Fire at Tuas Incineration Plant kills 1, injures 2; 'tragic incident' under probe: Grace Fu

Tuas Incineration Plant. (PHOTO: Singapore Civil Defence Force/Facebook)

SINGAPORE — A fire at the Tuas Incineration Plant on Thursday afternoon (23 September) has left one person dead and two with burn injuries.

The person was pronounced dead at the scene by a paramedic, while the two injured were conveyed to the Singapore General Hospital in the fire at No. 20 Tuas Ave 20, said the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) in a Facebook post. The trio were all Singaporeans, said Minister for Sustainability and the Environment Grace Fu.

The workers were conducting electrical maintenance work inside an electrical room when the explosion happened, Fu said.

"I am deeply saddened by this incident, and would like to convey my deepest condolences to the families of the victims. We will investigate the cause of this tragic incident to prevent any future occurrences."

About 80 people self-evacuated from the plant located at Tuas Avenue 20, SCDf said.

After responding to the incident at about 3.15pm, the SCDF arrived to a smoke-logged electrical switchroom on the first floor of the premises.

A chimney fan switch in the room was involved in the fire and the SCDF extinguished a few pockets of fire with two extinguishers, it said, adding that the incident is under investigation.

The fire comes amid an ongoing inquiry into a blast that killed three migrant workers – also in the Tuas area – on 24 February this year. The blast occurred at the Stars Engrg workshop in the Platinum@Pioneer industrial building at 32E Tuas Avenue 11.

