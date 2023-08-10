Footballing Weekly: Can Manchester City be dethroned in this new EPL season?

Manchester City's Erling Haaland celebrates with the English Premier League trophy. (PHOTO: Action Images via Reuters/Lee Smith)

SINGAPORE — In a flash of an eye, the new English Premier League (EPL) season is about to begin, a little more than two months after Manchester City lifted the massive trophy for a third straight year.

As dominant as Pep Guardiola's team have been in recent years, every EPL club starts from zero points for the new season. And so every club has renewed hopes - either to vie with Man City for the coveted trophy, to fare better than the previous season, or just simply to avoid the dreaded relegation come the end of the season next May.

Who will be the movers and shakers for this EPL season? Here is a brief preview of the 2023/24 season:

Will Man City be hurt by key departures?

Obviously, Man City should be considered as favourites to retain their EPL title. They were Treble winners last season - having also won the FA Cup and the Champions League - and still have one of the most accomplished teams assembled in recent European football history, with Erling Haaland, Kevin de Bruyne and Jack Grealish still in their primes.

However, they saw the key departures of Riyad Mahrez and Ilkay Gundogan in the off-season. These were two midfielders who formed a terrific trio of playmakers together with de Bruyne last season, and were crucial in Man City going on the extended unbeaten run that allowed them to land the three major trophies.

With Mahrez gone to the Saudi League's Al Ahli and Gundogan off to Barcelona, will City be a little too light in the playmaking department and struggle to provide the ammunition for Haaland to fire away? How Guardiola plans to solve the problem will be influential to City's fortunes in the coming season.

Arsenal, Man United, Liverpool have strengthened squads

In contrast, Arsenal - City's closest challengers last season - have strengthened considerably, addressing their depth issues by splashing the cash for Declan Rice, Kai Havertz and Jurrien Timber during the summer.

All three signings go a long way in addressing the Gunners' deficiencies that saw them fade away from their title challenge last season. They look well-equipped for another title assault, and should luck be with them, it is possible that they can outlast Man City this season.

Story continues

Like Arsenal, Manchester United have also bought well and strengthened their squad in the summer. New signings Mason Mount, Andre Onana and Rasmus Hojlund should give Erik ten Hag a much more versatile squad as he seeks to build on last season's encouraging progress.

Man United's arch-rivals Liverpool had initially made astute reinforcements early in the summer, acquiring midfielders Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai to address the key weakness area last season.

However, they were thrown a late curve-ball when captain Jordan Henderson and key defensive midfielder Fabinho decided to join the Saudi League. Until now, the Reds have yet to bring in replacements to these two long-time stalwarts, and time may be running out for them to do so and keep their rebuilding project on track.

New managers, new players for Spurs and Blues

Meanwhile, London clubs Tottenham and Chelsea are looking to bounce back from their unsatisfactory 2022/23 season with new managers and players.

Spurs have an exciting managerial hire in Ange Postecoglou, the first Australian to be managing a Premier League club. He has coached teams from around the world to great success, and will hope his vast experience can rub off on the sputtering Tottenham team.

One hopes that Postecoglou will not be hampered by the ongoing transfer saga of key striker Harry Kane, who has been heavily linked with a move to German giants Bayern Munich. The longer the transfer saga goes on, the bigger the risk that it will unsettle both Kane and the squad, and Postecoglou will be hoping for a resolution soon.

Chelsea have hired former Spurs manager Mauricio Pochettino, and the Argentinian will be hoping to replicate his success at his previous London club with the Blues, who limped to a 12th-place finish last season.

There are plenty of glaring team dysfunctions that need fixing though, and Pochettino will do well if he could just bring the expensively-assembled squad to playing cohesively again. A Europa League qualification finish could be ample reward if Pochettino succeeds.

