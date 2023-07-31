SCDF firefighters battle the fire on the 3rd floor, as the blaze threatens to spread to an adjacent unit through the rooftop. (PHOTO: SCDF)

SINGAPORE — A fire broke out at a shophouse unit located at 61 Geylang Lorong 27 early Monday (31 July), with about 30 neighbouring occupants evacuated for safety.

According to a Facebook post on Monday (31 July), the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said they received an emergency call at approximately 7.30am.

Upon arrival, firefighters discovered the fire raging on the 3rd floor of the building. The fire had already breached the roof and was rapidly spreading to an adjacent unit via the rooftop.

12 emergency vehicles, 50 firefighters deployed, cause of fire under investigation

To combat the blaze, the SCDF deployed 12 emergency vehicles and called upon the assistance of about 50 firefighters to the scene.

At the peak of the firefighting operation, four water jets were also utilised to bring the situation under control.

"The fire was fully extinguished within an hour and there were no reported injuries. Damping down operation is ongoing," the SCDF said.

Damping down operation refers to the careful application of water to wet burnt surfaces immediately after the fire is extinguished.

This measure is taken to prevent any potential rekindling of the fire from the still-hot burnt surfaces, ensuring the safety and stability of the affected area.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation, said the SCDF.

