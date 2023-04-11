The giveaways on social media were not run or endorsed by the supermarket chain (PHOTO: NTUC Fairprice/FB)

SINGAPORE — Supermarket chain NTUC FairPrice has issued a scam alert to the public about a number of fake gift-bag giveaways circulating on social media claiming to be in celebration of its 50th anniversary.

In a Facebook post on Monday (10 April), the company stated that these offers are “neither run nor endorsed” by FairPrice.

One of the Facebook pages in question is called “NTUC FairPrice Fans” and the page claimed that FairPrice would give out 500 gift bags to users who wrote “Happy Birthday” in the comments section. The page then directed users to click on a link to register for the giveaway.

According to The Straits Times, more than 1,300 people had commented under the post by 6pm on Monday.

However, FairPrice has clarified that these offers are fraudulent and that it will post information about promotions only on its official website and social media pages. It has also advised readers to verify any information received before sharing personal information.

