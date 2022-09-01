EPL TALK: Rampant Manchester City good for no one except City

Neil Humphreys
·Contributor
·6-min read
Manchester City striker Erling Haaland (right) comes off for midfielder Kevin de Bruyne during the English Premier League clash against Nottingham Forest
Manchester City striker Erling Haaland (right) comes off for midfielder Kevin de Bruyne during the English Premier League clash against Nottingham Forest. (PHOTO: Oli Scarff/AFP)

TWO minutes may come to define a season. Two minutes may represent the lifespan of a stunted title race. Two minutes may suggest everyone is out of time with Manchester City and we may be slightly out of step with English Premier League reality.

At the moment, there is an admirable, collective effort to gloss over the evidence, to ignore the bleeding obvious and play pretend. Of course, there’s a title race. It’s there in black and white. Arsenal are top of the table with an unblemished record. Tottenham are hanging around and Liverpool appear to be in recovery.

Look at the numbers. This is the most open title race in the English Premier League’s recent memory (which is admittedly short at the best of times). Anyone could lift the jug-eared pot. It’s a veritable lottery

But those two minutes might indicate otherwise. In the 69th minute, Manchester City sent on Kevin de Bruyne against Nottingham Forest. In the 71st minute, Liverpool threw on Fabio Carvalho against Newcastle United. Those substitutions say everything – or nothing – about the EPL’s competitive health, depending on one’s sense of optimism/pessimism.

But the context is critical, crushing even. De Bruyne effectively joined a party for a final conga around the Etihad, getting involved in a sixth goal to add a flourish to the previous five. It was all a bit of a lark, a giggle, the latest rudimentary destruction of mismatched opposition, like drunken Dads knocking over their kids in a pub garden.

And de Bruyne replaced Erling Haaland, one potential GOAT taking over from another in their respective positions, like Federer passing his racquet to Nadal for a swing against the ball boys.

Riyad Mahrez had also kept de Bruyne company on the bench. And does anyone remember Jack Grealish, the lost boy formerly known as the most expensive English player ever? He cost £100 million, but he’s currently injured, not missed and may end up serving as a fun pub quiz question. Name the footballer who epitomised the gulf between EPL clubs in the early 2020s, the one who cost £100 million to tell jokes at the post-title celebrations.

Just ponder that logline again.

De Bruyne replaced Haaland.

It’s a harrowing reality, sounding more like an elevator pitch for a monster movie. The Predator replaced the Alien. The threat is omnipresent, unrelenting. And monsters only get killed in the movies. No one is stopping de Bruyne or the freakish Viking with a 70s porno ponytail any time soon.

But the symbolic response to this savagery came two minutes later at Anfield.

Carvalho replaced Jordan Henderson. In cinematic terms, this switch was the rookie cop replacing the grizzled veteran forever complaining that he’s too old for this shit. And it worked, dramatically and deliriously, with the Portuguese upstart scoring a late winner.

Carvalho turned 20 two days ago. His future appears positively dazzling, but he currently feels like a stopgap for a stopgap, as Jurgen Klopp dashes through a listing vessel armed only with a silicone gun and a handful of motivational team talks. How long can this last? Liverpool overachieved to get close to City in the past. Now The Beatles’ hometown is relying on kids and veterans to take down Norwegian wood.

Liverpool's Fabio Carvalho celebrates after scoring the winner during the Premier League match against Newcastle.
Liverpool's Fabio Carvalho celebrates after scoring the winner during the Premier League match against Newcastle. (PHOTO: Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

In fact, stretch the two minutes. Absorb a 10-minute spell to fully savour the whiff of that encroaching chasm. In the 76th minute, Tottenham introduced Richarlison in a late bid to defeat lowly West Ham United. It didn’t work. In the 77th minute, Gabriel Martinelli did score a winner against relegation-threatened Aston Villa in a scrappy affair.

The Gunners, like Liverpool in previous seasons, are arguably overachieving, maintaining their flawless start to a campaign, despite lacking the squad depth of superior rivals. Their victories have the feel of improvised white-knuckle rides, making it up as they go along – which is a sincere compliment – playing Indiana Jones to City’s James Bond.

One gets banged about, hanging on by the shortest of fingertips as the latest disaster is narrowly averted. The other adjusts the tie, pulls the cuffs and whacks Forest 6-0.

But the Gunners have so far avoided the traditional heavyweights. In the coming weeks, Manchester United, Tottenham and Liverpool will probe the seriousness of their title credentials (as well as ensuring that all four may drop points to each other).

Klopp must take his silicone gun to a Merseyside derby at Everton, to Stamford Bridge and then on to Napoli in the Champions League in September before heading to the Emirates in the first week of October.

The madcap routine of throwing on kids to smash in 98th-minute winners makes for uproarious parties at Anfield, but a sustained challenge seems a tad hopeful, at this stage. Still, cling to that hope, we must, to paraphrase Yoda, if the EPL isn’t going to serve as a dull demonstration of what happens when an immovable object is also the unstoppable force.

Of course, pretentious, flowery columnists are always eager to find deeper meaning, context and symbolism in anything. Those two minutes came with caveats aplenty. Liverpool have an injury crisis in midfield. Newcastle are not Nottingham Forest. The Reds still had six shots on target. The Magpies wasted time.

But those two minutes also encapsulated a gulf in quality and resources. There was de Bruyne on the bench. There was Mahrez beside him. There was a £100 million-signing missing, forgotten, redundant. There was a team capable of being 4-0 up at half-time without their best player and their most expensive player, without breaking sweat.

There was Manchester City … and the rest.

And the rest are making up the numbers, sending on kids, veterans or showboaters to win games, salvage games and just hang on, by any means possible, to the oil-fuelled, sky blue juggernaut that threatens to pull away by Christmas, if not earlier. (Yes, John Stones may lose the odd marker, but it hardly matters when City can score 19 in five games.)

The rest are making up the numbers, sending on kids, veterans or showboaters to win games, salvage games and just hang on, by any means possible, to the oil-fuelled, sky blue juggernaut that threatens to pull away by Christmas, if not earlier.

And Liverpool, Arsenal and Tottenham must hang on and mind the gaps, bringing their silicone guns to a title fight because those two minutes did offer a glimpse of a predictable, lopsided future.

There’s not much of a fight, in a literal head-count sense. There is no real comparison between squads so any attempt to maintain the competitive illusion is most welcome because a rampant, runaway Manchester City benefits no-one but Manchester City.

Neil Humphreys is an award-winning football writer and a best-selling author, who has covered the English Premier League since 2000 and has written 26 books.

Follow the new EPL season with the "Footballing Weekly" show on YouTube, Spotify and Acast.

For more football news, visit our Football page on Yahoo!

You can also follow us on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and Twitter. Also check out our Southeast Asia, Food, and Gaming channels on YouTube.

Yahoo Singapore Telegram
Yahoo Singapore Telegram
Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest stories

  • Japan issues alert for ‘violent’ typhoon Hinnamnor

    Weather agency warns on Wednesday some houses will ‘collapse’ because of the typhoon

  • Women's group tackles taboo subject to aid Pakistan flood victims

    As aid organisations mobilise to provide relief for victims of Pakistan's catastrophic floods, one group of women is focused on a necessity that is frequently taboo in the conservative Islamic nation -- menstrual hygiene products.

  • India develops its first cervical cancer vaccine

    The Serum Institute of India (SII), the world's biggest vaccine maker, has developed the country's first cervical cancer shot that will hit the market soon, the company and the government said on Thursday. Cervical cancer is the fourth most common cancer among women globally, with an estimated 604,000 new cases and 342,000 deaths in 2020, according to the World Health Organization. Two human papillomavirus (HPV) types, 16 and 18, are responsible for at least 70% of cervical cancers, and India's Department of Biotechnology said the Indian vaccine would work on HPV types 16 and 18, as well as 6 and 11.

  • Joseph Schooling caught for cannabis consumption together with swimmer Amanda Lim

    Singapore's only Olympic gold medallist Joseph Schooling and fellow national swimmer Amanda Lim have been investigated by the Central Narcotics Bureau for possible offences related to the consumption of cannabis.

  • China sets October date for Xi Jinping ‘coronation’

    Session usually lasts about a week and is held behind closed doors in central Beijing

  • Goldman cuts India's growth forecast; Morgan Stanley sees downside risks

    Goldman Sachs has revised lower its growth projections for India after the April-June quarterly gross domestic product readings missed market estimates. The lower-than-expected growth during April-June created downside risk of 40 basis points to current fiscal year growth estimates, Morgan Stanley said in a note.

  • India's SpiceJet shares fall nearly 15% on bigger quarterly loss

    BENGALURU (Reuters) -Shares of India's SpiceJet Ltd tumbled nearly 15% on Thursday to a one-month low, after the low-cost carrier posted a bigger quarterly loss due to higher fuel costs and unfavourable foreign currency rates, and said its finance chief had resigned. SpiceJet on Wednesday reported a net loss of 7.84 billion rupees ($98.50 million) for the quarter ended June 30, compared with a loss of 7.31 billion rupees a year earlier. Last month, Reuters reported lenders IDFC First Bank, Yes Bank and Indian Bank had put their loans to SpiceJet in the high-risk category.

  • World hails 'one-of-a-kind' ex-Soviet leader Gorbachev

    Mikhail Gorbachev, the last leader of the Soviet Union who played a major role in ending the Cold War, died in Moscow on Tuesday aged 91.

  • What is tomato flu? New outbreak spreads in India as scientists try to decode mysterious virus

    More than 82 children have the infection characterised by red blisters that take the shape of tomatoes

  • INSTANT VIEW 2 - India's economy grows 13.5% y/y in April-June qtr

    Economists in a Reuters poll had forecast gross domestic product in Asia's third-largest economy would grow 15.2% year-on-year in the April-June quarter, compared with 4.1% in the previous quarter. "The strong June-quarter real GDP growth print of 13.5% (albeit slightly lower than our expectation of 15.0%) is essentially a reflection of a rather low statistical base effect and also a reflection of pent-up demand following the exit from the Omicron wave during the March quarter."

  • Indian traders jump the gun with sugar export deals

    Indian traders have signed deals to export 300,000 tonnes of raw sugar in the coming season as advantageous market conditions counter the risk of agreeing contracts before India announces its 2022/23 export policy, trade sources said. The government imposed restrictions on overseas sugar sales for the first time in six years when it capped exports at 11.2 million tonnes 2021/22 marketing year ending Sept. 30 to prevent a surge in domestic prices after mills sold record volumes on the global market. Exports from India, the world's biggest producer of sugar, could weigh on global prices but augment supplies across Asia.

  • To Ukrainians, Gorbachev remains an 'imperialist'

    Mikhail Gorbachev could have been celebrated for involuntarily opening a path towards Ukraine's independence, but his support for Crimea's annexation and silence in the face of Russia's invasion have stained his reputation.

  • Businessmen to delivery boys: Hong Kong cricketers shine on big stage

    Hong Kong batsman Kinchit Shah usually handles the family diamond business and he sparkled in a losing cause against India, studding an innings of 30 with two fours and a six in the T20 Asia Cup.

  • League of Legends: Udyr gets a hotfix to address dismal win rates despite rework

    While Udyr’s preview video have hyped so many, his release was entirely different. Here's what Riot is doing to address that.

  • 'Beginning of the end': patients hail new treatment for drug-resistant TB

    Volodymyr is celebrating a major milestone on Wednesday -- it's his final day of taking a new treatment hailed as a turning point in the fight against drug-resistant tuberculosis.

  • California law would make tech firms think of children

    California legislators on Tuesday passed a bill to require tech firms to put the well-being of children over profits when designing apps or other online products.

  • Lord Radice obituary

    Labour MP and author who paved the way for Tony Blair by arguing that the party needed to adapt to a changing society Giles Radice in 2010. Despite not attaining government office, he served as a distinguished chairman of the Treasury select committee. Photograph: Murdo Macleod/The Guardian

  • Six Indonesian soldiers arrested on suspicion of killing and mutilating four indigenous Papuans

    Indonesian soldiers accused of meeting victims with promise to sell weapons

  • UN team heads to Ukraine nuclear plant despite shelling

    UN inspectors pressed on towards a Russian-held nuclear plant in southern Ukraine Thursday despite an early shelling attack, as the ICRC warned the consequences of a strike on the facility could be "catastrophic".

  • Loss to top 10 scam types surged 60% to $227.8 million in 1H: Singapore police

    Job scams, phishing scams, e-commerce scams and investment scams comprised 75% of the top 10 scam types in the first half of 2022.