(From left to right) Galaxy Racer CMO Allan Phang, Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation CEO Mahadhir Aziz, Malaysian Minister of Communications and Multimedia Tan Sri Annuar Musa, and Galaxy Racer founder and CEO Paul Roy. (Photo: Galaxy Racer)

Dubai-based esports organisation Galaxy Racer (GXR) announced on Thursday (13 January) a projected investment of US$10 million (or RM42 million) into the Malaysian esports scene over the next five years.

GXR's investment was formalised after they signed a Memorandum of Understanding at the Expo 2020 Dubai, witnessed by Tan Sri Annuar Musa, the Minister of Communications and Multimedia Malaysia and Mahadhir Aziz, the CEO of Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation (MDEC).

GXR is also one of the participating companies in the Malaysia Digital Economy Week, which was launched on 12 January 2021, at the Expo 2020 Dubai by Tan Sri Annuar Musa.

GXR said in a press release that its investment will be used to plan and organise more esports events and tournaments in Malaysia "to facilitate and boost the country’s esports ecosystem".

GXR will be launching its Asia Pacific headquarters in Malaysia in 2022 and is looking to turn the country into its digital hub in the region.

The organisation also plans to provide highly-skilled jobs and opportunities for Malaysians.

GXR is further aiming to boost the involvement of women in esports. The organisation touted its previous women-focused events such as the ‘Girl Gamer Festival World Finals’ in Dubai, an esports festival celebrating women’s competitiveness in video games, and ‘Her Galaxy’, the first women’s esports tournament in Pakistan.

“We are excited to establish our APAC headquarters in Malaysia and we appreciate the support by MDEC and KKMM..." GXR founder and CEO Paul Roy said in a statement. "We look forward to creating a positive impact in the esports and digital economy and elevating the quality of the talent pool in Malaysia."

“As part of our mission to drive the digital economy with high-impact initiatives, MDEC is committed in growing the esports industry in Malaysia and together with industry leaders such as Galaxy Racer, I am sure we will be able to elevate the industry to greater heights,” added MDEC CEO Mahadhir Aziz. "Their investment into Malaysia will contribute greatly into the esports industry."

Despite being headquartered in Dubai, GXR has continued to grow its presence in the Southeast Asian esports scene.

GXR notably merged with Dota 2 player-owned organisation Team Nigma to form Nigma Galaxy in September last year.

Nigma Galaxy boasts a roster of 60 players from over 20 countries playing in a variety of titles that include Dota 2, League of Legends, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, VALORANT, PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds (PUBG), Free Fire, and Fortnite: Battle Royale, among others. Two Dota 2 teams are notably competing under the brand: the original Team Nigma roster in Western Europe and GXR's Southeast Asian roster.

