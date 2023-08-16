Footballing Weekly: Neymar the latest in troubling player exodus to Saudi League

Top footballers who made the move from European leagues to Saudi League: (from left) Manchester City's Riyad Mahrez, PSG's Neymar and Liverpool's Roberto Firmino. (PHOTOS: Reuters)

SINGAPORE — Even as the various European leagues such as the English Premier League and the Spanish La Liga have kicked off over the weekend, the exodus of players to sign up for the ambitious Saudi League has not abated yet.

On Tuesday, another top player decided to make the move - none other than Brazilian star Neymar, who has joined Saudi Arabia's Al-Hilal - one of four Saudi clubs funded by the nation's Public Investment Fund - from Paris Saint-Germain on a two-year deal.

The 31-year-old thus follows in the footsteps of top stars like Cristiano Ronaldo, Karim Benzema, Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mane and Riyad Mahrez who have made the switch from European to Arabian football.

While Neymar has said he is relishing "new challenges and opportunities in new places", it is no secret that the Saudi clubs have enticed the players with sky-high wages to play for them.

For example, sources close to Neymar's contract negotiation with Al-Hilal said that the Brazilian will earn a whopping 100 million euros (S$148 million) a season.

There is also criticism from analysts that the Saudi League's rapid acquisition of top football talents are a way of “sportswashing” – bankrolling big-name sports stars and events in order to distract from Saudi Arabia's poor record on human rights.

Neymar is not the first star to ignore Saudi's political issues to move over to the Arabian nation, and he will definitely not be the last.

What do all these player movements under the shadow of sportswashing mean for football fans? Check out this week's episode of "Footballing Weekly" as our panel discuss the various issues surrounding the new and ultra-rich Saudi League.

