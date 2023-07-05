SCDF deploys over 100 firefighters to prevent spread of fire at Tuas Link 1; one firefighter taken to hospital

SCDF firefighters tame a blaze, the size of a football field, at an industrial building in Tuas. (PHOTO: Singapore Civil Defence Force)

SINGAPORE — A huge fire in Tuas briefly disrupted train services on early Wednesday morning (5 July), before being brought under control by firefighters from the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF).

The fire was approximately the size of a football field, and SCDF said in a Facebook post, SCDF that they received an alert regarding the fire at 11 Tuas Link 1 at approximately 2.05am on Wednesday.

They dispatched around 100 firefighters and 30 emergency vehicles from two stations and the special rescue unit to prevent the fire from spreading.

The affected building housed Megachem, a wholesaler and distributor specialising in chemicals. SCDF confirmed the presence of stored chemicals on the premises but did not disclose the cause of the fire.

Firefighter taken to hospital and train services disrupted

After several hours, the fire was brought under control at around 6.15am. Following this, firefighters conducted damping down operations to prevent any chances of re-ignition.

During the operation, one firefighter experienced giddiness and was transported to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital. He was subsequently discharged in stable condition.

In light of the incident, the public were advised to avoid the affected area as a precautionary measure.

Due to the fire, train services between the Tuas Link and Tuas West Road stations on the East-West MRT line were disrupted for nearly two hours on Wednesday morning. Normal services resumed at around 7:20am.

