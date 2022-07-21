Faker, T1 sue over hateful comments, 'unspeakably foul' obscene drawings

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Anna Bernardo
·Contributor
·4-min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Gaming
    Gaming
  • Esports
    Esports
  • League of Legends
    League of Legends
Faker may keep his cool a lot these days, but he too grows weary of unwarranted hateful posts. (Photo: Riot Games)
Faker may keep his cool a lot these days, but he too grows weary of unwarranted hateful posts. (Photo: Riot Games)

South Korean esports powerhouse T1 have filed a lawsuit against 'haters' of the League of Legends (LoL) G.O.A.T. and T1 co-owner Lee “Faker” Sang Hyeok.

The complaint was aimed at a number of people who continuously harassed Faker online.

According to the official statement released by Faker’s legal representatives and translated by Inven Global, T1 have repeatedly requested these individuals to stop to no avail.

"We found that not only were there more of these comments but also have gotten more malicious," the translated statement by Faker's legal team read.

This group was even allegedly slandering even Faker’s mother and posting obscene drawings "that would be unspeakably foul", which targeted the player and his family.

“The player, the player’s family, and all those around him continue to suffer on a mental level, so we had no choice but to file a criminal lawsuit against those that left such spiteful online comments,” the statement read further.

"Please be aware that our law firm will continue to monitor online comments to see if there are such spiteful comments that can be criminally implicated towards Faker and the T1 players, and will proactively take legal action to combat such harassment."

Faker's laywers' press conference

Faker’s lawyers, Park Ji-Won and Noh You-hyeon, from the firm APEX Law, also spoke to the Korean press about the matter after the statement was released.

“We didn’t sue all those that left hateful comments. As we stated in the statement earlier, we took action against only those that have continuously left very spiteful comments,” they said.

“Additionally, while we were monitoring the various online communities, we learned that a small group of hateful netizens’ malicious posts took up a large chunk of all the posts in those communities. The accused are a small group of people that have continuously left such posts and comments since the beginning of the year.”

Hateful comments against T1 and Faker have increased after their loss at the 2022 MSI Grand Final. (Photo: Riot Games)
Hateful comments against T1 and Faker have increased after their loss at the 2022 MSI Grand Final. (Photo: Riot Games)

It was also mentioned that the hateful comments became even more incessant after T1 failed to secure the 2022 Mid-Season Invitational championship in their home country, South Korea.

In the tournament, Chinese team Royal Never Give Up outlasted T1 3-2 in the grand finals, taking their third-straight MSI win.

Park and Noh confirmed that the lawsuit filed is under South Korea’s Criminal Act Article 311, also known as the Insult Law.

Under this law, violators are usually sentenced to a 1-2 million Korean won fine (US$765 to US$1,530). However, in severe cases, the punishment can also include jail time.

Faker's laywers said they believed the sentencing "much harsher than a simple 1-2 million KRW fine" as "these individuals have been very malicious and continuously insulted Faker".

They also plan to file a civil case should further action be needed.

T1’s legal team also emphasised that this was not a “one-off” situation and that they would be ready to file cases against repeat offenders for other players and members of T1 as well.

The lawyers also added that the admins of a “Faker anti-fan community” have sent a written apology since the statement.

Faker and the members of T1 have also been heavily insulted by numerous netizens from Chinese platforms Weibo and Bilibili. The organisation has not taken against these haters, most of whom come from outside South Korean jurisdiction.

Other incidents of hate in the LoL community

It’s not just T1 who were under fire from 'haters' among the LoL esports community.

KT Rolster, another South Korean team, were sent photos of a deadly weapon and the weapon itself to their practice room in a direct threat to the players and the staff on Monday (19 July).

T1 CEO Joe Marsh condemned the incident in a tweet, saying, "There is no place for this type of behaviour in our sport. There is a fine line between fandom and fanatical — this crosses the line.”

He further expressed that the behaviour should not be normalised and hoped for the safety of the KT Rolster team.

Anna is a freelance writer and photographer. She is a gamer who loves RPGs and platformers, and is a League of Legends geek. She's also a food enthusiast who loves a good cup of black coffee.

For more esports news updates, visit https://yhoo.it/YahooEsportsSEA and check out Yahoo Esports Southeast Asia’s Facebook page and Twitter, as well as our Gaming channel on YouTube.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest stories

  • Ukraine lawmakers vote to sack prosecutor general, security chief

    Ukrainian lawmakers on Tuesday endorsed the president's decision to sack the country's top prosecutor and security chief, rubber stamping Ukraine's largest political shake-up since Russia invaded. The overhaul was confirmed as Russian President Vladimir Putin was in Tehran with his Turkish counterpart to discuss a possible agreement to unblock Black Sea exports of Ukrainian grain. Several Ukrainian deputies writing on social media at the parliamentary session in Kyiv said lawmakers had overwhelmingly backed President Volodymyr Zelensky's shock call to remove the officials. "Parliament voted to dismiss Iryna Venediktova as prosecutor general," said David Arakhamia, a lawmaker affiliated to Zelensky. Other deputies said the plea to remove security chief Ivan Bakanov secured the necessary 226 votes. Zelensky asked parliament to approve the dismissals less than 48 hours after announcing late Sunday that he was suspending the senior law enforcement officials and that 650 cases of suspected treason were under investigation. He replaced Bakanov on Monday and described the shake up in the security services as an "audit" and said that 28 security officials were facing dismissal. "Different levels, different directions. But the grounds are similar -- unsatisfactory job performance," Zelensky said. Venediktova, who met regularly with counterparts from EU countries and the United States wrote on social media on Monday that she had "things to be proud of in her post and showed good results". - Tehran summit - Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who arrived in Tehran on Monday, were due to meet in the Iranian capital on Tuesday to discuss mechanisms to export grain from Ukraine. On Wednesday, Russian and Ukrainian delegations are due to meet in Istanbul alongside Turkish and UN representatives, with hopes rising for an announced accord. The EU's foreign policy chief Josep Borrell warned this week that the grain impasse was "an issue of life and death for many human beings." NATO member Turkey has been using its good relations with both the Kremlin and Kyiv to try to broker an agreement on a safe way to deliver the grain. Along the Black Sea coast, Kyiv said Tuesday that Russian forces had rocked the southern and coastal region of Odessa with a barrage of seven cruise missiles, wounding at least six people including a child. "One (missile) was shot down by air defences. Six hit a village. As a result, several residential buildings and other facilities were destroyed and caught fire," the Ukraine presidency said. The Russian defence ministry claimed that strikes on Odessa had destroyed a stockpile of Western-supplied weapons. - Kramatorsk shelled - Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu ordered Russian troops earlier this week to prioritise the destruction of long-range artillery supplied by the United States and Ukraine's other Western allies. Observers credit the weapons with altering battlefield dynamics, giving Ukraine the capacity to hit Russian arms depots and command posts deep inside territory controlled by Moscow. The heaviest fighting in recent weeks, however, has centred not on the south but in Ukraine's eastern Donbas region. Kramatorsk, one of the last-remaining Donbas cities under Ukrainian control, was hit by Russian strikes on Tuesday, AFP journalists said. The head of the region, Pavlo Kyrylenko, said one person was killed, and distributed video of the attack showing flames jumping from the inside a residential building. AFP journalists said a four-story residential building was hit and saw panicked neighbours seeking medical attention from rescue workers in the aftermath. One man with a bloodied head lay on the ground, before being taken away by the emergency services. "He was just walking by and was hit," said one woman, who declined to give her name, visibly shaken after the bombardment. Russian strikes on Monday killed six people in the town of Toretsk, which has a population of around 30,000 and is not far from Kramatorsk. burs-jbr/jm

  • 'Humanity over rivalry' says Indian woman as she re-visits Pakistan home after 75 years

    As 90-year-old Indian woman Reena Varma stands on the balcony of the house in Pakistan where she was born, visiting on Wednesday for the first in 75 years, she recalls her playful childhood. "I would stand here and sing," said Varma, as her eyes filled with tears. Varma has vivid memories of the day she and her family left the small, three-storey home tucked away in the narrow alleys of the garrison city of Rawalpindi, where residents showered her with rose petals on her arrival on Wednesday.

  • UN records hundreds of killings and rights violations by Taliban

    The Taliban have carried out hundreds of human rights violations in Afghanistan since seizing power last year, the United Nations said Wednesday, including extra judicial killings and torture.

  • Jeruto storms world steeple, Feng claims discus

    Kenyan-born Norah Jeruto won world gold for Kazakhstan in the women's 3000m steeplechase on Wednesday while China's Feng Bin threw a massive personal best to claim the discus title.

  • Biden seeks to revive climate agenda as heat waves slam US, Europe

    President Joe Biden, thwarted by lawmakers and the Supreme Court, sought Wednesday to revive his ambitions to tackle climate change as heat waves batter the United States and Europe.

  • Sri Lanka's president-elect set to be sworn in

    Sri Lanka's six-time prime minister Ranil Wickremesinghe was set to be sworn in as president Thursday, with officials saying he would set up an all-party unity cabinet to confront the country's economic crisis.

  • African cheetahs to be spotted soon in India thanks to Namibia deal

    India and Namibia signed a deal Wednesday to bring cheetahs into the South Asian country, with the first batch of eight wild cats set to arrive next month, officials said.

  • Mindef: 2 navy regulars who drank and posed as students to solicit donations to be fined

    Disciplinary action, including financial penalties, will be taken against the two navy servicemen who had posed as student volunteers to solicit donations from HDB residents.

  • Canada Indigenous schools abuse: a timeline

    For a century, tens of thousands of Indigenous, Inuit and Metis children in Canada were forcibly enrolled in state boarding schools, isolated from their families, language and culture as part of a failed policy of assimilation.

  • Johor Sultan to meet President Halimah, PM Lee during 3-day visit to Singapore

    Johor Sultan Ibrahim Ibni Almarhum Sultan Iskandar will be meeting Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong during his three-day official visit to Singapore from Wednesday (20 July) to Friday.

  • India cuts windfall tax on local crude sales, fuel exports

    Shares in oil companies that will benefit from the move rose. Reliance Industries jumped 4.3%, Oil India 8.8%, Oil and Natural Gas Corp 6.8% and Vedanta 4.3%.The government said in a statement an export tax of 6 rupees a liter no longer applied to gasoline. A windfall tax on domestically produced crude oil was cut to 17,000 rupees a tonne from 23,250 rupees.

  • End of the line: Fed-up Sri Lankans rush for passports

    One of the longest queues in the Sri Lankan capital Colombo is for the exit, as thousands of people line up outside the immigration office seeking passports to escape the country's economic crisis.

  • October trial set in Musk, Twitter buyout battle

    Twitter and Elon Musk were ordered Tuesday to trial in October over whether the Tesla chief can be forced to complete his $44 billion deal to buy the social network, an early win for the uncertainty-wracked platform.

  • India court orders release on bail of journalist over 'provocative' tweet

    India's Supreme Court on Wednesday ordered the release on bail of a prominent journalist arrested last month over what police said was a "highly provocative" 2018 tweet aimed at straining ties between majority Hindus and minority Muslims. Mohammed Zubair, a co-founder of fact-checking website Alt News and vocal critic of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, was arrested after an anonymous Twitter user lodged a complaint over the four-year-old post. While granting Zubair bail, the judges stated that "power of arrests must be pursued sparingly".

  • ADB slashes Asia growth forecast as fuel, food prices rise

    The Asian Development Bank on Thursday slashed its 2022 growth forecast for developing Asia and warned economic conditions could worsen, as the war in Ukraine and supply chain disruptions drive up prices.

  • Tuas Second Link road rage: Woman and man on bail, return to Singapore – Johor police

    The duo allegedly involved in a road rage incident at Tuas Second Link have returned to Singapore.

  • 'Severe' pain: a New Yorker's experience of monkeypox

    "It was the worst pain that I have experienced in my life," says 26-year-old New Yorker Kyle Planck, recalling his recent monkeypox infection.

  • Six-time PM Wickremesinghe elected Sri Lanka president

    Six-time prime minister Ranil Wickremesinghe was elected as crisis-wracked Sri Lanka's new president in a parliamentary vote Wednesday, with the backing of the disgraced former leader's party.

  • Last hours for Italy's Draghi after coalition implodes

    Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi was expected to resign Thursday after efforts to bring the country's fractious parties to heel failed, kicking off a snap election campaign before the government had even fallen.

  • Myanmar junta is planting landmines on 'massive scale', Amnesty International says

    Landmines, some lethal enough to blow off a person’s legs, are placed in people’s yards, toilets and churches