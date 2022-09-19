Fireworks to return to Marina Bay for New Year countdown

Fireworks will return at the Marina Bay Singapore Countdown on New Year's Day this year. (PHOTO: Urban Redevelopment Authority/Andrew Tan)

SINGAPORE — Fireworks will return to illuminate the Marina Bay skyline as part of Singapore's countdown to 2023, after a two-year absence due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

With safe-distancing restrictions being eased since April this year, organisers of the Marina Bay Singapore Countdown 2023 said in a media release on Monday (19 September) that the public will be able to view the fireworks at midnight from around the bay to welcome the new year on 1 January.

There will also be a full line-up of programmes around Marina Bay to usher in the new year, said the organisers.

The "Star Island" ticketed show will be returning to The Float@Marina Bay, replete with fireworks, pyrotechnics and live performances. It will also be extended to the Marina Bay Sands Event Plaza with a special pre-show activation. More programme and ticketing details will be announced soon.

Meanwhile, in partnership with the National Volunteer and Philanthropy Centre and Giving.sg, the countdown event will present "Share the Moment", a series of light projection shows on the facades of The Fullerton Hotel Singapore and the Merlion in the last week of December.

With the theme “City of Good”, the shows will feature original artworks by students of local educational institutions, which celebrate acts of giving both big and small.

Entertainment acts all around Marina Bay

The Show Master, a premium entertainment arm by Uncle Ringo, will present The Great Bay Fiesta from 1 December at the Bayfront Event Space.

The event comprises three highlights: The Great Cirque des Cascades will showcase brand-new circus stunts, The Great World Carnival will feature rides and games which pay homage to the historic Great World Amusement Park, and The Great Food Fiesta will feature over 30 food stalls.

Visitors can also swing by After Hours@The Lawn, which features games and playsets, F&B booths, entertainment offerings and a chill-out zone with a perfect view of the fireworks.

Over at The Promontory, they can soak in the festive mood at Mediacorp’s Let’s Celebrate 2023 countdown concert. Meanwhile, Esplanade – Theatres on the Bay will present free performances at the outdoor theatre and concourse.

Story continues

Do you have a story tip? Email: sgnews.tips@yahooinc.com.

You can also follow us on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and Twitter. Also check out our Southeast Asia, Food, and Gaming channels on YouTube.