Renowned MPL PH Shoutcaster Rob Luna died on 28 February, as confirmed by his company, ULVL Productions. (Photo: ULVL Productions)

The gaming community was in mourning after renowned Mobile Legends Professional League Philippines (MPL PH) caster Rob Luna died on 28 February.

Luna's death was announced on Monday (1 March) by ULVL, where he was also a Production Manager. He was 37 years old.

“It is with great sadness to announce that our Production Manager, our brother, Rob Luna, passed away peacefully on February 28,” the announcement said.

The post went on to honour Luna’s achievements both in esports as a caster and in ULVL.

"More than just being the Production Manager of ULVL since 2021, he was a brother to the management and a father to the staff,” the post continued. The company also extended its condolences and prayers to Luna’s friends and family.

Fellow Filipino caster Benedict “Prof B” Felix, Luna’s friend since 2007, posted about Rob’s death on Facebook.

Prof B mentioned that it was Rob who brought “new flavour” to the MLBB meta because the former shout caster also wanted his career to grow on YouTube and other platforms.

“He fought his illness and requested that his physical condition to not be disclosed to the public, because he didn’t want the attention and Rob fought bravely against it”, Prof B’s post said in Filipino.

[“Nilaban niya yung sakit niya at request niya na wag ilabas sa public kasi ayaw niya nang pinag kakaguluhan siya at matapang si Rob na labanan ito,”]

Others in the MPL PH community, such as M4 casters Dan “Leo” Cubangay, Caisam “Wolf” Nopueto and JC "Naisou” Rezabek, posted their condolences.

“You taught me so much and shared so much of your passion, love, and words of wisdom in the short time we’ve known each other,” Naisou said in a Facebook post.

TNC Pro ML team’s Facebook page also paid tribute to Luna. “Rob was also known for his kindness, generosity, and compassion. He touched the lives of so many people with his cheerful, warmth and caring nature, and he will always be remembered for his unwavering commitment to making the world a better place.”

Story continues

MPL Philippines has also extended their condolences to Rob’s family and friends in their post on social media on Wednesday (1 March).

The MPL Philippines and the MLBB community deeply mourn the passing of Rob Luna, as confirmed by his family. He was one of the casters of the MPL Philippines who have made remarkable contributions to what the league is today. pic.twitter.com/XOEvhFp1Y6 — MPL Philippines (@MplPhilippines) March 1, 2023

“The MPL Philippines and the MLBB community deeply mourn the passing of Rob Luna, as confirmed by his family,” the post began.

“He was one of the casters of the MPL Philippines who have made remarkable contributions to what the league is today.”

Anna is a freelance writer and photographer. She is a gamer who loves RPGs and platformers, and is a League of Legends geek. She's also a food enthusiast who loves a good cup of black coffee.

For more esports news updates, visit https://yhoo.it/YahooEsportsSEA and check out Yahoo Esports Southeast Asia’s Facebook page and Twitter, as well as our Gaming channel on YouTube.