file the mandatory retrenchment notification within five working days after they give notice of retrenchment to the affected employee(s).

“This will allow the tripartite partners and relevant agencies to provide timely support and assistance to workers who are retrenched,” MOM said.

Currently, these employers are only required to notify the MOM when they retrench at least five employees within a six-month period.

The updated requirements on mandatory retrenchment notification will be reflected in the Employment (Retrenchment Reporting) (Amendment) Notification 2021.

More information on mandatory retrenchment notifications can be found at http://www.mom.gov.sg/notify-retrenchment .

