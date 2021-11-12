Fake gynaecologist who asked woman to provide her nude photos to be charged

FILE PHOTO: Doctor wearing sterile gloves. (PHOTO: Getty Images)

SINGAPORE — A 36-year-old man who allegedly pretended to be a gynaecologist from a hospital and asked a woman to provide nude photographs of her private parts has been arrested, the police said on Friday (12 November).

On 24 July, the police received a report of the man who invited the woman to join a campaign to raise awareness for women’s health. The request for the photos was “under the pretext of medical diagnosis and research purposes”.

The man allegedly created a Facebook user profile to represent himself as the fake gynaecologist.

The police, who arrested the man on Thursday, said preliminary investigations revealed that he is believed to be involved in other similar cheating cases. Electronic devices used to commit the offence were seized as case exhibits.

The man will be charged in court on Saturday for the offence of cheating by personation. If convicted, he could face a jail term of up to five years, a fine, or both.