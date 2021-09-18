Food licences revoked for 2 pivoted nightlife spots after SMM breaches

Carlsberg Sport Bar at Waterfront Plaza had its food licence and conditional permit revoked permanently for allowing hostessing on its premises. (PHOTO: Singapore Tourism Board)

SINGAPORE — Two pivoted nightlife establishments had their food licences permanently revoked, after they were found to have breached safe management measures (SMMs).

The Ministry of Sustainability and the Environment (MSE) said in a media release on Friday (17 September) that Carlsberg Sports Bar at Waterfront Plaza allowed hostessing on its premises upon reopening on 3 September, and also failed to ensure that its closed-circuit television was operational at all times.

Meanwhile, Club Royal at 7500A Beach Road was found to be operating with customers dining in, even though it had not been allowed to reopen.

MSE said that, since 1 September, agencies have checked more than 670 premises and around 510 individuals for adherence to Vaccination Differentiated SMMs (VDS).

This has resulted in 15 food-and-beverage (F&B) outlets being ordered to close for SMM and VDS breaches, while another 18 outlets and 36 individuals were fined.

While most of the 15 F&B outlets were ordered to close for 10 days, one outlet, Ohms Garden at 672 Chander Road, was ordered to close for 30 days from 9 September to 8 October for allowing individuals without a cleared status to enter or remain within its premises to consume food or drinks.

MSE also found an instance of an unvaccinated individual attempting to enter F&B outlet on Sentosa Island using a friend’s mobile phone, which displayed a cleared vaccinated status on the TraceTogether App.

The outlet’s staff requested the unvaccinated customer and his friend to leave the premises immediately and reported the incident to a safe-distancing enforcement officer from the Sentosa Development Corporation. Agencies are investigating.

The other F&B outlets were ordered to close for SMM breaches such as allowing customers to play card games in the premises; failing to ensure customers adhered to the permitted group size; and failing to ensure a safe distance of at least one metre between groups of customers.

The outlets are: On Dol (95 Tanjong Pagar Road), Awfully Chocolate + Cafe (Great World City), Beerthai (Golden Mile Complex), I-Bar & Bistro (Prinsep Place), Ky Anh Quan (Samsim Vietnam Cuisine) (233 Joo Chiat Road), Lap Vietnamese Restaurant (169 Joo Chiat Road), Nagara Thai (180 Kitchener Road), Nana Original Thai Food (Far East Plaza), Ninja Eateries (Golden Mile Complex), NTUC Foodfare (AMK Hub), Penyet Town (Kinex), Sanook Kitchen (Eastpoint Mall), Yu Kee Specialities (Sembawang Shopping Centre) and My Briyani House (East Coast Park Marine Cove).

Another 18 F&B outlets and 36 individuals were issued composition fines for various SMM breaches. These included gathering in groups larger than the permitted size; playing music or video recordings in the premises; allowing singing in the premises; failing to ensure workers wore masks, failing to ensure contact tracing was done for its employees; and failing to ensure a safe distance of at least one metre.

The outlets which were each fined $1,000 are: Beerlok (48 Dunlop Street), Bebek Goreng Pak Ndut (Lucky Plaza), Big Fish Small Fish (Bugis Junction), Burger King (Paya Lebar Square), Cheers Bro Bistro (20A Upper Weld Road), Chun Yang (Orchard Central), Diandin Leluk (Golden Mile Complex), Haidilao Hot Pot (Vivo City), Ji De Chi (Jurong Point Shopping Centre), Omoté (Thomson Plaza), Shang Palace (Shangri-La Hotel), Si Wei CC Pte Ltd (31 Mosque Street), Sofra Turkish & Restaurant (Marina Square), Sushi Express (Sun Plaza), Tapas Club (Orchard Central), The Peacock Pte Ltd (38 Upper Weld Road), Xiao Chun Niang Chicken Hotpot (233 Geylang Road), Yaleju-Tong Bei Huo Guo (149 Geylang Road).

