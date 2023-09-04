F1 Singapore Grand Prix: All you need to know about the 2023 race

A quick comprehensive guide to the F1 Singapore Grand Prix 2023 race (Photos: Singapore GP Pte Ltd)

SINGAPORE - The Formula 1 Singapore Airlines Singapore Grand Prix returns from 15 to 17 September, with a host of events on the side lines awaiting attendees and fans alike.

Due to the closure of the Bay Grandstand as part of the redevelopment of The Float at Marina Bay, this year's race will introduce two new grandstands – the Sheares (Turn 1) and Promenade (between Turns 17 and 18) Grandstands.

However, the 14th edition of the night race at the Marina Bay street is expected to host approximately 250,000 spectators, 17 per cent lower than last year’s record-breaking attendance of 302,000 spectators.

Leading the entertainment line-up are Robbie Williams, Post Malone, 88rising, Madness, The Kooks, Kings of Leon, Culture Club and Groove Armada.

Here is all you need to know about this edition of the Singapore GP:

SINGAPORE GP RACE DETAILS

Race date: 15 to 17 September

Past winners: Sebastian Vettel (2011, 2012, 2013, 2015, 2019), Lewis Hamilton (2009, 2014, 2017, 2018), Fernando Alonso (2008, 2010), Nico Rosberg (2016), Sergio Perez (2022).

15 September race schedule: TSS The Super Series practice session (2.10pm), Porsche Carrera Cup Asia practice session (3.05pm), TSS The Super Series support paddock viewing (3.30pm), F1 drivers' meet and greet (3.45pm).

16 September race schedule: Porsche Carrera Cup Asia qualifying session (1.55pm), TSS The Super Series first race (3pm), F1 drivers' meet and greet (3.20pm), Porsche Carrera Cup Asia first race (4.10pm), TSS The Super Series support paddock viewing (4.15pm), F1 third practice session (5.30pm), Porsche Carrera Cup Asia support paddock viewing (5.30pm), F1 qualifying session (9pm).

17 September race schedule: TSS The Super Series second race (3.30pm), Porsche Carrera Cup Asia second race (4.35pm), TSS The Super Series support paddock viewing (4.45pm), F1 drivers' parade (5.50pm), Porsche Carrera Cup Asia support paddock viewing (6pm), F1 race (8pm).

TICKETING DETAILS

Available tickets (as of publishing date):

Hospitality packages - The Vista Suite: ($6,264 for 3 days). Pit Entry Lounge 1: ($3,888 for 3 days).

Story continues

Grandstands - Pit Grandstand: ($1,388 for adult 3 days, $638 for junior 3 days), Friday ($298), Saturday ($688). Sheares Grandstand: ($1,288 for 3 days). Turn 1 Grandstand: ($1,288 for 3 days). Turn 2 Grandstand: ($1,288 for 3 days). Bayfront Grandstand: $1,188. Promenade Grandstand: $1,188. Republic Grandstand: Friday ($188), Saturday ($348), Sunday ($498). Padang Grandstand: Friday ($138), Saturday ($298).

Walkabouts - Premiere Walkabout: Friday ($178), Saturday ($298). Zone 4 Walkabout: ($128), Saturday ($198), Sunday ($238).

Combination Packages - Pit Combination: Three-day package ($1,188). Padang Combination: Three-day package ($898. Stamford Combination: Three-day package ($598). Zone 1 Walkabout Combination: Three-day package ($898). Stamford Walkabout Combination: Three-day package ($638).

Wheelchair Accessible Platforms - Turn 1 Wheelchair Accessible Platform: Three-day package ($448), Friday ($128), Saturday ($228), Sunday ($308). Empress Wheelchair Accessible Platform: Friday ($38), Saturday ($88), Sunday ($128).

Full ticketing details are available on Singapore Grand Prix's website.

Oracle Red Bull racers Max Verstappen (left) and Sergio Perez (right) (Photos: Reuters)

F1 SEASON STATS

Current drivers' standings: 1. Max Verstappen (Red Bull Racing) 364 points 2. Sergio Perez (Red Bull Racing) 219pts 3. Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin) 170pts 4. Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) 164pts 5. Carlos Sainz (Ferrari) 117pts 6. Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) 111pts 7. George Russell (Mercedes) 109pts 8. Lando Norris (McLaren) 79pts 9. Lance Stroll (Aston Martin) 47pts 10. Pierre Gasly (Alpine) 37pts 11. Esteban Ocon (Alpine) 36pts 12. Oscar Piastri (McLaren) 36 pts 13. Alexander Albon (Williams) 21pts 14. Nico Hulkenberg (Haas) 9pts 15. Valtteri Bottas (Alfa Romeo) 6pts 16. Zhou Guanyu (Alfa Romeo) 4pts 17. Yuki Tsunoda (Alphatauri) 3pts 18. Kevin Magnussen (Haas) 2pts 19. Logan Sargeant (Williams), Liam Lawson (Alphatauri), Nyck de Vries (Alphatauri), Daniel Ricciardo (Alphatauri) 0pts.

Current constructors' standings: 1. Red Bull Racing 583 points 2. Mercedes 273pts 3. Ferrari 228pts 4. Aston Martin 217pts 5. McLaren Mercedes 115pts 6. Alpine Renault 73pts 7. Williams Mercedes 21pts 8. Haas Ferrari 11pts 9. Alfa Romeo Ferrari 10pts 10. Alphatuari Honda RBPT 3pts.

ENTERTAINMENT ACTS, F1 PARTIES

Here is the line-up of entertainment acts for this year's race:

15 September

Main stage acts (88rising) - Zone 4 Padang Stage: Milli, Warren Hue (6.30pm). Bibi, Atarashii Gakko!, XG (7.35pm). Jackson Wang, NIKI, Rich Brian (10pm).

General stage acts - Zone 1 Sunset DJ Stage: DJ Mass (4.15pm), DJ Taaka (6.45pm), DJ Aurora (8pm), DJ Taaka (10pm). Zone 1 The Sail Stage: Hijack Hayley (4.45pm), Airliftz (10pm). Zone 4 Downtown Stage: Sunwich (4.45pm), Jinan Laetitia (9.15pm). Zone 4 Waterside: DJ Jamie Hall (5pm and 10pm), DJ Mass (6.30pm). Zone 4 DBS Foundation Outdoor Theatre At Esplanade Stage: Dreebsby (4.45pm), Matilde G (6.30pm), Safia (8pm). Zone 4 The Garage: DJ Jamie Hall (8.15pm).

Roving acts - Zone 1: Bloco Singapura, Dom Chambers, Hummingbirds, Coming True Fire, Brylights, Brazilian Fantasy, Royalusion. Zone 4: Bloco Singapura, Dr Penguin, Los Cucurrus, Celestials, Coming True Fire.

16 September

Main stage acts - Zone 1 The Wharf Stage: The Kooks (4.30pm), Culture Club 7.15pm). Zone 4 Padang Stage: Kings of Leon (7pm), Post Malone (10.25pm).

General stage acts - Zone 1 Sunset DJ Stage: DJ Jamie Hall (4.45pm), DJ Aurora (6.30pm), DJ Mass (8pm and 10pm). Zone 1 The Sail Stage: JOAN (6.30pm), San Cisco (10pm). Zone 4 Downtown Stage: Airliftz (4.30pm), Meg Mac (6pm), Safia (8.25pm), DJ Nicolette (9.30pm). Zone 4 Waterside: DJ Taaka (4pm, 4.45pm and 6.30pm), DJ Jamie Hall (10pm). Zone 4 DBS Foundation Outdoor Theatre At Esplanade Stage: Jinan Laetitia (4.45pm), aswekeepsearching (6.30pm), Hijack Hayley (10pm). Zone 4 The Garage: DJ Jamie Hall (8.15pm).

Roving acts - Zone 1: Bloco Singapura, Dr Penguin, Celestials, Los Cucurrus. Zone 4: Dom Chambers, Hummingbirds, Bloco Singapura, Brazilian Fantasy, Coming True Fire, Royalusion, Brylights.

17 September

Main stage act - Zone 1 The Wharf Stage: Madness (4.15pm). Zone 4 Padang Stage: Groove Armada - DJ set (6pm), Robbie Williams (10.25pm).

General stage acts - Zone 1 Sunset DJ Stage: DJ Taaka (3.40pm), DJ Nicolette (6.30pm). Zone 1 The Sail Stage: Meg Mac (5.15pm). Zone 4 Downtown Stage: DJ Big M (4pm), San Cisco (5.15pm), JOAN (7.15pm), DJ Taaka (8.15pm), Hijack Hayley (9:50pm). Zone 4 Waterside: DJ Mass (4pm and 5.15pm), DJ Big M (7.15pm), DJ Mass (10pm). Zone 4 DBS Foundation Outdoor Theatre At Esplanade Stage: Sunwich (5.20pm), Airliftz (7pm). Zone 4 The Garage: DJ Jamie Hall (4pm), DJ Aurora (8.15pm).

Roving acts - Zone 1: Bloco Singapura, Brazilian Fantasy, Dom Chambers, Royalusion, Hummingbirds, Brylights. Zone 4: Bloco Singapura, Coming True Fire, Dr Penguin, Celestials, Los Cucurrus.

Robbie Williams (left) and Post Malone (right) (Photos: Reuters)

Events to check out

Aside from the race, here are some F1-themed events and parties to check out:

Miracle Racing Team : A pop-up collaboration between Marina Bay Sands and JJ Lin's Miracle Coffee at The ArtScience Museum’s lobby, which will see the launch of an exclusive race-inspired coffee fizz drink 'DRS' and a new dessert menu, from 8 to 17 September.

MARQUEE Singapore Race Weekend : Dutch DJ, Hardwell, and Norwegian DJ, Alan Walker, will play at Singapore's largest nightclub during the race weekend.

LAVO Party Brunch Race Edition: The Italian restaurant and rooftop bar will hold an F1-themed daytime party.

Zouk Singapore 2023 Race Weekend : Zouk Singapore will be throwing a stellar party featuring Keith Duffy and Brian McFadden from Boyzone and Westlife in 'Boyzlife', Dunmore Brothers and Riva Starr from Defected Records, Yeti Out Brothers and DJ Wukong.

Cé La Vi presents Race Revolution : The iconic rooftop destination has lined up two Day-to-Night-to-Day parties on F1 weekend, featuring DJ Dubfire and DJ Apsara.

Red Bull and KFC partnership : Looking for something different with your next fried chicken meal? Red Bull's iconic blue and silver cans are now available at all 70+ KFC Singapore outlets.

Marina Square: Kids aged 4 to 9 years old get a free car ride in the atrium, from 12 to 17 September, with minimum spend of $10 on Tuesday to Friday, and $20 on Saturday and Sunday.

HOW TO GET TO THE CIRCUIT PARK

Nearest drop-off points to gates:

Gate 1 (Republic Boulevard) - MRT: Nicoll Highway Taxi: Temporary taxi stand at Concourse along Nicoll Highway Private hire: Park Royal Hotel on Beach Road (lobby), Concourse Skyline (lobby).

Gate 2 (Temasek Avenue) - MRT: Promenade Taxi: Millenia Walk, Millenia Tower, Suntec Towers, Suntec Convention and Exhibition Centre. Private hire: Conrad Centennial Singapore Hotel (lobby).

Gate 3A and 3B (Stamford) - MRT: City Hall, Esplanade. Taxi: Capitol Piazza, Peninsula Excelsior Hotel, Funan. Private hire: Raffles City, South Beach Tower, Capitol Piazza.

Gate 4 (Empress), 5 (Fullerton), 6 (Jubilee) - MRT: Raffles Place. Taxi: Income@Raffles. Private hire: Driveways at Fullerton Bay Hotel, One Raffles Place and UOB Plaza

Gate 7 (Marina Square) - MRT: Esplanade. Taxi: Millenia Walk, Millenia Tower, Suntec Towers, Suntec Convention and Exhibition Centre. Private hire: Raffles City, South Beach Tower, Capitol Piazza.

Gate 8 (Helix) - MRT: Bayfront. Taxi: Taxi stand at Marina Bay Sands Casino Driveway. Private hire: Marina Bay Sands Casino Driveway.

Gate 9 (Ritz) - MRT: Promenade. Taxi: Millenia Walk, Millenia Tower, Suntec Towers, Suntec Convention and Exhibition Centre. Private hire: Conrad Centennial Singapore (Lobby).

Road closures

Affected roads will close from 12.01am on Wednesday (13 September) for the set-up of race infrastructure. All roads will be fully-accessible by 5.30am on 19 September.

To facilitate morning and evening peak hour traffic, several road corridors will be opened at selected hours during the road closure period:

13 and 14 September, from 5.30am to 10.00am - Towards Orchard Road: Collyer Quay >> St Andrew’s Road >> Stamford Road. Towards Shenton Way: Nicoll Highway >> Esplanade Drive/Stamford Road. Towards Marina Boulevard: Republic Boulevard >> Raffles Avenue >> Bayfront Avenue.

15 September, from 5.30am to 10.00am - Towards Orchard Road: Collyer Quay >> St. Andrew’s Road >> Stamford Road. Towards Shenton Way: Nicoll Highway >> Esplanade Drive/Stamford Road.

18 September, from 5.30am to 10.00am - Towards Shenton Way: Nicoll Highway >> Esplanade Drive and Bras Basah Road >> Nicoll Highway >> Esplanade Drive. Towards ECP (Changi Airport): Bras Basah Road >> Raffles Boulevard >> Republic Boulevard. Towards Marina Boulevard: Raffles Boulevard >> Temasek Avenue >> Bayfront Avenue.

18 September, from 5.00pm to 8.30pm - Towards Shenton Way: Nicoll Highway >> Esplanade Drive/Stamford Road and Bras Basah Road >> Nicoll Highway >> Esplanade Drive. Towards Orchard Road: Esplanade Drive >> Nicoll Highway/Stamford Road. Towards ECP (Changi Airport): Bras Basah Road >> Raffles Boulevard >> Republic Boulevard and Bayfront Avenue >> Temasek Avenue >> Raffles Boulevard. Towards Marina Boulevard: Raffles Boulevard >> Temasek Avenue >> Bayfront Avenue.

Road access and car parks near Marina Centre

Motorists can access the Marina Centre area via a single lane, along Raffles Boulevard via Nicoll Highway or Temasek Boulevard (except for buses and vehicles with W, X, Y plates), from 12am to 1pm, on 16 and 17 September.

Taxis and motorcycles will also be able to use the single-lane access at all times, except during race hours.

Car parks at Suntec City, Millenia Walk, and Marina Square will remain open to public.

Extension of MRT train services

MRT train services will be extended at City Hall MRT station till 12.30am on 16 September, and 12.45am on 15 and 17 September.

Selected connecting bus services serving MRT stations will have longer operating hours to match the last train services.

Members of the public and F1 ticket holders are strongly encouraged to take public transport to the Marina Centre and Padang area between 13 and 19 September.

You may refer to One Motoring's Road Access and Public Transport Guide for more information.

Do you have a story tip? Email: sgnews.tips@yahooinc.com.

You can also follow us on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and Twitter. Also check out our Southeast Asia, Food, and Gaming channels on YouTube.