Fully vaccinated Singaporeans can enter Australia from 21 Nov: report

Crew are seen disembarking at Sydney's International Airport as early morning flights arrived from Los Angeles, Japan and Singapore on Monday. Fully vaccinated international travellers arriving in New South Wales from 1 November are no longer required to enter mandatory hotel quarantine, following the easing of state and federal COVID-19 border rules. (PHOTO: Lisa Maree Williams/Getty Images)

SINGAPORE — Fully vaccinated Singaporeans can enter Australia from 21 November with Prime Minister Scott Morrison saying he was “slinging its doors open” to the city-state, although quarantine requirements would depend on individual Australian states.

Morrison and Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong finalised the deal on Sunday (31 October) at the G20 summit, Australian media outlet The Age reported late on Sunday.

Under Singapore's vaccinated travel lane (VTL) system, visitors from Australia can visit the Republic without quarantine starting from 8 November.

On Sunday, fully vaccinated New Zealanders could travel to Australia without quarantine if they go to New South Wales; it will be up to the Australian states to decide whether to require or waive quarantine.

The Age quoted Morrison as saying on Sunday, "This means within weeks, Australia will be welcoming tourists from two of our top 10 travel destinations."

“This is the billion-dollar boost that Australia’s tourism industry has been waiting for. Step by step, everything that we know and love about Australia is inching back to normal,” Morrison reportedly added.

There were 417,000 visitors from Singapore to Australia in 2019, with more than half travelling for leisure, The Age reported.

Stay in the know on-the-go: Join Yahoo Singapore's Telegram channel at http://t.me/YahooSingapore