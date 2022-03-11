General Category, Category I visitors entering S'pore will only need unsupervised ART

Singapore, Singapore - October 28, 2021: Travellers checking in for a Singapore Airlines flight at the departure hall of Terminal 3, Changi Airport.

SINGAPORE — From Tuesday (15 March), General Category (Vaccinated Travel Lane (VTL) and Category I travellers entering Singapore will only need to do an unsupervised self-swab Antigen Rapid Test (ART) within 24 hours of entry.

This will replace the previous requirement for a supervised self-swab ART. Travellers must report their unsupervised self-swab ART test result via sync.gov.sg before proceeding with their activities in Singapore, said the multi-ministry task force on COVID-19 (MTF) on Friday.

The move is part of a transition to a new vaccinated travel concept in the coming weeks, where fully vaccinated travellers generally need not apply for approval to enter Singapore, and will undergo simplified test requirements.

The latest border requirements can be found on the SafeTravel website. Countries and regions in the aforementioned categories include China, Macau, Taiwan and all non-VTL countries.

Introduced last September, there are currently VTLs with 32 countries. Country/region classification and border measures were simplified last month to pave the way for more vaccinated travel.

The MTF also noted that in the past weeks, imported infection numbers have stayed very low – around 1 per cent of total daily infections – because many countries have already passed the peak of their Omicron infection waves.

On Wednesday, Transport Minister S Iswaran announced a "fundamental shift" in policy from the use of VTLs to allowing all fully vaccinated travellers from countries and regions from “Low Risk” and “General Travel” categories to enter Singapore without being quarantined.

