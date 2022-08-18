Female teen injured after attack in Sengkang by 3 others: police

The police were alerted to the alleged assault by a group of three females at a multi-storey car park at Block 269 Compassvale Link at 9.26pm on 16 August, 2022. (SCREENCAPS: SGFOLLOWSALL/Telegram)

SINGAPORE — A female teenager whose brutal assault by three others in Sengkang was filmed and uploaded on social media had been injured in the fight but did not require hospitalisation.

The police said they were alerted to the alleged assault by a group of three females at a multi-storey car park at Block 269 Compassvale Link at 9.26pm on Tuesday (16 August), according to local media reports.

"The female teenager sustained injuries but did not require immediate conveyance to hospital. She subsequently sought medical attention," the police noted, adding that the persons involved are believed to be known to one another.

In three videos shared on Telegram group SGFOLLOWSALL, three females in black t-shirts could be seen raining punches and kicking another female, who was dressed in a white top and crouched on the floor.

Two males in red t-shirts could also be seen in the videos.

The female trio, who were all barefooted, also threw sandals and a bottle of liquid at the female in the white top. One of the attackers could be seen entering a nearby van at one point in one video.

The victim later ran up to one of the males, who proceeded to shield her from further attacks from the trio.

However, the trio continued to assault her by kicking her repeatedly and pulling her hair as she fell to the ground, despite the latter's cries for them to stop.

At the end of another video, someone can be heard saying that the victim's mouth was bleeding. In the same clip, a woman could be seen watching the fight on the side.

SGFOLLOWSALL, who has some 41,000 followers on Telegram, claimed that the videos were submitted to them anonymously.

