Expect large crowds, heavy traffic in Little India amid Deepavali period: police

Deepavali period in Little India in Singapore. (PHOTOS: Getty Images)

SINGAPORE — Police have advised the public to expect large crowds in Little India and heavy traffic along Serangoon Road for the Deepavali celebrations, especially on the public holiday eve this Sunday (23 October).

The Singapore Police Force said in a media release on Friday that auxiliary police officers will be deployed along the affected roads and junctions to regulate traffic and assist motorists.

Motorists are advised to make alternative travel arrangements and to drive with caution. Strict enforcement action will also be taken against illegal parking.

Restrictions on consumption of liquor

As the eve of Deepavali falls on a Sunday, police have reminded the public of the period in which no public drinking is allowed within the Little India Liquor Control Zone (LCZ, below), which lasts from 10.30pm on Friday to 7am next Tuesday.

INFOGRAPHIC: Singapore Police Force

No-public drinking periods in the LCZ:

Weekdays (Monday to Friday): 10.30pm to 7am the next day

Weekends (Saturday and Sunday): 7am to 7am the next day

Eve of public holidays: 7pm to 7am the next day

Public holidays: 7am to 7am the next day

Those found consuming liquor in any public place within the Little India LCZ during the no-public drinking periods will face stiffer penalties. Offenders are liable on conviction to a fine of up to $1,500; repeat offenders can be fined of up to $3,000 and/or jailed 4.5 months.

Errant retailers who supply liquor beyond the permitted trading hours may have their liquor licences revoked.

Offences on setting off explosive devices, discharging fireworks

The police have warned the public against setting off improvised explosive devices constructed using sparklers. Those caught doing so may be liable to an offence of negligent conduct with respect to explosive substances, and may be jailed up to a year and/or fined up to $5,000.

Those caught injuring anyone due to setting off explosive devices may also be charged for voluntarily causing hurt with heated or explosive substances. If convicted, they could be jailed up to seven years, fined and/or caned.

The police will also take strict enforcement action against offenders who discharge fireworks illegally. Illegal possession and discharge of fireworks is an offence punishable by an imprisonment term of up to two years and/or a fine of up to $5,000.

Meanwhile, the importation of fireworks is also punishable by an imprisonment of between six months and two years, and also with caning of up to six strokes.

