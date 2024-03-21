Max Verstappen announced the Red Bull Intern Championship in a video posted on the Red Bull Singapore TikTok account on 21 March. (PHOTO: Red Bull Singapore)

SINGAPORE — Motor racing fans here will have the opportunity to experience the fast-paced world of Formula One with the Red Bull Racing team this season.

Red Bull Singapore launched the Red Bull Intern Championship on Thursday (21 March), offering two individuals a "once-in-a-lifetime opportunity" to work with the world championship team.

Applications for the internship programme, touted as the “world’s fastest job ad,” are now open.

Two winners will be selected for a 2.5-month stint at the racing team’s headquarters in Milton Keynes, England, culminating in the Singapore Grand Prix on 22 September.

Targeted at young Singaporeans aged 18 and above, the initiative aims to engage those passionate about Formula 1, Red Bull followers, and individuals with a keen interest in motorsports to witness the inner workings of a world champion team up close.

Participants will have the opportunity to take on two roles within the marketing department, focusing on Hospitality & Events and Red Bull Relations.

How to apply?

According to Red Bull Singapore, accessing the application page requires quick reflexes, as applicants must catch a fleeting QR code in this job ad.

Upon scanning the code, applicants will receive a welcome video from three-time World Champion Max Verstappen, guiding them through the application process and required assessments.

For more information, interested participants can visit the official Red Bull Singapore social media pages on TikTok or Instagram, the website, and Oracle Red Bull Racing’s official TikTok and Instagram accounts.

