Dubai-based esports organisation Galaxy Racer announced on Monday (26 July) that it has partnered with football star Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and his brother William-Fils to host a cross-regional Fortnite: Battle Royale tournament for Europe and the Middle East from 1 to 4 August.

While he is known for being the captain of both Premier Club Arsenal and the Gabon national football team, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is also a big fan of Fortnite and will be lending his name to the event, which is called the Galaxy Racer Aubameyang Cup.

The Aubameyang Cup will feature 150 duos from Europe and the Middle East duking it out for a cut of the €10,000 (or over US$11,000) prize pool. The tournament will start with a one-day qualifier for each region from 1 to 2 August, with the top 24 teams proceeding to the grand finals on 3 and 4 August.

The event is notably aiming the network latency issues that come with any cross-regional event by hosting the 12 games of the grand finals on 'Home' and 'Away' servers for both the participating European and Middle Eastern teams.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and his brother William-Fils will make guest appearances throughout the tournament, including exclusive interviews and a 2v2 matchup with Galaxy Racer’s own pro Fortnite duo of Milan "milan" Lopes and Maciej "Teeq" Radzio.

Nyle "Nyle" Hasan, currently the top-ranked Fortnite player in the Middle East and North Africa, will also make an appearance to give players tips and tricks during the competition.

“The Galaxy Racer Aubameyang Cup will unite professional, amateur players, gaming personalities and athletes, and will be the first event of its kind to bring players from the Middle East and Europe to clash in an online tournament that is highly competitive and fair.

Our ambition is to offer up-and-coming professional players a chance to show off their skills, provide opportunities for players to test those skills against players from other regions, and to create an unforgettable event for fans to watch,” Galaxy Racer CEO Paul Roy said in a press release.

Galaxy Racer were founded in 2019 and currently field 11 teams competing in a variety of esports titles such as Dota 2, League of Legends, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, PUBG Mobile, Fortnite and Free Fire, as well as over 20 content creators across Middle East North Africa (MENA) and Southeast Asia (SEA).

