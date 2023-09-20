Fu Xuan build guide for Honkai: Star Rail - Relics, Light Cones, team comp

Fu Xuan graces the battlefield with her presence as the featured 5-star character of the second half of Honkai: Star Rail version 1.3! She's the game's new premier defensive support, able to sustain the entirey party by herself. Here's how you can best utilise her. (Photo: HoYoverse)

Fu Xuan, the elegant Master Diviner of the Xianzhou Luofu's Divination Commission, has now graced the battlefield with her presence as the featured 5-star character of the second half of Honkai: Star Rail version 1.3!

Fu Xuan wields the Quantum element, and follows the Path of Preservation.

She embodies the Path of Preservation to a T, able to sustain the entire party by herself, all while having some of the most gorgeous animations in the entire game.

While Fu Xuan cannot summon shields, she does everything else: damage mitigation, debuff resistance, and healing.

And she does all this with some of the best animations in the game, what's not to love? Read on as we break down Fu Xuan's best build, gear, and teammates!

Fu Xuan's kit and how you can best utilise her

All is foreseen by the Omniscia

Fu Xuan wields the Quantum element and follows the Path of Preservation. While other Preservation characters in the game protect their allies by putting up shields, Fu Xuan does it by redirecting part of the damage allies receive to her — all while providing healing, debuff resistances, and Crit Rate buffs.

Fu Xuan's skill, Known by Stars, Shown by Hearts, will be her primary means of protecting her allies. When used, it activates the Matrix of Prescience and causes allies to redirect 65% of the damage they receive to Fu Xuan for 3 turns.

In addition, all party members affected by the Matrix of Prescience will gain the Knowledge effect, which increases their Max HP (based on a percentage of Fu Xuan's Max HP) and Crit Rate.

Fu Xuan's ultimate, Woes of Many Morphed to One, and her Talent, Bleak Breeds Bliss, work hand-in-hand to increase the survivability of herself and her allies.

Bleak Breeds Bliss applies the Misfortune Avoidance buff to allies as long as Fu Xuan is not knocked down. While affected by Misfortune Avoidance, allies take less damage, further reducing the amount they take when combined with Fu Xuan's skill.

Story continues

In addition, if Fu Xuan's HP to 50% or half of her Max HP, she will trigger HP Restore to restore her HP based on the amount she is currently missing.

The HP Restore has 1 trigger count by default and can possess up to 2 maximum. Using Fu Xuan's ultimate will give her 1 count of HP Restore while dealing Quantum DMG based on her Max HP to all enemies.

Fu Xuan's major Traces further increases her defensive utility. Her A2 Trace, Taiyi, the Macroscopic, regenerates 20 energy for her when she uses her skill if Matrix of Prescience is already active.

Fu Xuan's A4 Trace, Dunjia, the Metamystic, heals allies by 5% of Fu Xuan's HP + 133 whenever she uses her ultimate. Meanwhile, her A6 Trace, Liuren, the Sexagenary, lets her and her allies resist all crowd control debuffs applied by an enemy in one action. This effect can only be triggered once for every use of Fu Xuan's skill and can be refreshed by using it again.

Finally, using Fu Xuan's Technique, Of Fortune Comes Fate, to start a battle grants all party members a barrier for 20 seconds that blocks all enemy attacks and prevents enemies from starting a battle with an Ambush. Starting a battle yourself with the barrier active automatically activates Matrix of Prescience for 2 turns.

When levelling up Fu Xuan's abilities, prioritise her Talent first, her skill second, and her ultimate third. You don't need to level up her normal attacks as she is not a damage dealer, but if you have the resources to spare it does help increase her damage output somewhat.

Start battles by first making sure that Fu Xuan uses her Technique in order to activate her skill's effect without spending any skill points. She can then use normal attacks to gain energy and use her ultimate when needed to deal damage and restore charges of her Talent's HP Restore effect.

With the Master Diviner at your side, you have nothing to fear, as she reduces the amount of damage your party takes and ensures enemy debuffs won't have an effect on them.

Fu Xuan's best gear

Light Cones

Fu Xuan's best Light Cone is obviously her signature, She Already Shut Her Eyes, which passively increases her Max HP by 24% and her Energy Regeneration Rate by 12%. While those stat increases are enough to make this such a valuable pickup for Fu Xuan, it also provides some great additional utitlity for her allies.

When Fu Xuan's HP is reduced by enemy attacks or certain allied abilities, the DMG of the entire party will be increased by 9% for 2 turns. In addition, it will also restore HP to all party members equivalent to 80% of their respective HP lost at the start of every enemy wave.

If you don't have Stellar Jade to spare to get Fu Xuan's signature, don't fret, as she has some very good alternatives at both 5-star and 4-star rarities.

Texture of Memories will be your best bet for a 5-star alternative, as it can be acquired and Superimposed for free through the Simulated Universe's Herta Store. This Light Cone increases its wielder's Effect RES by and, if they are attacked and have no shield, grants them a shield equal to a portion of their Max HP for 2 turns while also reducing the damage they receive if they have a shield.

The shield granted by this Light Cone can only be triggered once every 3 turns.

At S1, Texture of Memories increases its wielder's Effect RES by 8%, creates a shield equal to 16% of their Max HP, and reduces the damage they take while shielded by 12%. At S5, those amounts increase to 16%, 32%, and 24%, respectively.

Another solid 5-star alternative for Fu Xuan is Moment of Victory, Gepard's signature Light Cone. It passively increases the chance for its wielder to be attacked by enemies while also increasing their DEF and Effect Hit Rate by 24%. In addition, it also increases its wielder's DEF by an additional 24% until the end of a turn whenever they are attacked.

While Moment of Victory's DEF bonuses aren't exactly in line with Fu Xuan's HP-scaling kit, it is still very good for her as the DEF still reduces the amount of damage she takes from direct enemy attacks and the damage she redirects to herself from allies. However, the most important part is that it increases the chance for Fu Xuan herself to be attacked to reduce the risk to her allies.

As for Fu Xuan's 4-star options, you should go for either Landau's Choice or Day One of My New Life.

Landau's Choice is like the 4-star version of Moment of Victory, increasing the chance for its wielder to get attacked by enemies while also reducing the damage they take by 16%. That damage reduction works with both direct attacks to Fu Xuan and the damage she redirects from allies to herself.

Meanwhile, Day One of My New Life increases Fu Xuan's DEF by 16% while increasing the All-Type RES of all allies by 8%. Much like Moment of Victory, it reduces the amount of damage Fu Xuan herself takes while adding more survivability for her allies.

Relics

Fu Xuan's best Cavern of Corrosion relic set is a mix of the 2-piece Guard of Wuthering Snow and 2-piece Longevous Disciple sets. 2-piece Guard of Wuthering Snow reduces the amount of damage taken by Fu Xuan by 8% while 2-piece Longevous Disciple increases her Max HP by 10%.

As for her Planar Ornament relics, go for the 2-piece Fleet of the Ageless. It increases her Max HP by 12% while granting a party-wide 8% ATK bonus if her Speed reaches 120 or higher.

The main stats you should look for in Fu Xuan's relics are HP% for the Body, Speed for the Feet, HP% for the Planar Sphere, and Energy Regeneration Rate for the Link Rope. Meanwhile, substats you should look for are HP%, flat HP, Speed, and Effect RES.

Fu Xuan's best teammates

As a Preservation character able to sustain the entire party on her own, Fu Xuan can be slotted into any team as the lone defensive support, allowing you to run another DPS character or an additional offensive support.

Fu Xuan is also Skill Point positive, making her a good fit with Skill Point-hungry DPS characters like Imbibitor Lunae.

But if there's ever a go-to team for Fu Xuan, then it will have to be the new Mono-Quantum composition, acting as the defensive support in a team with three other Quantum characters.

With Fu Xuan ensuring the party's survivability, you can run Silver Wolf to ensure any enemy you encounter will have a Quantum Weakness to be exploited by Quantum DPS characters Seele and Qingque. You can run a double DPS setup with Fu Xuan, Silver Wolf, Seele, and Qingque or go for more sustain by switching out one of the DPS characters with Lynx.

Fu Xuan is the featured 5-star character for the second half of Honkai: Star Rail version 1.3, making her debut as a playable character alongside the 4-star Lynx. Dan Heng • Imbibitor Lunae was the featured 5-star of the first half of this version.

After version 1.3 comes version 1.4, which will see the debuts of new 5-stars Jingliu and Topaz as well as the new 4-star Guinaifen. Honkai: Star Rail version 1.4 is expected to be released on 11 October alongside the launch of the game's PlayStation 5 version.

Yan Ku is a full-time dog parent, part-time (gacha) gamer, and part-time writer.

