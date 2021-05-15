FAQ: Singapore's Phase 2 (Heightened Alert)

Staff Writer, Singapore
·Editorial Team
·4-min read
A man sits next the pond at Marina Bay Sands in Singapore on May 14, 2021, ahead of tightening restrictions over concerns of a rise in Covid-19 coronavirus cases. (Photo by Roslan Rahman / AFP) (Photo by ROSLAN RAHMAN/AFP via Getty Images)
A man sits next the pond at Marina Bay Sands in Singapore on May 14, 2021, ahead of tightening restrictions over concerns of a rise in Covid-19 coronavirus cases. (Photo by Roslan Rahman / AFP) (Photo by ROSLAN RAHMAN/AFP via Getty Images)

SINGAPORE – Just over a month since the first anniversary of the circuit breaker, Singapore will once again live with stricter measures due to an increase in the spread of COVID-19.

The measures – in effect from Sunday (16 May) to 13 June include: 

No dining-in at all food and beverage establishments, including hawker centres and food courts. Takeaway and delivery are allowed. 

Social gathering size limited to two and work-from-home should be the default for all workplaces. Social gatherings at the workplace will not be allowed.

Entry to malls, places of worship and events will be tightened, including a cap of 20 for all days of wakes and funerals, and a ban on wedding receptions. 

Social group sizes 

In particular, the rule on social group sizes has led to many questions about specific circumstances. 

Here are some answers: 

FOR FAMILIES LIVING IN THE SAME HOUSEHOLD

Question: We are asked to keep our social interactions to two per day and to allow a maximum of two unique visitors into our home daily. What if I have an existing arrangement where my parents look after my two kids daily?

Answer: In order to allow families’ current childcare arrangements to continue, grandchildren being cared for by their grandparents on a daily basis would not be counted towards the cap of two distinct visitors per household, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said. 

Question: It has been announced that only two people can gather or be together at any one time. What if I need to send both my children to school on the way to work?

Answer: On Friday, the MOH clarified that it is "prepared to be flexible in our implementation of the general rule" for occasions where there are genuine needs, such as when parents need to escort more than one young child. 

"We recognise that there may be occasions where members of the same household may need to move about in groups larger than two persons, especially those with young children or elderly parents in order to look after their higher care needs," the ministry said. "These may include taking public transport, going for medical appointments, attending classes or going to work in the same vehicle." 

Question: Does this mean I can bring my children everywhere, including to the mall?

Answer: The ministry said it strongly urges households "to observe the prevailing group size limits in public settings and venues as far as possible". 

FOR THOSE ATTENDING FITNESS CLASSES/ACTIVITIES

Questions: Can I go jogging with my neighbour?

Answer: Yes, if it is only you and one other person. Sports Singapore (Sports SG), in its latest guidance, said, "Physical activity of a social nature should be kept to two participants." Furthermore, masks should be worn as a default. However, if the activity is high intensity in nature, masks may be removed. 

Question: Can my children still attend group swimming classes?

Answer: As the activity is high intensity in nature – and when swimming, masks cannot be worn – they may but the limit is two per group, including the instructor. There should also not be multiple groups of two. So, this would mean that only one child can attend and it would be a private class. 

Question: Can I take off my mask while attending a group exercise class, such as yoga, in a studio?

Answer: Only low intensity activities are allowed indoors, subject to safe distancing measures, and masks must be worn throughout. Multiple groups of two are allowed up to a maximum of 30 persons, or the capacity limit of the venue, whichever is lower. These groups of two are not allowed to intermingle before, during and after class. 

Questions: Can I take off my mask while attending a group exercise class outdoors?

Answer: You may remove your mask only if the activity is high intensity in nature and there is only one other person your group – this includes your instructor, said Sports SG. As such, this would be a personal training session and not a group class. 

Group classes are allowed outdoors for low-intensity activities where masks are kept on throughout. For these classes, multiple groups of two are allowed up to a maximum of 30 persons, or the capacity limit of the venue, whichever is lower. The instructor is not included in the group quota. These groups of two are not allowed to intermingle before, during and after class, and must keep 3m apart.

Here are all the Phase 2 (Heightened Alert) measures:

Stay in the know on-the-go: Join Yahoo Singapore's Telegram channel at http://t.me/YahooSingapore

Related stories:

COVID-19 restrictions: No dining-in allowed amid spike in community cases

COVID-19: Social gathering size to be cut to 2 per group, work from home default

'Highly unlikely' Singapore-Hong Kong air travel bubble will resume on schedule: Ong Ye Kung

COVID-19: Entry at malls, places of worship and others to be tightened

'Virulent' mutant virus 'broke through' Changi Airport defences: Ong Ye Kung

Latest stories

  • India probes death of 18 elephants 'hit by lightning'

    Indian authorities launched a probe Friday into the deaths of at least 18 elephants, as a leading conservationist raised doubts that the animals were killed by lightning.

  • COVID-19: 271 imported cases from S Asia over past 28 days, B1617 variant a global problem – MOH

    The number of imported cases from South Asia over the past 28 days was 271, with half of them being Singaporeans or permanent residents, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said on Saturday (15 May).

  • Indian state orders lockdown after 'super-spreader' election

    An Indian state stricken by coronavirus after mass rallies were held for a key election ordered a two-week lockdown on Saturday in a bid to halt the spread.

  • Stocks rebound on bargain-buying after inflation-fueled rout

    Bargain-buying Friday helped major markets bounce back from some of this week's steep losses as investors bet on the US economy's recovery, despite lingering inflation fears.

  • Armenia asks Putin for military support after Azerbaijan 'infiltration'

    Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said Friday he asked Russian President Vladimir Putin for military support after accusing Azerbaijani troops of crossing the country's southern border and trying to claim territory.

  • Taiwan raises alert level after coronavirus cases surge

    Taiwan ordered stricter social distancing measures for its capital and surrounding areas on Saturday after a sudden spike in coronavirus cases in a place that has so far weathered the pandemic comparatively unscathed.

  • Israel escalation puts new Gulf partners in diplomatic bind

    The deadly escalation between Israel and the Palestinians has embarrassed Gulf states which forged ties with the Jewish state and put a strain on their Abraham Accords that were billed as a game-changer.

  • Man left twice to return to India while isolated for COVID-19

    While pending a COVID-19 swab test, an Indian national who was supposed to wait for his test results at a hospital left the premises, intending to take a flight back to his home country.

  • Controversial Princess Diana interviewer Bashir leaves BBC

    British journalist Martin Bashir, who is being investigated over how he obtained an explosive 1995 interview with Princess Diana, is stepping down from his role as the BBC's religion editor, the corporation said Friday.

  • Shell, Singapore university to work on $3.4 mln decarbonisation study

    Royal Dutch Shell said on Friday it will be working with a university in Singapore in a research project worth S$4.6 million ($3.4 million) over three years to convert carbon dioxide to fuels and petrochemicals. Researchers from Shell and the National University of Singapore (NUS) will develop processes to produce ethanol and n-propanol from carbon dioxide, a byproduct from industrial processes, the two organizations said in separate statements on their websites. Current methods of converting carbon dioxide to fuels and chemicals are unable to produce the desired types of chemicals with yields that can meet industrial needs, NUS said.

  • GCB at Coronation Road West going for $37 mil amid surging prices

    The GCB at 24 Coronation Road West looks towards Oei Tiong Ham Park (Photo: Samuel Isaac Chua/EdgeProp Singapore)SINGAPORE (EDGEPROP) - A Good Class Bungalow (GCB) at 24 Coronation Road West, built 50 years ago, has recently been made available for sale. For the last 30 years, it had been tenanted to a British expatriate couple who have since relocated. The owners have therefore decided to put the property up for sale by private treaty, with Steve Tay, senior associate vice president of List Sotheby’s International Realty, as the exclusive agent.The GCB sits on a 24,000 sq ft, freehold plot with a gentle downward-sloping terrain towards the rear of the property. The existing entrance to the house is from Coronation Road West, off Holland Road. “The charm of the site is that the new house can be reoriented to face Jalan Sampurna,” says Tay. “By doing that, the property would appear to be on an elevated site when viewed from Jalan Sampurna.”Changing the orientation and road access would mean having to change the address of the property to 9 Jalan Sampurna. “That’s a nice address as ‘Sampurna’ means ‘perfect’ in Malay,” says Tay. The change of address would also mean that the GCB will now be part of the Oei Tiong Ham GCB enclave in District 10.The GCB sits on a 24,000 sq ft, freehold plot with a gentle downward-sloping terrain towards the rear of the property (Photo: Samuel Isaac Chua/EdgeProp Singapore)A precedentIt would not be the first property at Coronation Road West where the owner has forsaken the address. Tay points to the GCB next door, where construction works are underway. He had brokered the sale of the property three years ago when it was 22 Coronation Road West. The freehold site of 25,429 sq ft has a similar sloping terrain, and had changed hands for $36 million ($1,416 psf) in June 2018.The buyer of the GCB at 22 Coronation Road West managed to obtain approval from the authorities to convert the address to 7 Jalan Sampurna. “When viewed from that road, it looks like a majestic, elevated plot,” says Tay.Given the natural slope of the terrain, the new 2½-storey GCB being built on the site is able to incorporate a basement garage and entertainment space without having to cut the land too much, he adds.The GCB at 24 Coronation Road West will enjoy similar site attributes, notes Tay. Its asking price is $37 million, or $1,542 psf based on land area. However, construction cost has also risen. In the pre-Covid era, construction cost was around $500 psf. But with disruption to the construction sector due to Covid, it is likely to hover in the $800 to $1,000 psf range, reckons Tay. A new 12,000 sq ft house would therefore cost between $9.6 million and $12 million to construct. When added to the land cost of $37 million, the total cost of the GCB would be anywhere from $46.6 million to $49 million.A GCB sitting on a 44,435 sq ft, freehold plot fetched $73 million ($1,643 psf) last September (Photo: Samuel Isaac Chua/EdgeProp Singapore) Setting new benchmark pricesMeanwhile, newly built GCBs in the area today have asking prices of $3,000 psf, notes Tay, which means a brand-new bungalow sitting on a land area of 24,000 sq ft would be able to command a $72 million price tag.Moreover, the site at 24 Coronation Road West will be able to accommodate a basement garage housing 12 to 15 cars without requiring too much excavation, given the terrain, estimates Tay. The property has a 40m frontage too, which is extremely rare for a site of such a size, he notes. “The best way to unlock the value of this land would be to build an impressive mansion,” he reckons.Adjacent to the property at 24 Coronation Road West is a state-owned remnant land — a narrow strip of about 8,000 sq ft. The buyer of the property could apply to Singapore Land Authority (SLA) for approval to purchase the site and amalgamate it with the property to create a bigger plot. “However, that is subject to SLA approval,” Tay emphasises.The property at Coronation Road West is on the market for sale by private treaty. “The owners have not adjusted their price expectations,” says Tay. “They are looking to sell at a fair price.”A GCB on Nassim Road sitting on a freehold site of 32,160 sq ft was purchased for $128.8 million or a record $4,005 psf (Photo: Samuel Isaac Chua/EdgeProp Singapore) In recent years, large GCB plots have been sought-after by the ultra-rich. Just off Oei Tiong Ham Park is Leedon Park, where a GCB sitting on a 44,435 sq ft, freehold plot fetched $73 million ($1,643 psf) last September. Another neighbouring GCB at Leedon Park, which sits on a site area of 21,584 sq ft, changed hands for $37.3 million ($1,728 psf) in January this year. Both are old properties that are likely to be redeveloped.Repricing, attempts to break new recordsIn March this year, a GCB on Nassim Road sitting on a freehold site of 32,160 sq ft was purchased for $128.8 million. The transaction reverberated across the island as it set a new high of $4,005 psf based on land area. The existing house is likely to be torn down and redeveloped, according to property agents familiar with the site.Following that transaction on Nassim Road, other GCB owners in the Nassim area as well as other prime GCB areas such as Cluny, Chatsworth and Bishopsgate are now hoping that their property would in turn be sold at a new record price.“As prices move up in these prime areas, buyers will start to see more values in GCB areas neaerer to amenites such as schools, shopping and greenery, in locations like Holland Road and Bukit Timah,” notes Tay.A newly-completed linked detached house sitting on a 4,672 sq ft, freehold corner lot at Lengkok Merak was sold for $15.6 million ($3,339 psf) in April (Photo: Samuel Isaac Chua/EdgeProp SIngapore)Meanwhile, other owners and developers of landed property in other parts of Singapore are now hoping to set a new price benchmark for their respective neighbourhoods. At Lengkok Merak, Michael Ang, managing director of property developer Hansa Land and builder, Hong Kiat Construction, set a new price threshold in the One Tree Hill enclave when he sold a newly-completed linked detached house sitting on a 4,672 sq ft, freehold corner lot for $15.6 million ($3,339 psf). The deal was brokered by Realstar Premier Group.Located directly across the road is an old semi-detached house at 5 Lengkok Merak, which niche landed property developer Sevens Group purchased for $6.9 million ($1,905 psf) in January this year. The property, which sits on a freehold site of 3,622 sq ft, will be redeveloped into a new two-storey house with a built-up area of 9,160 sq ft and five en suite bedrooms. The property is scheduled for completion sometime in 4Q2022.However, Sevens Group intends to launch the property for sale sometime in the second half of this year. Called “Futura @ 5 Lengkok Merak”, the property will have a price tag of $13.22 million ($3,650 psf).“Glamour @ 12 Jalan Arnap” will be launched at $12.53 million ($3,970 psf) sometime in the second half of the year (Picture: Sevens Group)Sevens Group had also purchased another semi-detached house within One Tree Hill estate earlier last July. It was the property at 12 Jalan Arnap, which sits on a freehold land area of 3,156 sq ft and was purchased for $6.8 million ($2,170 psf). The property is being redeveloped into a new double-storey, semi-detached house with a built-up area of 8,235 sq ft. It is scheduled for completion in 3Q2022. Called “Glamour @ 12 Jalan Arnap”, it will be launched at $12.53 million ($3,970 psf) sometime in the second half of the year.“We are pricing the project close to $4,000 psf,” says Eric Cheng, founder and CEO of Sevens Group. “We are trying to set a new record for the area.”Snapping up sites in the EastAt the end of April, Sevens Group sold a corner detached house on a site of just 2,757 sq ft on Guillemard Road for $5.8 million ($2,104 psf), just two months after launching it for sale. It is a new high in terms of psf price for a completed house in that enclave.At the end of April, Sevens Group sold a corner detached house on a site of just 2,757 sq ft on Guillemard Road for $5.8 million ($2,104 psf), just two months after launching it for sale (Photo: Samuel Isaac Chua/EdgeProp Singapore)The developer has been aggressive in acquiring sites: Having purchased 11 sites over 55 days last year for a total of $70 million, it followed suit with another 20 sites for $127 million this past year, according to Cheng. A majority of the acquisitions have been focused on the eastern region, an area that he is familiar with.Towards the end of June, Sevens Group intends to launch a new terraced house at 7C Figaro Street in Opera Estate, in the east. The property sits on a site area of 1,400 sq ft, and has a built-up area of 4,355 sq ft. The new five-bedroom house is up for sale at $4.4 million ($3,143 psf).At 80 Upper Aljunied Road, Sevens Group has purchased an old single-storey corner terraced property sitting on a freehold site of 5,063 sq ft. Sevens Group paid $3.95 million ($780 psf) for the site last August. The site was large enough to be subdivided into two smaller terraced house sites, and redeveloped. The intermediate terraced house was snapped up off-plan in January this year, while the corner terraced house is still available for sale. The new corner terraced house at 80A Upper Aljunied Road will sit on a land area of 2,284 sq ft, with a built-up area of 5,630 sq ft. The asking price is $4.7 million ($2,058 psf).A new terraced house at 7C Figaro Street in Opera Estate, which will be launched for sale at $4.4 million ($3,143 psf) sometime at the end of June (Picture: Sevens Group)Other sites in the eastern region that Sevens Group has snapped up include a 20,007 sq ft, freehold site at East Coast Terrace in District 15, which the developer intends to redevelop into three pairs of semi-detached houses. The developer recently acquired two sites with a combined land area of 20,860 sq ft along Mountbatten Road, which will be redeveloped into a detached house and two pairs of semi-detached houses.Cheng has also purchased a detached house at Pasir Ris, which he intends to redevelop into a detached house and a pair of semi-detached houses.A detached house at Pasir Ris which will be redeveloped into a detached house and a pair of semi-detached houses (Photo: Sevens Group)Backed by strong demand, the price index for landed private property surged 6.7% q-o-q in 1Q2021, outpacing the rise in the non-landed private property price index over the same period, notes Nicholas Mak, head of research for ERA Realty.Indeed, the 6.7% q-o-q increase in the 1Q2021 price index for landed property followed a 1.6% drop in 4Q2020, says Tricia Song, Colliers International head of research for Singapore. She adds that “this brings landed property price index to an all-time peak”, which is 3.6% above the previous peak in 3Q2013.Check out the latest listings near Coronation Road West, Jalan Sampurna, Oei Tiong Ham Park, Leedon Park, Nassim Road, Lengkok Merak, One Tree Hill, Guillemard RoadSee Also: Singapore Property for Sale & Rent, Latest Property News, Advanced Analytics Tools New Launch Condo & Landed Property in Singapore (COMPLETE list & updates) Three-bedroom-plus-study unit at Sophia Residence going for $1.85 mil IWG rides pandemic-led demand for flexible working Loyalle Chin on investing in shophouses and the new rich En Bloc Calculator, Find Out If Your Condo Will Be The Next en-bloc HDB Resale Flats Up For Sale, Affordable Units Available

  • China says US ignoring Palestinians' plight by blocking UN meet

    China on Friday accused the United States of "ignoring the suffering" of muslims, after Washington blocked a scheduled UN Security Council meeting aimed at addressing an intensifying conflict between Israel and the Palestinians.

  • 13 of 52 new COVID cases in Singapore linked to Changi Airport cluster

    The Ministry of Health (MOH) on Friday (14 May) confirmed 52 new COVID-19 cases in Singapore, taking the country's total case count to 61,505.

  • Perseverance, Hope and a fire god: a history of Mars rovers

    China's space agency is holding its breath to see if its first Mars rover will make a successful landing over the coming days, as Beijing looks to make its mark on extraterrestrial travel.

  • Russia lists US, Czech Republic as 'unfriendly states'

    Russia on Friday formally designated the United States and the Czech Republic as "unfriendly states" amid the biggest crisis in ties between Moscow and Washington in years.

  • Philippines Eases Virus Curbs as Economy Stays in Recession

    Metro Manila and adjacent provinces, the nation’s economic engine, will shift to the second-lowest level of curbs called “general community quarantine” until end-May, the government said on Thursday.

  • Three-bedroom-plus-study unit at Sophia Residence going for $1.85 mil

    The unit up for auction faces the east, looking out to the condominium’s pool (Photo: Edmund Tie)SINGAPORE (EDGEPROP) - A three-bedroom-plus-study unit at Sophia Residence, measuring 1,055 sq ft and located along Sophia Road, off Prinsep Street, will be put up for auction on May 25 by Edmund Tie. The opening guide price is $1.85 million ($1,754 psf). A bank sale, the unit was first put up for auction on April 28 at the same opening price. It was withdrawn as there were no bids.The corner unit faces east and enjoys views of the pool. Originally a two-bedroom-plus-study unit, it was partitioned to create a third bedroom. The wall can be easily removed if the next owner prefers a spacious living and dining area, says Joy Tan, head of auctions at Edmund Tie.The unit will be sold with vacant possession on an as-is-where-is basis, and may require major renovation.One of three bedrooms in the unit (Photo: Edmund Tie) Sophia Residence is a freehold project comprising 272 units. Developed by GuocoLand, it was completed in 2014. It is in close proximity to Dhoby Ghaut MRT Station, which offers access to the North-South, North-East and Circle Lines. It is also an eight-minute walk to Bencoolen MRT Station on the Downtown Line.Nearby malls include Plaza Singapura and The Cathay. The Orchard Road shopping belt is a short drive away. The development is also close to tertiary educational institutions such as Singapore Management University, Nanyang Academy of Fine Arts, and Lasalle College of the Arts.“The price is attractive as a nearby development, 8 @ Mount Sophia, a leasehold development of 103 years, has already achieved $1,645 psf for a comparable 1,033 sq ft unit in August last year and in February,” says Tan.She adds: “Freehold developments below $2,000 psf in District 9 are uncommon and also offer potential capital appreciation.”The kitchen of the unit (Photo: Edmund Tie) Tan says that they have received “healthy levels of enquiries” for this unit from investors who are looking for potential rental yields and capital gains from a property located in the Core Central Region. “As the development is located near educational institutions, investors could rent the unit out to potential tenants working or studying there,” she adds.According to EdgeProp Singapore data, the most recent rental transactions at Sophia Residence of three-bedroom units of between 1,000 sq ft and 1,100 sq ft can fetch a monthly rent of between $4,150 and $5,000.Check out the latest listings near Sophia Residence, Dhoby Ghaut MRT Station, Bencoolen MRT StationSee Also: Singapore Property for Sale & Rent, Latest Property News, Advanced Analytics Tools New Launch Condo & Landed Property in Singapore (COMPLETE list & updates) GCB at Coronation Road West going for $37 mil amid surging prices Loyalle Chin on investing in shophouses and the new rich Unit at Scotts 28 reaps $1.79 mil profit En Bloc Calculator, Find Out If Your Condo Will Be The Next en-bloc HDB Resale Flats Up For Sale, Affordable Units Available

  • Fisker and Taiwan's Foxconn to build electric cars in US

    Taiwanese tech giant Foxconn announced Friday it has teamed up with American electric car startup Fisker to build a factory in the United States with a goal to start producing vehicles in late 2023.

  • 'Nihao Mars': China's Zhurong rover touches down on Red Planet

    China's probe to Mars touched down on the Red Planet early Saturday to deploy its Zhurong rover, state media reported, a triumph for Beijing's increasingly bold space ambitions and a history-making feat for a nation on its first-ever Martian mission.

  • Canada general who left top Covid job accused of sexual misconduct: reports

    The general who left his post in charge of coordinating Canada's Covid-19 vaccination campaign -- amid a probe by the military -- has been accused of sexual misconduct, news outlets said Saturday.