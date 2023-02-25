G20 finance chiefs differ on debt, Russia-Ukraine war G20 Finance Ministers, Central Bank Governors and head of delegates attend the G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors meeting on outskirts of Bengaluru

By Shivangi Acharya and Sarita Chaganti Singh

BENGALURU (Reuters) - Finance leaders of the world's biggest economies were entangled in differences on Saturday over the war in Ukraine and on resolving the debt burden of distressed developing nations, participants said.

The meeting of finance ministers and central bank chiefs of the Group of 20 (G20), hosted by India, was likely to end later in the day without a joint communique because there was no consensus on how to describe the conflict in Ukraine, delegates said.

The United States and its allies in the Group of Seven (G7) industrial powers have been adamant in demanding the communique squarely condemn Russia for the invasion of its neighbour, which has been opposed by the Russian and Chinese delegations, they said.

Russia, a member of the G20 but not the G7, refers to its actions in Ukraine as a "special military operation", and avoids calling it an invasion or war.

India is pressing the meeting to avoid using the word "war" in any communique, G20 officials have told Reuters. India, which holds the this year's G20 presidency, has kept a largely neutral stance on the war, declining to blame Russia for the invasion, seeking a diplomatic solution and sharply boosting its purchases of Russian oil.

India and China were among the nations that abstained on Thursday when U.N. voted overwhelmingly to demand Moscow withdraw its troops from Ukraine and stop fighting.

Besides the G7 nations, the G20 bloc also includes such countries as Australia, Brazil and Saudi Arabia.

A senior G20 source said negotiations over the communique were difficult, with Russia and China blocking proposals by Western countries.

The source and several other officials said barring a last-minute surprise, a consensus on the communique was unlikely and that the meeting was likely to end with a statement by the host summarising the discussions.

"In the absence of a consensus, the option for India would be to issue a chair statement," one official said.

India's foreign, finance and information ministries did not immediately respond to requests seeking comment.

On the sidelines, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) held a meeting on Saturday with the World Bank, China, India, Saudi Arabia and the G7 on restructuring debt for distressed economies, but there were disagreements among members, said IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva.

"We just finished a session in which it was clear that there is a commitment to bridge differences for the benefit of countries," Georgieva, who co-chaired the roundtable with Indian Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, told reporters.

Pressure has been building on China, the world's largest bilateral creditor, and other nations to take a large haircut in loans given to struggling developing nations.

In a video address to the G20 meeting on Friday, Chinese Finance Minister Liu Kun reiterated Beijing's position that the World Bank and other multilateral development banks participate in debt relief by taking haircuts alongside bilateral creditors.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said before the debt meeting that she would press all bilateral creditors, including China, to participate in meaningful discussions, adding that debt treatment for Zambia and financing assurances for Sri Lanka were "most urgent".

Zambia owed Beijing nearly $6 billion of a total external debt of $17 billion at the end of 2021, according to government data, while Ghana owes China $1.7 billion, according to the International Institute of Finance, a financial services trade association focussed on emerging markets.

Sri Lanka owed Chinese lenders $7.4 billion - or nearly a fifth of public external debt - by the end of 2022, calculations by the China Africa Research Initiative think tank show.

(Reporting by Shivangi Acharya, Sarita Singh, Aftab Ahmed, Christian Kraemer and David Lawder; Writing by Raju Gopalakrishnan)