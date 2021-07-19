(Photo: Galaxy Racer)

Dubai-based esports organisation Galaxy Racer (GXR) announced on Monday (19 July) that former AirAsia and EVOS Esports executive Allan Phang has been appointed the company's new chief marketing officer (CMO).

As its new CMO, Phang will "lead the development of best-in-class strategic marketing plans to establish GXR’s brand presence on a global scale, including marketing initiatives from social media and digital campaigns to advertising, partnerships, and creative projects," GXR said in a press release.

Prior to joining GXR, Phang had been the regional head of marketing and public relations for over a year at Indonesia-based esports organisation EVOS Esports. He was also with Malaysian airline AirAsia for almost seven years, where he held a number of roles and was known for bringing Air Asia into the esports scene.

Phang said he was excited to "take on this new challenge" in his career, adding that he believed Galaxy Racer was "on the right path to be a market leader in this space".

“Allan is a highly-experience business leader with a proven track record, including his vast knowledge and network in the esports ecosystem, which we value immensely,” said GXR CEO Paul Roy. He added that he was confident Phang would "be able to take us to the next level".

Galaxy Racer were founded in 2019 and currently field 11 teams competing in a variety of esports titles such as Dota 2, League of Legends, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, PUBG Mobile and Free Fire, as well as over 20 content creators across Middle East North Africa (MENA) and Southeast Asia (SEA).

