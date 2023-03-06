Marketing poster from Srisun Express (left) and a stack of pratas (Photos: Srisun Express/Facebook)

SINGAPORE — Feeling bummed out about your club's heavy 0-7 defeat by arch-rivals Liverpool, Manchester United fans?

Indian eatery chain Srisun Express is offering free food until 12 midnight on Tuesday (7 March) to any Red Devils fans who wear their Man United jersey to their four outlets at Serangoon Gardens, Tampines, Bukit Batok and Ang Mo Kio.

The catch: the free food is seven "prata kosongs" - or plain roti prata - which denote the seven-goal thrashing they suffered at Anfield early on Monday morning.

Whether this is an epic trolling moment from the eatery or a smart marketing stunt is up to the angsty Man United fans to decide.

This giveaway is reminiscent of a previous promotion in 2019, when two Indian-food eateries - Casuarina Prata and Springleaf Prata Place - offered Liverpool fans four free prata kosongs after Liverpool defeated Barcelona 4-0 in their Champions League semi-final clash.

Netizens shoot down food quality and question marketing intentions

Netizens were quick to criticise Srisun Express' marketing stunt, with some viewing it as a personal attack against Man United fans.

"If what you guys claim is true - that you guys are Man United fans - then this is really bad marketing! You guys might want to relook into your marketing strategy cause this is clearly not working," commented a user.

The Facebook post has garnered over 500 shares and over 1,100 likes on Instagram.

Srisun Express has responded to online queries by assuring that the free pratas will be served within the time limit of the giveaway, and not limited to stock availability.

