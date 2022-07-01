FAS names Michael Browne as technical director, months after predecessor's departure

Michael Browne, newly-appointed Football Association of Singapore technical director. (PHOTO: Northern New South Wales Football)

SINGAPORE — The Football Association of Singapore (FAS) has appointed Englishman Michael Browne as its new technical director, six months after the departure of his predecessor Joseph Palatsides.

The 63-year-old is appointed on a two-year contract, and will oversee the development of Singapore football in all aspects, which includes being responsible for the preparation and implementation of local football development plans, said the FAS in a media release on Friday (1 July).

Browne is most renowned for being one of the pioneering head coaches for Qatar's Aspire Academy from 2004 to 2012. The academy was established with the goal to scout and help develop Qatari athletes while providing them with secondary education, and has groomed the Qatar national football teams that won the 2014 AFC Under-19 Championship and the 2019 Asian Cup.

With FAS having unveiled its Unleash The Roar! (UTR) project last year to rebuild Singapore football back to success, Browne will play a significant role in the project in monitoring the progress of its key initiatives.

“The vision of the FAS Council and that of the UTR project is one I share, and I look forward to building on the foundation and systems that are already being put in place," he said in the media release.

"I have extensive experience of working with elite players as well as knowledge of various coaching methodologies accrued throughout my career, and I will do my utmost to help bring Singapore football to a higher level.”

Experienced in leading football development

Browne had served as academy director at English football club Charlton Athletic from 1998 to 2004, before joining the Aspire Academy, where he was the head football coach and later head of national team scouting.

Following that stint, he went on to serve as state technical director at Northern New South Wales Football, and then as technical director at Punjab FC.

Browne will be supported by FAS head of methodology Philippe Aw, who has been interim technical director since January this year and will be re-designated as assistant technical director.

"We are satisfied that Michael is the most qualified candidate to take on this critical role in the Singapore football ecosystem," said FAS president Lim Kia Tong.

"He is aligned in terms of the direction and vision that we have for local football, and we are confident that he will further strengthen our development and football structure and help drive Singapore football forward."

