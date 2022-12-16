Footballing Weekly: Messi vs Mbappe will define World Cup final

The 2022 World Cup final will feature a blockbuster match-up of Argentina's Lionel Messi (left) facing France's Kylian Mbappe. (PHOTOS: Getty Image/Reuters)

SINGAPORE — After a month of compelling football action, it is down to one blockbuster of a World Cup final: Argentina vs France on Sunday (18 December).

It is a final between two-time champions - both sides having enjoyed lifting the World Cup twice - and a third triumph could elevate either side to be mentioned as a football powerhouse nation, alongside Brazil (five-time winners), Germany and Italy (both four).

However, all fans will be licking their lips in anticipation of one particular match-up, between two of the finest players to have graced the sport: Argentina great Lionel Messi, in his final game for his country, against France star Kylian Mbappe, eager to earn his second winner's medal.

The compelling storyline is right there: Messi, 35, recognised worldwide as among the greatest players ever, hoping to end his spellbinding career with the trophy he wants most - a first World Cup title.

Mbappe, on the other hand, is only 23, but could be on his way to dominate global football with a second World Cup win in as many editions.

Both he and Messi are tied atop the scorers' chart at the World Cup with five goals apiece. Both need just a moment of magic to decide a match. Both have excellent teammates ready to chip in with their intelligent running and resolute defending to help them achieve glory.

