Primogems are Genshin Impact's most valuable resource, especially for free-to-play and low-spending players. Here are some hidden quests and achievements that yields Primogems you might have missed. (Photos: HoYoverse)

We all know how precious Primogems are in the world of Genshin Impact. After all, it's the currency that takes us one step closer to getting our favourite 5-star characters.

But if you're a free-to-play or low-spending player, Primogems are more than precious — it's almost akin to an endangered animal. The longer you play, the fewer and fewer they become.

However, just like Genshin Impact's extensive lore, there too are hidden Primogems just waiting to be discovered; be it in secret quests or some convoluted, secret achievement.

We can't complain, though. When it comes to it, every Primogem counts.

Here are some you might have missed.

You could hear Paimon all along, couldn't you?

Admit it, Paimon can be quite annoying when she runs her mouth off. Lucky for us, there's a very meta way to get back at her for nagging our ears off!

This achievement will have you go to your settings, and continuously adjust the dialogue volume. Paimon will repeatedly ask you if the volume is okay, but just keep adjusting around three or four times.

Our cute Emergency Food will get angry, exclaiming: "Hey, you could hear me all along!"

This will unlock the secret achievement "...You could hear Paimon all along, couldn't you?", which will reward you with 5 Primogems.

Here's a video explaining how to do it.

If you put your heart into it...

This simple achievement can be garnered when you fail at cooking a recipe for the first time...

... Anyone can be a Gourmet

... and this achievement will be unlocked once you continue to fail cooking said recipe 9 more times.

Doing so will give you 5 Primogems each!

Mondstadt Cathedral's secret Luxurious Chest

This chest is pretty easy to obtain, that being you must complete a time trial challenge which can only be accessed on a certain ledge located in the plaza of Mondstadt's cathedral.

This time trial challenge will have you pass through rings. You have to be extra careful and nimble with your feet, though, as you can easily fall off the ledges if you aren't!

Once you pass through 19 rings and reach the end of the ledge, a Luxurious Chest will appear, giving you 10 primogems!

Ready Player Zero

This "hidden" quest, called A Little Game, which you can access while exploring northwest of Liyue Harbour, will have you play Hide and Seek with an NPC named Childish Jiang.

Be warned, though, as this innocent game will have you scrambling to wipe your tears afterwards, as we come to find that this man, who had the mentality of a child, has been waiting for his parents to return for years.

Unbeknownst to him however, is that his parents have already been with him all along...albeit underneath the two tombstones which can be seen a few feet from his house.

Completing the quest will give you 30 Primogems, while finishing the Hide and Seek game with Childish Jiang will yield you the achievement Ready Player Zero and 5 primogems.

This Novel is Amazing!

To get this hidden achievement, we first must get Chang the 9th's daily quest "A Novel Plan".

In this daily quest, Chang the 9th will commission us to bring his finished manuscript to Feiyun Commerce Guild's Xu, so that it could be entered in Inazuma's "This Novel is Amazing!" contest.

A few feet away from Feiyun Commerce Guild, however, Paimon will stop us and float around the idea of reading Chang the 9th's manuscript.

You must choose to do so instead of not reading it to unlock the hidden achievement, which will yield you 5 Primogems.

Second Blooming

This secret quest, which you can access after completing the Tatara Tales quest line and getting a bag of flower seeds from Takashi (you know, that dude who resides in the conch hut in Tatarasuna who asks for 3 mysterious conches in exchange of one of the three common chests he is guarding), will have you talk to Hanayama Kaoru. She can be found near a shrine when you teleport to a Statue of the Seven in Tatarasuna.

Hanayama Kaoru will ask for your assistance to plant a field of flowers in the span of three daily resets.

In return, she will give you three chests, 80,000 Mora, and the hidden achievement Second Blooming, which will give you 5 Primogems.

They Shall Not Grow Old

When we first arrived in Inazuma, the nation was embroiled in a vicious civil war between the Shogunate and Watatsumi Island.

The conflict has tragically taken the lives of assumedly hundreds of people. But for this secret achievement, we need only to honour six.

You will have to collect six Dendrobium and offer them to six Simple Tombs located within Yashiori Island.

Honouring these tombs will yield you the They Shall Not Grow Old hidden achievement as well as 5 Primogems.

The name of the achievement notably references a 2018 documentary about the lives of soldiers in World War I and the 1914 poem 'For the Fallen' by Laurence Binyon.

The Random Circumstance of a Rose Blooming

When exploring Ghandarva Ville, we will stumble upon Collei's house.

Upon reading her diary, we find out that she's concerned about her potted Sumeru Rose, and lacking the time to bring it out to get some sun. Paimon directs us to bring the pot out and leave a note for Collei.

Doing so will give us the achievement The Random Circumstance of a Rose Blooming.

This achievement is time-gated to one day, and completing it by reading Collei's reply to your note will yield you 5 Primogems.

Song of Night and Dawn

Only accessible upon completing the Aranyaka Questline, players must return to Old Vanarana to access the Marana's Last Struggle hidden quest.

In it, you must defeat 7 Pyro Abyss Mages located within the area at the behest of a mysterious voice. You must also extinguish their pyres.

Doing so will summon a Pyro Abyss Lector, located at the Statue of the Seven.

After battling and defeating the Pyro Abyss Lector, a Luxurious Chest and a hidden achievement will be made available. This will yield you 5 Primogems.

Check the Achievements tab!

While the Primogem sources we listed above are hidden quests and achievements, there's a ton of other methods to earn them that aren't hidden.

There's an 'Achievements' tab in the main menu that lists achievements you can get from doing all sorts of things, such as completing quests, engaging in combat, filling up your Serenitea Pot, mastering elemental reactions, fishing, Genius Invokation TCG, and many more!

Many of the achievements listed come in a series that gives more Primogems with each successive achievement you complete. For example, the Elemental Specialist series will grant 5, 10, and 20 Primogems for defeating an increasing number of opponents with elemental reactions in a specific window of time.

Aside from achievements, you can also earn a steady stream of Primogems from completing Hangout Events or giving characters in your Serenitea Pot matching furniture.

