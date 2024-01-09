Garena to host Undawn All Star inter-regional tournament with 1.4 million RC prize pool, worth around US$17,500

Garena will be hosting the first-ever cross-server tournament for Undawn, called Undawn All Star, featuring 16 teams from all across Southeast Asia fighting from 20 to 28 January for their cut of a 1.4 million RC prize pool. (Photo: Garena)

Garena has announced on Monday (8 January) that they will be hosting the first-ever cross-server tournament for Undawn, called Undawn All Star, featuring 16 teams from all across Southeast Asia fighting from 20 to 28 January for their cut of a 1.4 million RC prize pool.

RC is Undawn's in-game currency used by players to purchase various items and resources from the in-game store. The 1.4 million RC prize pool is notably worth around US$17,500 according to Garena's pricing.

The 16 participating teams in Undawn All Star will be comprised of two teams from the Taiwan/Hong Kong/Macau server, four teams from the Singapore/Malaysia/Philippines server, six teams from the Indonesia server, as well as the Top 4 squads from the Undawn PRO Raven Championship will also be invited to represent Singapore, Malaysia, and the Philippines.

Each server will carry out qualifiers to determine their representatives at Undawn All Star.

The participating teams at Undawn All Star will compete on a special server using accounts that come with standardised stats and capital, meaning teams can only rely on their own skills to ensure victory.

Undawn All Star will kick off with the All Star Playoff League - Group Stage from 20 to 21 January. The sixteen squads will be divided into four groups, where the two squads with the highest points from each group will then proceed to the Semifinals. There will be a live bracket draw show on 16 January to determine the Group Stage lineup.

The Undawn All Star Semifinals will take place on 27 January, where eight squads will play in a randomised double-elimination bracket. Squads that lose their first match will get another chance to compete in the lower bracket, while winners will directly proceed to the winner bracket the next day.

The final four squads will then compete in the Grand Final on 28 January.

Garena said in a press release that they aim to "foster healthy competition among players from diverse servers, as well as build camaraderie within squads of the same [server]" with their hosting of Undawn All Star.

