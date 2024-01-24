Five Malaysians to face charges for alleged involvement in fake friend call scam targeting Singaporeans

Five Malaysians, aged 19 to 36, are set to face charges over their alleged involvement in a fake friend call scam. (PHOTO: Getty Images)

SINGAPORE — Five Malaysian men are set to be charged in court on Wednesday (24 January) for their alleged involvements in a fake friend call scam operation targeting Singaporeans.

A joint effort by Singapore's Commercial Affairs Department (CAD) and the Johor Commercial Crime Investigation Department of the Royal Malaysia Police led to the bust of a transnational scam syndicate, as reported by The Straits Times.

The individuals, aged between 19 and 36, were arrested during a raid on two apartments in Johor on 16 January. Subsequently, they were extradited to Singapore on Tuesday.

According to preliminary investigations, the syndicate began its fraudulent activities in June 2023, and is potentially linked to over 500 reports of scams that resulted in losses exceeding $1.4 million.

Fake friend call scams cause $21.1 million in losses

Fake friend call scams typically involve scammers reaching out to victims through text messages or phone calls, posing as someone known to the victims and subsequently soliciting financial assistance.

The Straits Times reported that, from January to November 2023, more than 6,300 individuals fell victim to such scams, amounting to total losses of at least $21.1 million.

The accused Malaysians are expected to be charged with engaging in a conspiracy to cheat. If found guilty, each may face a maximum jail term of up to 10 years along with a fine.

The Straits Times reported CAD director David Chew emphasising the close collaboration between Singaporean and Malaysian authorities in detecting and crippling transnational scam syndicates. He also reiterated the commitment to taking tough action against scam perpetrators, even if they operate from overseas.

The police urge the public to exercise caution regarding unexpected phone calls or messages from "friends" seeking financial assistance. The public are also advised to check communication for potential signs of a scam and verify details through official sources such as www.scamalert.sg or by contacting the Anti-Scam Helpline at 1800-772-6688.

