EVOS Esports return to the Philippines with Nexplay partnership

Kurt Lozano
·Esports Content Producer
·2-min read
(Screenshot courtesy of Nexplay Esports)
(Screenshot courtesy of Nexplay Esports)

Southeast Asia esports organisation EVOS Esports announced a landmark partnership with the Philippines' Nexplay Esports on Saturday (19 June), marking the former's return to the Filipino Mobile Legends: Bang Bang (MLBB) scene two years after it last fielded a team from the country.

Back in 2019, EVOS became one of the first foreign organisations to dip its toes into the then-still growing Filipino MLBB scene with the EVOS PH team that competed in Season 3 of the MLBB Professional League (MPL) for the Philippines. 

However, EVOS shuttered that project at the conclusion of Season 4 later that year and would subsequently miss out on three seasons of MPL PH.

The newly-minted EVOS-Nexplay team will compete in MPL PH Season 8, though a full roster has yet to be announced. 

Only John Paul “H2wo” Salonga, Renejay “RENEJAY” Barcarse, Tristan “Yawi” Cabrera, and Setsuna “Dogie” Ignacio were revealed to be part of the active roster during the announcement.

John Michael “Zico” Dizon, formerly of ONIC PH, was also revealed to be the team's head coach.

Meanwhile, no updates have been made regarding the status of James “Jeymz” Gloria and Lance “LanceCy” Cunanan with the the team following the departure of Dexter “Exort” Martinez earlier this month.

EVOS-Nexplay is expected to announce its full roster ahead of the start of MPL PH Season 8 in the coming months.

With its partnership with Nexplay Esports and return to the Philippines, EVOS Esports now has six MLBB rosters across four countries. 

Aside from its new team in the Philippines, EVOS also field EVOS SG in Singapore, SUHAZ EVOS in Malaysia, as well as EVOS Legends, EVOS Icon, and EVOS Lynx in its home country of Indonesia.

EVOS Legends notably won its second MPL Indonesia trophy in MPL ID Season 7 in early May and finished third in the MLBB Southeast Asian Cup 2021. 

EVOS SG were also crowned as the champions of the inaugural season of MPL Singapore to go with another title in the final season of MPL MY/SG while SUHAZ EVOS finished in third place at MPL Malaysia Season 7.

For more esports news updates, visit https://yhoo.it/YahooEsportsSEA and check out Yahoo Esports Southeast Asia’s Facebook page.

Check out esports videos from Yahoo TV:

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest stories

  • Fed rate jitters send stocks sliding

    European and US stock markets slumped Friday as investors dwelled on the prospect of rising US interest rates.

  • US journalist held in Myanmar appears in special court

    A US journalist detained in Myanmar since May appeared Thursday in a special court, his employers said, where he faces charges under a law that criminalises encouraging dissent against the military.

  • Philippines Allows More Nurses, Doctors to Leave for Jobs Abroad

    The Philippines allowed more doctors and nurses to leave for overseas jobs, a week after the nation that’s among the world’s top suppliers of nurses halted deployment when it hit a self-imposed limit.

  • Father's Day 2021: Esports dads talk missing family, balancing career

    This Father's Day, Yahoo Esports talked to four dads in esports about balancing being a father and their professional careers.

  • Libyans chill at ex-barracks for Kadhafi's 'Amazons'

    Libyans a decade ago could scarcely have imagined picnicking at a key military facility in Tripoli, but today a once feared site has been transformed into a family relaxation area.

  • Hong Kong democracy paper defiant as executives charged under security law

    Hong Kong's pro-democracy Apple Daily newspaper hit the stands Friday a day after police raided its newsroom, with an extra-large print run and a characteristic message of defiance emblazoned on its front that read: "We must press on."

  • Putin's party holds congress amid opposition clampdown

    President Vladimir Putin's United Russia party will hold its congress Saturday ahead of September parliamentary elections that come amid a sweeping crackdown on the beleaguered opposition.

  • Five convicted over mob attack on Hong Kong protesters

    Five men who took part in a mob attack on Hong Kong democracy supporters two years ago were found guilty of rioting and wounding on Friday in the first convictions over an assault which sparked widespread outrage.

  • Electric auto startups hit speed bumps after heady debuts

    Several electric auto startups that raised large sums from investors in the wake of Tesla's ascent are hitting potholes as they pursue next-generation vehicles.The most recent crisis occurred at Lordstown Motors, which announced Monday the sudden departure of two top executives after warning last week it needed more capital to keep operating.

  • South China airport cancels flights after Covid case

    The airport in China's southern city of Shenzhen cancelled hundreds of flights and tightened entry controls Saturday after a restaurant employee tested positive for the Delta coronavirus variant.

  • Blow for incumbent Samoan leader's bid to retain power

    Samoa's incumbent prime minister suffered a setback in his bid to retain power Friday when a court disqualified one of his party's candidates over bribery, further boosting his rival's majority.

  • Russia ready for further dialogue if US is willing: Putin

    The Kremlin was guarded about future dialogue with Washington on Thursday, a day after the first face-to-face meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US counterpart Joe Biden.

  • Singapore ranks 8th most expensive locations for expats in Asia

    SINGAPORE (EDGEPROP) - Singapore has ranked eighth as the most expensive location for expats in Asia, and takes 13th place globally, according to research by ECA International, a consultancy managing compensation and benefits for international workers for businesses. (See also: Singapore house prices rise 6.1% y-o-y in 1Q2021: Knight Frank)(Source: ECA International)Hong Kong retains the top spot as the most expensive location for expats globally, followed by Tokyo, Japan and Geneva, Switzerland

  • Mother of invention: Study highlights gender gap in health innovations

    Harvard business professor Rem Koning studies how bias hurts innovation. But three years ago, his research hit too close to home when his wife, suffering from a rare post childbirth condition, couldn't find treatments designed with new moms in mind.

  • NASA reports trouble with Hubble Space Telescope

    The Hubble Space Telescope, which has been peering into the universe for more than 30 years, has been down for the past few days, NASA said Friday.

  • Belgium, Netherlands into Euro 2020 last 16

    Kevin De Bruyne scored the winner as Belgium beat Denmark 2-1 to reach the knockout stage of Euro 2020 on Thursday in Copenhagen, where fans and players showed their support for Christian Eriksen, while the Netherlands also booked a last-16 spot.

  • Oxley’s 1953 showcases modern and vintage architecture

    1953 is fronted by a row of seven Art Deco-style conservation shophouses along Balestier RoadShophouses in heritage-rich areas in Singapore such as Balestier are among the few remaining icons of Singapore’s colonial past and local architectural legacy. Conservation efforts over the past 30 years have ensured that these heritage properties are protected and integrated into new developments.Conservation shophouses are highly desirable property assets among investors in Singapore. The limited numbe

  • UN calls for member states to 'prevent the flow of arms' into Myanmar

    The UN General Assembly on Friday took the rare step of calling on member states to "prevent the flow of arms" into Myanmar, part of a non-binding resolution condemning the military coup in the violence-wracked country.

  • Sheng Siong is Expanding in China: Why You Should Add This Retailer to Your Watchlist

    The supermarket chain saw a breakthrough year in 2020. Here's why you should add this retailer to your investment watchlist. The post Sheng Siong is Expanding in China: Why You Should Add This Retailer to Your Watchlist appeared first on The Smart Investor.

  • All a boar-d! Wild pig takes Hong Kong subway journey

    A young wild boar in Hong Kong has sparked delight by hopping onto a Hong Kong subway train and leading staff on a merry cross-harbour chase that included boarding two separate trains.