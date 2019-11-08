Four men arrested for circulating obscene materials via Telegram

SINGAPORE — Four men, aged between 26 and 45, have been arrested for their suspected involvement in circulating obscene materials through a Telegram chat group.

A media statement by the police on Friday (8 November) said that a report was lodged against the chat group, named “Sam’s lots of CB collection”, on 24 October.

Through investigations, Tanglin Police Division officers established the identities of the four men and arrested them on Wednesday.

Preliminary investigations found that three of the men, aged between 29 and 45 are administrators of the chat group. The fourth man, aged 26, had advertised the sale of obscene materials.

Police also seized more than 15 electronic devices from quartet, including a central processing unit, several laptops, hard-disk drives and mobile phones.

Investigations are ongoing. Anyone convicted of circulating obscene materials can be jailed up to three months or be fined, or both.

Police also advise the public to stop soliciting in any lewd website or joining such illicit online platforms and chat groups.





