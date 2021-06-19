EVOS Esports return to the Philippines with Nexplay partnership

(Screenshot courtesy of Nexplay Esports)

Southeast Asia esports organisation EVOS Esports announced a landmark partnership with the Philippines' Nexplay Esports on Saturday (19 June), marking the former's return to the Filipino Mobile Legends: Bang Bang (MLBB) scene two years after it last fielded a team from the country.

Back in 2019, EVOS became one of the first foreign organisations to dip its toes into the then-still growing Filipino MLBB scene with the EVOS PH team that competed in Season 3 of the MLBB Professional League (MPL) for the Philippines.

However, EVOS shuttered that project at the conclusion of Season 4 later that year and would subsequently miss out on three seasons of MPL PH.

The newly-minted EVOS-Nexplay team will compete in MPL PH Season 8, though a full roster has yet to be announced.

Only John Paul “H2wo” Salonga, Renejay “RENEJAY” Barcarse, Tristan “Yawi” Cabrera, and Setsuna “Dogie” Ignacio were revealed to be part of the active roster during the announcement.

John Michael “Zico” Dizon, formerly of ONIC PH, was also revealed to be the team's head coach.

Meanwhile, no updates have been made regarding the status of James “Jeymz” Gloria and Lance “LanceCy” Cunanan with the the team following the departure of Dexter “Exort” Martinez earlier this month.

EVOS-Nexplay is expected to announce its full roster ahead of the start of MPL PH Season 8 in the coming months.

With its partnership with Nexplay Esports and return to the Philippines, EVOS Esports now has six MLBB rosters across four countries.

Aside from its new team in the Philippines, EVOS also field EVOS SG in Singapore, SUHAZ EVOS in Malaysia, as well as EVOS Legends, EVOS Icon, and EVOS Lynx in its home country of Indonesia.

EVOS Legends notably won its second MPL Indonesia trophy in MPL ID Season 7 in early May and finished third in the MLBB Southeast Asian Cup 2021.

EVOS SG were also crowned as the champions of the inaugural season of MPL Singapore to go with another title in the final season of MPL MY/SG while SUHAZ EVOS finished in third place at MPL Malaysia Season 7.

