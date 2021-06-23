Freida Lim is first female Singaporean diver to earn Olympic nod

Singapore diver Freida Lim during the Fina Diving World Cup in May. (PHOTO: Reuters/Naoki Ogura)

SINGAPORE — Singapore diver Freida Lim finally confirmed her qualification for the Tokyo Olympics on Tuesday (22 June), after a seven-week wait to see if her performance at the Fina Diving World Cup in May was good enough to earn the nod.

The 23-year-old thus becomes the first female Singaporean diver to qualify for the Olympics. She joins fellow 10m platform diver Jonathan Chan, who was the first-ever Singapore diver to earn the Olympics nod back in 2019.

Lim had finished 15th in the semi-finals of the women's 10m platform event at the Diving World Cup in Tokyo, with a five-dive score of 272.35.

While it was not enough for her to qualify for the 12-woman final, she had thought it was sufficient for her to be among the highest-ranked divers to obtain a quota place for their countries.

However, there were uncertainties as to the number of final competitors at the Olympics, and it was only on Tuesday that Lim finally got her official confirmation.

Singapore’s contingent for the Tokyo Olympics currently comprises 21 athletes, including Lim, and a few more may be added to the list before the qualification window for the Games closes next Tuesday.

